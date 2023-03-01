BreakingNews
Ross Schools fall into state ‘fiscal caution,’ face worse with no tax hike say officials
X
Dark Mode Toggle

H.S. Results 2/28

High School Sports
19 minutes ago

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division IV

Marion Local 35, Fort Recovery 34

St. Henry 58, New Bremen 45

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Princeton 59, Mason 55

Division II

Badin 49, Alter 47

Purcell Marian 63, Bexley 24

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 2/25
2
H.S. Results 2/24
3
H.S. Results 2/23
4
H.S. Results 2/21
5
H.S. Results 2/17
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top