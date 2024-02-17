H.S. Results 2/16: Carroll coach Cogan logs win No. 400

Carroll boys basketball coach Tim Cogan recorded his 400th career victory in Carroll’s 45-38 win versus Chaminade Julienne in the regular season finale on Friday night.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 52, Badin 36: A: Conner 15, Brand 13, Greer 12.
Arcanum 53, Newton 40
Bethel 53, Riverside 52: R: Stotler 18, Orsborne 12. B: Ahrens 19, Halleg 13, Staton 10.
Botkins 52, Anna 37
Bradford 68, Twin Valley South 64
Brookville 81, Milton Union 54: B: Crabtree 21, Wood 17, Smart 13. MU: Lovin 15, Schaurer 11.
Carroll 45, Chaminade Julienne 38: CJ: Cartwright 15. Ca: Seymour 15, Perkins 10.
Dayton Christian 52, Miami Valley 44: DC: Edgerton 19.
Delphos St. John’s 70, Coldwater 67: DSJ: Elwer 40. C: Blockberger 24.
Dixie 72, Mississinawa Valley 46: D: Marker 23, Huffman 22, Emrick 13.
Fairmont 55, Beavercreek 49
Fort Recovery 39, New Knoxville 34
Franklin Monroe 65, National Trail 53
Hamilton 56, Lakota West 45: H: Holden 14, Tillery 11.
Indian Lake 73, North Union 62
Jackson Center 53, Houston 26
Kenton Ridge 57, Tecumseh 43
Legacy Christian 47, Yellow Springs 27
Marion Local 56, Versailles 43: ML: Knapke 16, Kremer 16. V: Watren 18, Griesdorn 12.
Minster 46, New Bremen 44
Northmont 67, Springfield 52
Oak Hills 56, Mason 38
Preble Shawnee 49, Tri-Village 35: PS: Shrout 14.
Princeton 46, Fairfield 41: F: Davids 12, Coney 10, Ingram 10.
Russia 68, Fort Loramie 31
Sidney 63, Greenville 48: S: Steele 24.
Springboro 73, Miamisburg 68, OT: M: Hoerner 24, Dunaway 18, Wharton 12, Osmanski 11.
St. Henry 57, Parkway 50
St. Marys 65, Lima Bath 56, 2OT
Stivers 70, Northridge 37
Sycamore 45, Lakota East 40: LE: Perry 19.
Tippecanoe 61, Butler 38: T: Smith 19, Sivon 13, Bailey 13.
Troy Christian 59, Covington 45: TC: Penrod 25, Rupnik 16.
Urbana 61, Jonathan Alder 52
Wayne 72, Centerville 63, OT
Thursday’s Results
Boone County (KY) 63, McNicholas 60
Stebbins 57, West Carrollton 55, OT
Triad 64, Greenon 61: G: Bowman 27, Turner 19. T: Bailey 22, Thompson 11, Thomas 11.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Milford 40, Oak Hills 36
Seton 45, Mt. Healthy 32
Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 49
Winton Woods 53, Ursuline 15
Division II
Tecumseh 50, Ben Logan 49
Division III
Cin. Country Day 67, North College Hill 5
Seven Hills 61, Clermont Northeastern 49
Middletown Madison 43, Arcanum 40
Milton-Union 57, Anna 52: MU: Brumbaugh 33, Berberich 16.
Houston 57, Dixie 35
West Liberty-Salem 43, Triad 22
Girls Bowling
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division II
At RollHouse
Qualifying Teams: Graham 3583; Versailles 3502; Greenon 3337; Fort Loramie 3336; Kenton Ridge 3312; Northwestern 3258; Urbana 3176; Southeastern 3171; Indian Lake 3133; Emmanuel Christian 2991; West Liberty-Salem 2964; Ansonia 2866.
At RollHouse
Qualifying Teams: Norwood 2670; Reading 2661; Roger Bacon 2643; Cin. Christian 2604; Middletown Christian 2554.
