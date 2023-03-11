X
H.S. Results 3/10

High School Sports
33 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division IV

Convoy Crestview 41, Marion Local 40

Russia 27, Jackson Center 25

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At University of Dayton

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Olmsted Falls 58, Pickerington Central 53: PC: Wallace 23, Greene 15. OF: Cameron 23, Kalich 16.

Princeton 61, Midview 57: P: Gerton 25, Williams 19. GM: DiFranco 31.

Division III

Col. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37: CA: Nelson 13. W: Kenard 10, Walker 10.

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Margaretta 50: DC: Rodriguez 16, Henegar 15, Jundzilo 13. M: Leibacher 14, Edwards 13, Keller 12.

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division II

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Proctor Fairland 34: CFN: Cudnik 16, Bottomley 13.

Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47: PM: Alexander 34. B: Rau 11, Voigt 11.

Division IV

Toledo Christian 57, New Middletown Springfield 29: TC: Braden 21, Butler 19. NMS: Mullen 10.

Tri-Village 51, Berlin Hiland 34: TV: Sagester 22. BH: Yoder 15, Mullet 11.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

