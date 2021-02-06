X

HS Results 2/5

High School Sports | 1 hour ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 65, Carroll 64: Leen (A) 16, Ruffolo (A) 14, Shane (A) 13, Geisel (A) 11, McKitrick (C) 25, Deep (C) 13.

Anna 56, Russia 48: Masteller (A) 22.

Arcanum 60, Bradford 42

Botkins 57, Fairlawn 42: J. Pleiman (B) 16, Priddy-Powell (B) 13, Meyer (B) 11.

Carlisle 73, Dixie 59

Catholic Central 70, Emmanuel Christian 30

Cedarville 56, Greeneview 44

Coldwater 49, Parkway 47: Post (C) 14, McKibben (C) 10, Slusher (P) 19.

Dayton Christian 61, Miami Valley 40: Woodall (DC) 26, Edwards (DC) 13, Dreier (DC) 11.

Fairfield 59, Oak Hills 52: Ramstetter (OH) 18, Schreiber (OH) 13, Dennis (OH) 11, Crim (F) 19, Woods (F) 16.

Fenwick 63, Chaminade Julienne 52

Fort Loramie 65, Houston 22: Maurer (FL) 14, Meyer (FL) 13, Albers (FL) 10.

Graham 41, Urbana 38: Keely (U) 13, Weyrich (U) 12.

Greenon 52, Madison Plains 43: Minteer (G) 17, Potter (G) 13, Journell (G) 10, Cunningham (MP) 11, Gammel (MP) 11.

Lakota East 70, Colerain 38: Johnson (LE) 16, Kroauge (LE) 15, Coles (LE) 11, Poppe (LE) 10, Johnson (C) 11, Sinclair (C) 10.

Lakota West 67, Middletown 54: Weber (LW) 25, Dudukovich (LW) 19, Turner (LW) 19, Mumford (M) 15, Hall (M) 15, Brown (M) 10.

Legacy Christian 69, Middletown Christian 54: J. Riddle (LC) 33, Luke (LC) 16.

Lehman Catholic 48, Temple Christian 24: Frantz (LC) 17, McFarland (LC) 11.

London 44, Bellefontaine 43

Mason 65, Sycamore 58

McNicholas 52, Badin 32

Miamisburg 58, Beavercreek 45: Coppock (M) 14.

Minster 48, Fort Recovery 45

New Bremen 46, Marion Local 42

Newton 55, National Trail 51: Montgomery (N) 11, Ferrell (N) 10, Oburn (N) 10.

North Union 85, Indian Lake 66

Northridge 61, Middletown Madison 55

Northwest 50, Talawanda 44: Richter (T) 14, James (T) 14.

Northwestern 63, Ben Logan 62, 2OT

Oakwood 62, Bellbrook 32

Piqua 52, Troy 44: Owens (T) 19, Terrell (T) 11.

Roger Bacon 43, Purcell Marian 27

Ross 58, Harrison 36: Stepaniak (R) 23, Booker (R) 12.

Sidney 62, Butler 39

Springboro 69, Northmont 60: Feldman (S) 20, Trent (S) 19, Butler (S) 18, Brown (S) 10.

Springfield 59, Wayne 57

Tecumseh 58, Kenton Ridge 47: O’Connor (T) 16, Parker (T) 15.

Tri-County North 54, Mississinawa Valley 52: Woodbury (MV) 17, Godfrey (MV) 16.

Tri-Village 62, Miami East 40: Sarver (TV) 23, Suggs (TV) 14, Scantland (TV) 12, Zapadka (ME) 16.

Trotwood 89, Ponitz 73

Versailles 66, Delphos St. John’s 57: Stonebraker (V) 20, Litten (V) 18, Elwer (DSJ) 19, Kahny (DSJ) 16.

Waynesville 56, Milton-Union 55

West Jefferson 70, Triad 48

West Liberty-Salem 50, Mechanicsburg 46

Xenia 61, Stebbins 38: Harding (X) 17, Rogan (X) 15, Hoyt (X) 10, Bowman (S) 10.

Thursday’s Results

Northeastern 60, Triad 54

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 48, Fairborn 21: Bardonaro (B) 18.

Greenville 54, Piqua 25: Johns (P) 12.

Mechanicsburg 94, Northeastern 37: Forrest (M) 18, Warfield (M) 14, Wilhelm (M) 12, Kramer (M) 11, Delong (M) 10.

Tippecanoe 48, Sidney 36: Stockton (S) 14.

Xenia 42, Stebbins 37

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 66, Newton 35: Benedict (N) 14.

Catholic Central 57, Lehman Catholic 40: Mullen (CC) 16, Peterson (CC) 15, Smoot (CC) 13, Castle (CC) 11.

Covington 36, Miami East 23: Harrington (C) 12, Besecker (C) 11.

Eaton 37, Carlisle 29

Greeneview 38, Madison Plains 23: Trisel (G) 13.

Harrison 62, McNicholas 33

Legacy Christian 61, Middletown Christian 27: Hess (LC) 24, Ahner (LC) 21.

Milton-Union 37, Dixie 27: Grudich (MU) 12.

North College Hill 48, Dayton Christian 38: McAfee (DC) 14, Seaquist (DC) 11.

Oakwood 43, Franklin 27

Preble Shawnee 58, Northridge 28: Story (N) 10.

Purcell Marian 50, Fenwick 34

Roger Bacon 55, Badin 49: Hoffman (RB) 19, Craig (RB) 19, Lindesmith (B) 17, Meyer (B) 14.

Stivers 47, Thurgood Marshall 44: Frazier (S) 11.

Tecumseh 73, Northwestern 38: Harness (T) 18, Mastin (T) 16, Garber (T) 12, Chinn (T) 11.

Tri-Village 93, Twin Valley South 26: Sagester (TV) 33, Hunt (TV) 15, Downing (TV) 12, Gray (TV) 12.

Waynesville 38, Middletown Madison 27: Cassoni (W) 17.

West Liberty-Salem 56, Mechanicsburg 45: Forrest (M) 23.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Kenton Ridge 36, Carroll 30

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2769, Carroll 2741: Brust (C) 458 series, Goubeaux (C) 413 series, Miller (A) 430 series, Glynn (A) 418 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2094, Carroll 1856: Yates (C) 285 series, Stemmer (C) 282 series, Johnson (A) 321 series, Popp (A) 313 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

