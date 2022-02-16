H.S. Results 2/14-2/15

Arcanum 58, Carlisle 43

Bethel 47, Dixie 42

Triad 46, Northeastern 43

West Liberty-Salem 58, Brookville 45

Division IV

Fayetteville-Perry 60, St. Bernard 24

Middletown Christian 78, Oyler 30

Monday’s Results

Division IV

Cin. College Prep 77, Hillcrest 34

Lockland 45, MVCA 40

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 51, Tri-County North 41

Preble Shawnee 82, Mississinawa Valley 38: Shrout (PS) 38.

Talawanda 57, Mt. Healthy 45: Weinberg (T) 22, Reynolds (T) 12.

Monday’s Results

Butler 64, Fairborn 54

Emmanuel Christian 68, Southeastern 65: Channels (EC) 40, Lawrence (EC) 16.

Fenwick 69, Preble Shawnee 61: Shrout (PS) 23, Woodard (PS) 10.

Greenon 60, West Jefferson 54: Journell (G) 16, Perdue (G) 15, Minteer (G) 15, Wilson (WJ) 25, Hostetler (WJ) 14.

Miami East 42, Lehman Catholic 40: Chapman (LC) 11, McFarland (LC) 11, Roth (ME) 15, Enis (ME) 13.

Middletown 60, Colerain 36: Todd (C) 12, Day (M) 13, Hall (M) 10.

Newton 58, Ben Logan 44: Arn (BL) 17, Rodenberger (BL) 15, Peters (N) 26, Montgomery (N) 10.

North Union 58, Indian Lake 53

Northridge 62, Riverside 36: Jacobs (N) 23, Davis (N) 13, Whitaker (R) 12.

Oakwood 68, Bellbrook 54

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Lakota East 61, Milford 58: Smith (LE) 14, Sewak (LE) 13, Fohl (LE) 11, French (LE) 10, McKenney (M) 18, Tatum (M) 10, Shuluga (M) 10.

Mason 63, Northwest 11

Miamisburg 65, Troy 58

Springboro 60, Springfield 36

Turpin 65, Middletown 38

Division II

Carroll 48, Kenton Ridge 21

Eaton 68, Urbana 53

Indian Hill 46, McNicholas 29

Summit Country Day 58, Goshen 38

Division III

Anna 41, Carlisle 24

East Clinton 66, Finneytown 38

Greenon 80, Meadowdale 38

Madeira 34, Williamsburg 29, OT

Mariemont 55, Deer Park 29

Miami East 26, West Liberty-Salem 23

Norwood 44, Clark Montessori 24

Waynesville 58, Dayton Christian 18

Division IV

Botkins 53, Jackson Center 22: Heuker (B) 17, Paul (B) 11.

Bradford 52, Catholic Central 47, 2OT

Cin. Country Day 69, Cin. Christian 7

Covington 53, Troy Christian 34: Harrington (C) 13, G. Anderson (C) 12, Besecker (C) 11, M. Anderson (C) 10, Johnson (TC) 12.

Middletown Christian 50, MVCA 44

Russia 61, Riverside 10

Monday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 76, Xenia 32

West Carrollton 63, Butler 54: Milerton (WC) 14, Frost (WC) 14, Dewberry (WC) 12, Maddickes (WC) 11.

Division III

CHCA 53, Georgetown 26

Purcell Marian 87, St. Bernard 17

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 2689, Monroe 2237: Bui (C) 444 series, Brust (C) 434 series, Lambert (M) 364 series, Ward (M) 318 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 2107, Monroe 1831: McMonigle (M) 353 series, Tracey (M) 261 series, Norman (C) 324 series, Yates (C) 321 series.

