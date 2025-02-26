H.S. Results 2/25: Centerville, Fairfield, Lakota West boys advance in D-I

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 63, Springfield 45

Fairfield 58, Middleton 45: M: Landers 23, Araujo 14. F: Clemmons 14, Lewis 12, Crim 11.

Lakota West 68, Hamilton 60: LW: Meade-Moss 18, Green 14, Curry 14, Tyson 10. H: Davis 20, Jones 12, Malone 11.

Division III

Aiken 72, Ross 61

Bellbrook 67, West Carrollton 59

Trotwood 79, Piqua 22

Division IV

Indian Lake 52, Waynesville 51

Preble Shawnee 53, Dayton Christian 41

Stivers 69, Carlisle 59: C: Rowe 23, Lawson 17.

Versailles 67, Milton-Union 38: MU: Fraley 11.

Division VI

Fort Loramie 48, Emmanuel Christian 46, OT: FL: Barhorst 14, Grilliot 12, Heitkamp 10. EC: Withrow 12, Carrier 11.

Franklin Monroe 60, Newton 43

Tri-Village 95, Triad 37

Troy Christian 44, Covington 25: TC: Stangel 12, Taylor 10, Taylor 10.

Monday’s Results

Division I

Lebanon 63, Western Hills 62

Division II

Miamisburg 56, Sidney 37: M: Hoerner 20, Ngoh 14.

Northmont 78, Fairborn 37: N: Hatcher 13, Drummond 12.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Badin 59, Carroll 47: B: Pate 21.

Purcell Marian 60, Chaminade Julienne 38

Division IV

Alter 45, Indian Hill 27: A: Moody 24.

McNicholas 60, Urbana 48: U: Mounce 26.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.