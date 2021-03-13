HS Results 3/12

Botkins 42, Cedarville 40: Priddy-Powell (B) 16, Koning (C) 14.

Col. Grove 50, New Bremen 48

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division II

Bishop Watterson 48, McNicholas 41, 2OT

Chaminade Julienne 58, Tippecanoe 55: Nauseef (CJ) 20.

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At UD Arena

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Newark 55, Akron Hoban 41: Stare (N) 16, Vejicky (N) 13, Riley (AH) 19.

Mt. Notre Dame 59, Tol. Notre Dame 50: Bransford (MND) 26, Phelia (MND) 20, Vanslooten (TND) 20.

Division II

Napoleon 46, Carroll 43: Strock (N) 13, Pedroza (N) 13, Ochs (C) 18, Lickliter (C) 11, Leraas (C) 10.

Vinton County 53, Laurel School 51: T. Thierry (LS) 15, Bickley (LS) 15, Williams (VC) 17, Zinn (VC) 12, Bentley (VC) 11.

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division III

Berlin Hiland 47, Purcell Marian 40: Z. Miller (BH) 16.

Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Apple Creek Waynedale 36: Glenn (OG) 17, E. Kaufman (OG) 11.

Division IV

Fort Loramie 66, Convoy Crestview 24: Rose (FL) 22, Hoelscher (FL) 12, C. Heitkamp (FL) 10.

McDonald 57, Waterford 29: Mo. Howard (M) 21, Constantino (M) 15, Ma. Howard (M) 11, Suprano (W) 13, Taylor (W) 11.

