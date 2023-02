H.S. Results 2/15

Centerville 66, Fairborn 24: C: Powell 18, Cupps 15, Njie 10.

Milford 52, Oak Hills 44

Monroe 64, Xenia 57

Sidney 54, Butler 47

Withrow 63, Colerain 27

Division III

Finneytown 72, Williamsburg 58

Madeira 65, Deer Park 46

Seven Hills 60, Norwood 46

Summit Country Day 71, East Clinton 41

Tuesday’s Results

Division III

Dixie 54, Brookville 37: B: King 14.

Indian Lake 62, Carlisle 51

Miami East 64, National Trail 38

Stivers 65, Northeastern 54

Tri-Village 74, Houston 30

Waynesville 58, Arcanum 41

Division IV

Fayetteville Perry 80, Oyler 45

Riverview East 70, Spencer Center 25

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook d. Fairborn, forfeit

Fairmont 40, Wayne 34: F: Baker 13, Roark 12, Cornett 10.

Lakota East 59, Mt. Healthy 44: LE: French 12, Woody 10.

Lebanon 65, Harrison 39

Loveland 48, Oak Hills 34

Mason 67, Northwest 8

Division II

Goshen 38, McNicholas 35

Summit Country Day 59, Fenwick 29

Division III

Preble Shawnee 63, Graham 30: PS: Thompson 16, Howard 11, Woodard 10.

West Liberty-Salem 60, Greeneview 23

Division IV

Fort Loramie 69, Troy Christian 23

Jackson Center 49, Calvary Christian 9

Southeastern 54, Newton 36

Tri-County North 51, Catholic Central 50

Tri-Village 85, Yellow Springs 1: TV: Sagester 29, Richards 13, Black 12, Hunt 10.

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Kings 49, Winton Woods 43

West Clermont 79, Hamilton 13

Division II

Badin 47, Indian Hill 29

Carroll 68, Tecumseh 39

Oakwood 75, Urbana 68: U: Dixon 19, Mounce 19, Cotner 14, Forson 12.

Tippecanoe 38, Northridge 27

Waynesville 51, Clinton-Massie 34

Division III

Anna 44, Milton-Union 24: MU: Jacobs 11.

Bethel 56, Dayton Christian 18

East Clinton 84, Taft 12

Fairbanks 60, Centerburg 31: F: Miller 15, Lahmers 10.

Mechanicsburg 60, Elgin 19: M: DeLong 18, Skillings 14, Conley 13.

Norwood 64, Reading 43

Division IV

Fayetteville Perry 48, Cin. Christian 8

Middletown Christian 68, St. Bernard 23

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: Seven Hills 3736; Clinton-Massie 3674; Williamsburg 3448; Georgetown 3417; East Clinton 3389; McNicholas 3315; Summit Country Day 3296.

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Marian

Qualifying Teams: Graham 3689; Versailles 3624; Fort Loramie 3524; Indian Lake 3511; Urbana 3494; Greenon 3349; Emmanuel Christian 3297; Kenton Ridge 3268; Northwestern 3245; Ben Logan 3055; Southeastern 3015; Mississinawa Valley 2902.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Baker (Alter); Wilson (Springfield Shawnee); Hurst (Alter); Ullery (West Liberty-Salem); Reagan (Northeastern); Supinger (Russia); Duff (Riverside); Heitkamp (Russia); Mueller (West Liberty-Salem); Brown (Ansonia); Rose (Russia); Nolley (Greeneview).

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Reading 3183; Roger Bacon 2680; Middletown Christian 2659; Badin 2482; North College Hill 2479.

Area Individual Qualifiers: Porter (Cin. Christian); Brinker (Cin. Christian).

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: Summit Country Day 2872; Bethel-Tate 2855; Clinton-Massie 2840; Fayetteville Perry 2795; Blanchester 2793; Georgetown 2710; Clermont Northeastern 2709.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 2126, Springfield 1787: N: Hoff 230 game, Fritz 216 game.

Wrestling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 50, Dayton Christian 15

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.