H.S. Results 2/15

Thursday’s Results

Boone County (KY) 63, McNicholas 60

Stebbins 57, West Carrollton 55, OT

Triad 64, Greenon 61: G: Bowman 27, Turner 19. T: Bailey 22, Thompson 11, Thomas 11.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Milford 40, Oak Hills 36

Seton 45, Mt. Healthy 32

Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 49

Winton Woods 53, Ursuline 15

Division II

Tecumseh 50, Ben Logan 49

Division III

Cin. Country Day 67, North College Hill 5

Seven Hills 61, Clermont Northeastern 49

Middletown Madison 43, Arcanum 40

Milton-Union 57, Anna 52: MU: Brumbaugh 33, Berberich 16.

Houston 57, Dixie 35

West Liberty-Salem 43, Triad 22

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 59, Troy 16

Chaminade Julienne 62, Xenia 50

Kings 66, St. Ursula 42

Lakota West 58, Little Miami 49

Princeton 78, Hamilton 16

Springboro 71, Piqua 17: S: Martin 28, Martin 13. P: Cooper 11.

Turpin 41, Monroe 33: M: Weidner 14.

Wayne 55, Ponitz 18

West Carrollton 49, Stebbins 44, OT

Division II

Bellefontaine 45, Carlisle 29

Purcell Marian 84, New Richmond 45

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

London 36, West Jefferson 29

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Graham 3583; Versailles 3502; Greenon 3337; Fort Loramie 3336; Kenton Ridge 3312; Northwestern 3258; Urbana 3176; Southeastern 3171; Indian Lake 3133; Emmanuel Christian 2991; West Liberty-Salem 2964; Ansonia 2866.

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Norwood 2670; Reading 2661; Roger Bacon 2643; Cin. Christian 2604; Middletown Christian 2554.

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: Bethel-Tate 3173; Georgetown 3157; Clinton-Massie 2962; Ripley Union-Lewis 2929; McNicholas 2800; Fayetteville-Perry 2718; Blanchester 2632.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.