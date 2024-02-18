H.S. Results 2/17

Saturday’s Results

Anna 55, New Bremen 50

Badin 66, Mt. Healthy 30

Bellbrook 69, Oakwood 49

Benjamin Logan 39, Northwestern 36: N: Estep 12.

Botkins 34, New Knoxville 23: B: Herzog 19.

Cedarville 76, Dayton Christian 59: C: Criswell 26, Johnson 19, Cross 15.

Chaminade Julienne 65, Alter 37: A: Brand 12. CJ: Weatherspoon 15, Johnson 13.

Fenwick 60, McNicholas 51

Franklin Monroe 67, Houston 57

Legacy Christian 56, Greeneview 53

Lehman Catholic 50, Bradford 39: B: Canan 11, Trevino 10.

Lockland 53, Cin. Christian 46

London 71, Bellefontaine 51: B: Wilson 20, Mundy 16. L: Jones 24, Turner 23, Nickell 10, Kennell 10.

Russia 57, Marion Local 52, OT

Spencerville 66, Parkway 44

St. Marys 68, St. Henry 52

Tri-County North 72, National Trail 63, OT

Tri-Village 64, Fort Recovery 41

Troy 48, Piqua 38: T: Miller 22, Luis 11.

Wapakoneta 70, Coldwater 37

Waynesville 58, Edgewood 44

Friday’s Results

Alter 52, Badin 36: A: Conner 15, Brand 13, Greer 12.

Arcanum 53, Newton 40

Bethel 53, Riverside 52: R: Stotler 18, Orsborne 12. B: Ahrens 19, Halleg 13, Staton 10.

Botkins 52, Anna 37

Bradford 68, Twin Valley South 64

Brookville 81, Milton Union 54: B: Crabtree 21, Wood 17, Smart 13. MU: Lovin 15, Schaurer 11.

Carroll 45, Chaminade Julienne 38: CJ: Cartwright 15, Weatherspoon 10. Ca: Seymour 15, Perkins 10.

Dayton Christian 52, Miami Valley 44: DC: Edgerton 19.

Delphos St. John’s 70, Coldwater 67: DSJ: Elwer 40. C: Blockberger 24.

Dixie 72, Mississinawa Valley 46: D: Marker 23, Huffman 22, Emrick 13.

Fairmont 55, Beavercreek 49

Fort Recovery 39, New Knoxville 34

Franklin Monroe 65, National Trail 53

Hamilton 56, Lakota West 45: H: Holden 14, Tillery 11.

Indian Lake 73, North Union 62

Jackson Center 53, Houston 26

Kenton Ridge 57, Tecumseh 43

Legacy Christian 47, Yellow Springs 27

Marion Local 56, Versailles 43: ML: Knapke 16, Kremer 16. V: Watren 18, Griesdorn 12.

Minster 46, New Bremen 44

Northmont 67, Springfield 52

Oak Hills 56, Mason 38

Preble Shawnee 49, Tri-Village 35: PS: Shrout 14.

Princeton 46, Fairfield 41: F: Davids 12, Coney 10, Ingram 10.

Russia 68, Fort Loramie 31

Sidney 63, Greenville 48: S: Steele 24.

Springboro 73, Miamisburg 68, OT: M: Hoerner 24, Dunaway 18, Wharton 12, Osmanski 11.

St. Henry 57, Parkway 50

St. Marys 65, Lima Bath 56, 2OT

Stivers 70, Northridge 37

Sycamore 45, Lakota East 40: LE: Perry 19.

Tippecanoe 61, Butler 38: T: Smith 19, Sivon 13, Bailey 13.

Troy Christian 59, Covington 45: TC: Penrod 25, Rupnik 16.

Urbana 61, Jonathan Alder 52

Wayne 72, Centerville 63, OT

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook 43, Miamisburg 41

Centerville 60, Northmont 21

Goshen 69, Edgewood 55

Lebanon 57, Loveland 30

Mason 64, Colerain 31

Division II

Carroll 77, Eaton 28

Graham 51, Valley View 34

Thurgood Marshall 55, Greenville 35

Tippecanoe 62, Stivers 21

Trotwood 50, Oakwood 44

Urbana 62, Northwestern 19: U: Mounce 30, Dixon 15.

Division III

Alter 73, Springfield Shawnee 23: A: Moody 11, Shephard 10, Thompson 10.

Brookville 51, Dayton Christian 45, OT

Gamble Montessori 58, Georgetown 49

Madeira 59, Bethel Tate 32

Mariemont 45, East Clinton 25

Norwood 71, Blanchester 44

Summit Country Day 49, Reading 35

Versailles 64, Preble Shawnee 15

Waynesville 77, Bethel 21

Williamsburg 75, Deer Park 35

Division IV

Ansonia 54, Southeastern 46

Cedarville 62, Cin. College Prep 21

Covington 70, Franklin Monroe 41

Fayetteville Perry 53, MVCA 19

Fort Loramie 72, Twin Valley South 12

Legacy Christian 56, New Miami 9

Mississinawa Valley 69, Riverside 33: MV: Woodbury 25, Price 15.

Newton 63, Calvary Christian 26

Tri-Village 64, National Trail 23

Friday’s Results

Division III

Greenon 50, Greeneview 33

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.