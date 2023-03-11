H.S. Results 3/10

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division IV
Convoy Crestview 41, Marion Local 40
Russia 27, Jackson Center 25
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At University of Dayton
Friday’s Semifinals
Division I
Olmsted Falls 58, Pickerington Central 53: PC: Wallace 23, Greene 15. OF: Cameron 23, Kalich 16.
Princeton 61, Midview 57: P: Gerton 25, Williams 19. GM: DiFranco 31.
Division III
Col. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37: CA: Nelson 13. W: Kenard 10, Walker 10.
Doylestown Chippewa 60, Margaretta 50: DC: Rodriguez 16, Henegar 15, Jundzilo 13. M: Leibacher 14, Edwards 13, Keller 12.
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division II
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Proctor Fairland 34: CFN: Cudnik 16, Bottomley 13.
Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47: PM: Alexander 34. B: Rau 11, Voigt 11.
Division IV
Toledo Christian 57, New Middletown Springfield 29: TC: Braden 21, Butler 19. NMS: Mullen 10.
Tri-Village 51, Berlin Hiland 34: TV: Sagester 22. BH: Yoder 15, Mullet 11.
