H.S. Results 2/25

Moeller 51, Lakota East 50

Division II

Taft 39, McNicholas 26

Wyoming 79, Hughes 64

Division III

Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42

Tri-Village 53, Dixie 49

Division IV

Catholic Central 48, Cedarville 43

Jackson Center 52, Fort Loramie 46

Friday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 59, Mason 54

Centerville 76, Sidney 25

Elder 47, Sycamore 45

Fairfield 58, St. Xavier 40

Fairmont 59, Northmont 53

Wayne 65, Miamisburg 61

Division II

Alter 69, Meadowdale 51: M: Reaves 16, Benson 11. A: Leen 21, Geisel 16, Ruffolo 12, Uhl 10.

Chaminade Julienne 65, Ponitz 57: P: Anderson 24, Hathcock 10, Brown 10. CJ: Washington 30, Dickey 15.

Dunbar 47, Tippecanoe 38: D: Brewer 15, Hatcher 15. T: Cline 17.

Division III

Greeneview 61, Gamble Montessori 49

Mariemont 38, Summit Country Day 34

Miami East 60, Indian Lake 51

Division IV

Fort Recovery 61, Upper Scioto Valley 50

Marion Local 62, Ada 38

New Bremen 76, Lima Perry 45

Russia 53, Botkins 38

St. Henry 72, Temple Christian 47

Troy Christian 61, Southeastern 51

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Kings 61, Centerville 53

Lakota East 73, Fairmont 68, 2OT

Mason 55, Springboro 28

Princeton 58, Mt. Notre Dame 48

Division II

Cin. Country Day 63, Preble Shawnee 43

East Clinton 58, Anna 51

Versailles 38, Madeira 21

Division IV

Fort Loramie 52, Covington 19

Marion Local 43, Minster 33

Russia 57, Legacy Christian 32

Tri-Village 71, Fayetteville Perry 29

Friday’s Results

Division II

Alter 55, Summit Country Day 41: A: Moody 14.

Badin 53, Carroll 39: B: Cosgrove 18.

Purcell Marian 55, Tippecanoe 20

Swimming & Diving

STATE TOURNAMENT

Boys

Division II

Area Winners: 50 Freestyle: Blazer (Kenton Ridge) 20.45. 50 Freestyle Para: Bruner (Centerville) 26.44. 100 Backstroke Para: Bruner (Centerville) 1:02.6.

Wrestling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

At Lakota East

Team Results: Springboro 225.5; Lakota West 184; Ross 167; Moeller 161.5; Mason 153.5; Fairfield 101; Lakota East 99; Loveland 94; Sycamore 81; Princeton 39; Withrow 9.

At Lebanon

Team Results: Harrison 222.5; Lebanon 205.5; Miamisburg 177.0; West Clermont 156.0; Edgewood 121.5; Anderson 115.0; Little Miami 114.0; St. Xavier 96.0; Oak Hills 80.0; Turpin 33.0; Winton Woods 14.0.

At Centerville

Team Results: Centerville 270.5; Beavercreek 228.5; Fairmont 222; Northmont 156; Xenia 128.5; Sidney 124.5; Troy 114; Wayne 95.5; Piqua 61; Springfield 52; Fairborn 39; Stebbins 37; Belmont 6; West Carrollton 2.

Division II

At Graham

Team Results: Graham 341; Tecumseh 129; Ben Logan 120.5; Carroll 116; Kenton Ridge 115; Eaton 99; Tippecanoe 93.5; Bellefontaine 89.5; Chaminade Julienne 87; Greenville 63; Springfield Shawnee 58.5; Urbana 55.5.

At Clinton-Massie

Team Results: Butler 241.5; Wilmington 233.0; Clinton-Massie 140.0; Oakwood 119.0; Franklin 108.0; Bellbrook 104.0; Badin 92.0; Dunbar 25.0; Trotwood 23.0; Meadowdale 22.0; Ponitz 3.0; Thurgood Marshall 0.

Division III

At Blanchester

Team Results: Madeira 201.0; Greeneview 198.5; Norwood 167.5; Blanchester 158.0; Bethel-Tate 133.5; Clermont Northeastern 97.0; Fairland 88.0; Ironton 67.5; Williamsburg 52.5; Finneytown 43.0; West Union 42.0; East Clinton 40.0; Cin. Country Day 39.0; South Point 34.0; N. College Hill 30.5; St. Bernard 28.0; Adena 26.5; Deer Park 26.0; Chesapeake 4.0; Cedarville 3.0; Hillcrest 0; Purcell Marian 0; Summit Country Day 0.

At Covington

Team Results: Miami East 196.5; Legacy Christian 183.5; Preble Shawnee 157.5; Covington 137.0; Troy Christian 115.0; Northwestern 93.0; National Trail 87.0; West Liberty-Salem 73.0; Dayton Christian 68.0; Northridge 67.0; Dixie 37.0; Arcanum 28.0; Stivers 22.0; Tri-County North 3.

At Versailles

Team Results: Versailles 234.5; Brookville 166.5; Indian Lake 133.0; Carlisle 117.0; Milton-Union 116.5; Valley View 93.5; Waynesville 83.5; Catholic Central 71.0; Middletown Madison 71.0; Greenon 63.0; Twin Valley South 62.0; Triad 46.5; Alter 46.0; Southeastern 42.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.