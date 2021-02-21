HS Results 2/20

Division I

Beavercreek 79, Sidney 72: Swiger (S) 23, Vordemark (S) 15, Martin (S) 15.

Butler 68, Troy 56: Montague (B) 23, Buchanan (B) 12, Hall (B) 10.

Centerville 80, Fairborn 49

Franklin 71, Stebbins 65

Middletown 65, Sycamore 54

Mount Healthy 73, Anderson 63

Northmont 58, Tecumseh 40

Oak Hills 50, Northwest 41

St. Xavier 75, Goshen 45

Wayne 85, Piqua 46

Division II

Badin 52, Roger Bacon 43

Batavia 79, Aiken 72

Ben Logan 72, Ponitz 50: Anderson (P) 33, Stahler (BL) 20, Arn (BL) 17, Fahle (BL) 11.

Carroll 46, Thurgood Marshall 34: Young (TM) 12, Egodotaye (C) 11, Chapman (C) 10.

Chaminade Julienne 63, Kenton Ridge 43: Moore (KR) 11, Powell (CJ) 15, Nauseef (CJ) 11, Chandler (CJ) 11, Dickey (CJ) 10.

Dunbar 81, Northwestern 49

Fenwick 63, Blanchester 26

Monroe 50, Taylor 49: Zumbiel (M) 18, Taylor (M) 11.

Northridge 64, Milton-Union 29: Jacobs (N) 18, Hamilton (N) 16, Crusoe (N) 13.

Oakwood 70, Waynesville 57: Todd (W) 26, Mitchell (W) 15, Maxwell (O) 24, Wright (O) 18, Epley (O) 16, Flannery (O) 12.

Woodward 82, Norwood 40

Division III

East Clinton 60, Williamsburg 51

Middletown Madison 40, Madeira 34

Division IV

Catholic Central 79, Tri-County North 49: Young (CC) 17, T. Galluch (CC) 15, Ray (CC) 12, Stinson (TCN) 19, Rike (TCN) 14.

Cedarville 58, Miami Valley 17

Cin. College Prep 84, Oyler 62

Fayetteville Perry 60, Lockland 50

Jackson Center 53, Mississinawa Valley 19

Lehman Catholic 36, Troy Christian 32

Ripley Union-Lewis 59, St. Bernard 44

Russia 67, Newton 56: Peters (N) 21, Smith (N) 12.

Friday’s Results

Division I

Elder 65, Harrison 34

Fairmont 68, Xenia 48

Mason 62, West Clermont 20

Milford 49, Loveland 40

Princeton 66, Edgewood 46

Springfield 87, Springboro 57

Walnut Hills 58, Talawanda 40

Western Hills 57, Western Brown 51

Division II

Alter 70, Bellefontaine 26: Warner (B) 12, Leen (A) 14, Ruffolo (A) 14, Geisel (A) 11, Shane (A) 10.

Graham 46, Bellbrook 40

McNicholas 67, Clinton-Massie 25: Badylak (M) 13, Conrad (M) 13, Seemann (M) 12, Schulte (M) 10, Ireland (CM) 13.

Tippecanoe 71, Eaton 51

Urbana 47, Greenville 31: Donahoe (U) 17, Weyrich (U) 10.

Division III

Anna 67, Mechanicsburg 52

Indian Lake 46, Brookville 44

Meadowdale 68, Triad 37

North College Hill 63, Reading 54

Purcell Marian 67, Riverview East 42

Stivers 60, Bethel 37

Division IV

Ansonia 54, Riverside 42

Botkins 63, Bradford 45

Legacy Christian 63, Emmanuel Christian 46: Luke (LC) 24.

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Carlisle 58, Seven Hills 40: Burney (C) 24, Dean (C) 11.

Northeastern 52, Madison Plains 45: Allen (N) 14, Franzen (N) 13.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division II

Eaton 66, Graham 53

Trotwood 56, Greenville 32

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Dayton Christian 39, Yellow Springs 31: Peterson (DC) 14.

Boys Bowling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

Qualifying Teams: Versailles 4144, Mechanicsburg 4064, Alter 4020, Kenton Ridge 3977.

Individual Qualifiers: McClurkin (Middletown Christian) 724, Bohman (Russia) 695, Carpenter (Reading) 683, King (Riverside) 633.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.