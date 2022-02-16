H.S. Results 2/14-2/15

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division III
Arcanum 58, Carlisle 43
Bethel 47, Dixie 42
Triad 46, Northeastern 43
West Liberty-Salem 58, Brookville 45
Division IV
Fayetteville-Perry 60, St. Bernard 24
Middletown Christian 78, Oyler 30
Monday’s Results
Division IV
Cin. College Prep 77, Hillcrest 34
Lockland 45, MVCA 40
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 51, Tri-County North 41
Preble Shawnee 82, Mississinawa Valley 38: Shrout (PS) 38.
Talawanda 57, Mt. Healthy 45: Weinberg (T) 22, Reynolds (T) 12.
Monday’s Results
Butler 64, Fairborn 54
Emmanuel Christian 68, Southeastern 65: Channels (EC) 40, Lawrence (EC) 16.
Fenwick 69, Preble Shawnee 61: Shrout (PS) 23, Woodard (PS) 10.
Greenon 60, West Jefferson 54: Journell (G) 16, Perdue (G) 15, Minteer (G) 15, Wilson (WJ) 25, Hostetler (WJ) 14.
Miami East 42, Lehman Catholic 40: Chapman (LC) 11, McFarland (LC) 11, Roth (ME) 15, Enis (ME) 13.
Middletown 60, Colerain 36: Todd (C) 12, Day (M) 13, Hall (M) 10.
Newton 58, Ben Logan 44: Arn (BL) 17, Rodenberger (BL) 15, Peters (N) 26, Montgomery (N) 10.
North Union 58, Indian Lake 53
Northridge 62, Riverside 36: Jacobs (N) 23, Davis (N) 13, Whitaker (R) 12.
Oakwood 68, Bellbrook 54
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Lakota East 61, Milford 58: Smith (LE) 14, Sewak (LE) 13, Fohl (LE) 11, French (LE) 10, McKenney (M) 18, Tatum (M) 10, Shuluga (M) 10.
Mason 63, Northwest 11
Miamisburg 65, Troy 58
Springboro 60, Springfield 36
Turpin 65, Middletown 38
Division II
Carroll 48, Kenton Ridge 21
Eaton 68, Urbana 53
Indian Hill 46, McNicholas 29
Summit Country Day 58, Goshen 38
Division III
Anna 41, Carlisle 24
East Clinton 66, Finneytown 38
Greenon 80, Meadowdale 38
Madeira 34, Williamsburg 29, OT
Mariemont 55, Deer Park 29
Miami East 26, West Liberty-Salem 23
Norwood 44, Clark Montessori 24
Waynesville 58, Dayton Christian 18
Division IV
Botkins 53, Jackson Center 22: Heuker (B) 17, Paul (B) 11.
Bradford 52, Catholic Central 47, 2OT
Cin. Country Day 69, Cin. Christian 7
Covington 53, Troy Christian 34: Harrington (C) 13, G. Anderson (C) 12, Besecker (C) 11, M. Anderson (C) 10, Johnson (TC) 12.
Middletown Christian 50, MVCA 44
Russia 61, Riverside 10
Monday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 76, Xenia 32
West Carrollton 63, Butler 54: Milerton (WC) 14, Frost (WC) 14, Dewberry (WC) 12, Maddickes (WC) 11.
Division III
CHCA 53, Georgetown 26
Purcell Marian 87, St. Bernard 17
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Carroll 2689, Monroe 2237: Bui (C) 444 series, Brust (C) 434 series, Lambert (M) 364 series, Ward (M) 318 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Carroll 2107, Monroe 1831: McMonigle (M) 353 series, Tracey (M) 261 series, Norman (C) 324 series, Yates (C) 321 series.
