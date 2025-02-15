H.S. Results 2/14: Alter and others win conference titles

Middletown 69, Hamilton 57: Jeremiah Landers poured in 29 points, reaching the 1,000 career point mark in the process, to pace Middletown.

Lakota East 52, Colerain 32: Trey Perry put up 29 points to lead Lakota East.

Tippecanoe 51, Butler 47: C.J. Bailey scored 18 points and Tippecanoe took home the Miami Valley League Miami division title outright with the win.

Carlisle 63, Valley View 62: Brendon Rowe finished with 20 points and Carlisle won its ninth consecutive game.

Tri-Village 67, Preble Shawnee 43: The win secured the Western Ohio Athletic Conference title for Tri-Village.

Dayton Christian 57, Yellow Springs 34: Brayden Kidd tallied 20 points and Dayton Christian won the Metro Buckeye Conference title outright.

Russia 50, Fort Loramie 38: Vince Borchers scored a career high 27 points and Russia won the Shelby County Athletic League title outright.

Delphos St. John’s 81, Fort Recovery 43: Cameron Elwer exploded for 41 points and Delphos St. John’s won the Midwest Athletic Conference title outright.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 72, McNicholas 64: A: Greer 22, Conner 17, Bakos 10.

Ansonia 61, Tri-County North 52

Bellbrook 67, Franklin 53: F: Cook 27.

Botkins 67, Houston 34: B: Doseck 20, Pleiman 10, Pitts 10.

Bradford 75, Twin Valley South 61: B: Canan 25, Chowning 21, Wirrig 15.

Carlisle 63, Valley View 62: C: Rowe 20, Lawson 19, Rust 15.

Chaminade Julienne 38, Badin 33: CJ: Lowery 12. B: Ollis 18.

Coldwater 61, New Bremen 49: C: Blockberger 25, Welsch 13.

Dayton Christian 57, Yellow Springs 34: DC: Kidd 20.

Delphos St. John’s 81, Fort Recovery 43: DSJ: Elwer 41.

Dixie 38, Mississinawa Valley 36

Elida 56, St. Marys 43

Fairmont 77, Miamisburg 50: M: Hoerner 21, Osmanski 10.

Fenwick 48, Carroll 46: F: Kreke 15.

Franklin Monroe 58, National Trail 31

Goshen 78, Clinton-Massie 48

Jackson Center 49, Fairlawn 25

Lakota East 52, Colerain 32: LE: Perry 29.

Lakota West 54, Mason 41: LW: Green 14, Curry 14, Meade-Moss 11, Tyson 10.

Lebanon 51, Loveland 44

Marion Local 59, Minster 51: ML: Niekamp 23. Mi: Richard 16.

Middletown 69, Hamilton 57: M: Landers 29, Showes 13. H: Johnson-Perdomo 16, Malone 11, Mills 10.

Northmont 56, Wayne 49

Oak Hills 32, Sycamore 28

Parkway 60, New Knoxville 48

Princeton 66, Fairfield 41

Ross 63, Edgewood 46: R: Voegele 18, Schaefer 12, Hendricks 10, Fuersich 10.

Russia 50, Fort Loramie 38: R: Borchers 27.

Seven Hills 67, Cin. Christian 49

Springfield Shawnee 49, Indian Lake 35: IL: Reisinger 23.

Tippecanoe 51, Butler 47: T: Bailey 18, Zumwalt 16, Turner 10.

Tri-Village 67, Preble Shawnee 43: PS: Robinette 19.

Troy 48, Piqua 30: T: Burns 23, Haught 10.

Troy Christian 51, Bethel 42: TC: Barnishin 17.

Versailles 60, St. Henry 46: V: Ahrens 21, Watren 19, Wilker 12. SH: Schwartz 12, Heath 12.

Waynesville 63, Middletown Madison 37

West Carrollton 72, Stebbins 63

Western Brown 66, Wilmington 62, OT

Xenia 71, Fairborn 35

Thursday’s Results

Harrison 72, Mariemont 58

Stivers 62, Thurgood 53

Trotwood 78, Aiken 76

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division III

Bellbrook 86, Xenia 18

Tippecanoe 62, Franklin 27

Thursday’s Results

Division III

Badin 67, Turpin 23: B: Even 21, Cosgrove 15.

Sidney 65, Trotwood 23: S: Scully 24, McNeal 20.

Tecumseh 65, Fairborn 45: T: Russell 31, Bednarczyk 15.

Division IV

Bethel 47, Bellefontaine 40

Northridge 67, Eaton 43

Division V

Summit Country Day 58, Cin. Christian 38

Division VI

Minster 55, Coldwater 35: C: Knapke 10.

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Harrison 53, Loveland 42

St. Ursula 53, Centerville 50: C: Keeton 18, Boeke 14, McDowell 12.

Triad 36, Ridgemont 29

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division II

At Community Lanes

Qualifying Teams: Coldwater 4515; New Bremen 4056; Van Wert 4052; St. Henry 3887.

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At RollHouse

Qualifying Teams: Ben Logan 4137; Fort Recovery 3964; Greenon 3956; Versailles 3902; Springfield Shawnee 3884; Ansonia 3822; Northwestern 3802; Fort Loramie 3744; Yellow Springs 3656; Urbana 3654; Emmanuel Christian 3602; Graham 3592.

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Miamisburg 2572, Tippecanoe 1985: M: Parker 459 series, Chapman 436 series.

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At Rollhouse

Qualifying Teams: Middletown Christian 2658; Deer Park 2514; Roger Bacon 2479; Norwood 2448; Reading 2347.

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2632, Mechanicsburg 2503: M: Picklesimer 428 series, Waller 397 series.

Miamisburg 2227, Tippecanoe 1568: M: Blom 245, Chapman 235.

