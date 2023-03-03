H.S. Results 3/2

Van Wert 56, St. Marys 55: SM: Parks 30.

Division III

Preble Shawnee 42, Seven Hills 27: PS: Shrout 23, Hawley 10.

Miami East 53, Mariemont 49: ME: Roeth 25, Enis 12.

Wednesday’s Results

Division IV

Russia 70, Catholic Central 58

Troy Christian 58, Riverview East 32

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Thursday’s Results

Division IV

Fort Loramie 57, Russia 42: R: Poling 15, Borchers 13. FL: Albers 16, Turner 10.

Tri-Village 50, Marion Local 38: TV: Sagester 22, Hunt 14. ML: Koenig 14.

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Col. Africentric 49, Cin. Country Day 40

Versailles 45, East Clinton 41

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.