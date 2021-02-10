HS Results 2/9

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 82, Oakwood 62: Leen (A) 22, Conner (A) 17, Ruffolo (A) 14, Geisel (A) 10, Maxwell (O) 16, Epley (O) 15, Wright (O) 10.
Arcanum 66, Milton-Union 54: Brumbaugh (MU) 27, Case (MU) 14.
Badin 52, Talawanda 32: Larkin (B) 13, Marot (B) 13, James (T) 14.
Ben Logan 66, Upper Scioto Valley 63
Carroll 59, Valley View 43: Ferguson (VV) 10, Arrowood (C) 21, McKitrick (C) 11.
Catholic Central 60, Greeneview 59
Chaminade Julienne 44, Fenwick 43, OT
Emmanuel Christian 64, Kenton Ridge 44: Ja. Channels (EC) 18, Lawrence (EC) 12, Ju. Channels (EC) 10.
Fairbanks 46, Triad 34
Fairfield 66, Lakota East 58: Johnson (LE) 16, Kronauge (LE) 11, Crim (F) 24, Woods (F) 19.
Indian Hill 56, Northwest 54
Lakota West 66, Oak Hills 62
Legacy Christian 61, Mechanicsburg 48: J. Riddle (LC) 18.
Mason 71, Colerain 39
Miamisburg 85, Springfield 52
Middletown 55, Hamilton 34: Williams (M) 16.
Roger Bacon 50, McNicholas 43
Ross 49, Monroe 43
Springfield Shawnee 76, Tecumseh 53
Taylor 56, Harrison 44
Troy Christian 44, Miami East 43
Urbana 61, West Liberty-Salem 41
Wayne 56, Fairmont 46
Monday’s Results
Bellbrook 56, Fairborn 53: Ault (B) 13, Lewis (F) 17, Spencer (F) 12, Pullen (F) 12.
Carroll 63, Chaminade Julienne 50: Seltsam (Ca) 13, McKitrick (Ca) 11, Deep (Ca) 10.
Fairbanks 41, Greenon 31: Schultz (F) 11, Green (F) 10, Journell (G) 12.
Fairlawn 68, Triad 36
Franklin 75, Carlisle 62: Newsome (C) 20, Burney (C) 15, Dean (C) 10.
Graham 62, Northwestern 42
Middletown Christian 41, St. Bernard 40
Northridge 56, Butler 40: Jacobs (N) 17, McCallop (N) 15, Hamilton (N) 12, Buchanan (B) 11.
Piqua 55, Stebbins 49
West Carrollton 77, Xenia 70: Vaughn (WC) 20, Howard (WC) 16, Walker (WC) 15, Shrivers (WC) 11.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Princeton 64, Hamilton 25
St. Ursula 53, Oak Hills 47
Division II
Middletown Madison 49, Oakwood 29
Monday’s Results
Division II
Badin 62, Clinton-Massie 24
Fenwick 69, Dunbar 28
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Harrison 59, Anderson 43
Mississinawa Valley 43, Newton 41: Benedict (N) 14, Gleason (N) 12.
Northwestern 37, Indian Lake 33
Monday’s Results
Butler 41, Northmont 38
Covington 57, Fairlawn 39: Harrington (C) 26, Besecker (C) 11, Fraley (C) 10, Heath (F) 16.
Houston 45, Lehman Catholic 30: Stangel (H) 10, Mohler (H) 10.
Jonathan Alder 64, Kenton Ridge 27
Legacy Christian 48, New Knoxville 40, OT
London 46, Bellefontaine 28
Milton-Union 53, Tri-County North 26: Jones (MU) 19, Grudich (MU) 12, Gentry (MU) 10.
Springboro 94, Springfield 25: Hobbs (Sb) 21, Nation (Sb) 21, Rines (Sb) 13.
Tippecanoe 43, Beavercreek 38
Tri-Village 78, Mississinawa Valley 20: Hunt (TV) 19, Sagester (TV) 19.
Troy Christian 55, Chaminade Julienne 46: A. Smith (CJ) 16, J. Smith (CJ) 13, Layne-Hall (CJ) 10, M. Taylor (TC) 17, Schenk (TC) 16, Johnson (TC) 15.
West Jefferson 41, Mechanicsburg 40: Forrest (M) 24, Roberts (WJ) 17.
West Liberty-Salem 48, Cedarville 26
