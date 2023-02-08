H.S. Results 2/7

Butler 44, Xenia 36

Centerville 64, Springboro 47

Dunbar 45, Urbana 40

Elder 61, Fenwick 48

Emmanuel Christian 55, Miami Valley 18: EC: Hudson 10, Ferryman 10.

Fairfield 62, Colerain 33: F: Crim 20, Sanders 11.

Finneytown 63, SBEP 21

Kenton Ridge 52, Greeneview 45

La Salle 65, McNicholas 54

Lakota East 67, Hamilton 45: H: Malone 11. LE: Mitchell 16, Perry 14.

Lakota West 55, Mason 43: LW: Dudukovich 25, Gilbert 10.

Legacy Christian 66, National Trail 34

Lima Senior 66, Trotwood 51: T: Carpenter 16.

Meadowdale 65, Carroll 42: C: McKitrick 16.

Miamisburg 59, Springfield 44

Moeller 51, Purcell Marian 37

Oakwood 51, Waynesville 32

Piqua 75, Fairborn 64

Princeton 40, Oak Hills 33

Southeastern 63, Greenon 47: G: Turner 18, Pacura 13, Bowman 10. S: Robinson 32, Walton 14, Workman 11.

Sycamore 68, Middletown 64: M: Day 19, Landers 11, Blanton 10.

Tippecanoe 76, Sidney 50

Troy 60, Stebbins 46

Twin Valley South 53, Middletown Christian 48

Wayne 74, Fairmont 67

West Carrollton 67, Greenville 39

West Clermont 66, Talawanda 63, OT: T: Smith 20, Leitch 18, Norris 10.

Worthington Christian 78, Dayton Christian 61

Monday’s Results

Madison Plains 71, Hamilton Township 48

Middletown Christian 56, MVCA 45

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Goshen 69, Hughes 32

Princeton 59, Ursuline 20

Summit Country Day 63, CHCA 23

Walnut Hills 62, Sycamore 17

Monday’s Results

Division I

Kings 52, St. Ursula 40

Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41: M: Daniels 11, Edwards 10.

Division III

Tecumseh 64, Greenville 56: Russell 19, Kottmyer 11, Allen 10, Moore 10.

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Graham 34, Springfield 31: G: McWhinney 11, Yukon 11.

Meadowdale 53, Piqua 35

Seven Hills 48, North College Hill 5

Stebbins 53, Kenton Ridge 38

Thurgood Marshall 69, Ponitz 41

Urbana 57, Triad 26: U: Dixon 29, Mounce 15.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 2121, Newton 1964: N: Reish 402 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 2083, Newton 1388: N: McClish 279 series.

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 2215, Northmont 2126: N: Akpan 230 game, Fritz 209 game.

Mechanicsburg 2460, Kenton Ridge 2165: M: Waller 447 series, Ford 351 series.

