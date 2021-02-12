HS Results 2/11

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Kings 47, Talawanda 30: Barnett (K) 13, Ingram (K) 11, Crook (K) 10.

Lakota West 92, Withrow 16

Miamisburg 64, West Carrollton 32: Long (M) 20, Haas (M) 17, Carter (M) 14.

Springboro 51, Northmont 21

Division II

Carroll 47, Ben Logan 32

Indian Hill 61, New Richmond 25

Kenton Ridge 55, Stivers 30

North College Hill 39, McNicholas 36

Division III

Arcanum 75, Twin Valley South 23

Indian Lake 38, Dixie 36, OT

Division IV

Botkins 53, Mechanicsburg 50, OT: Forrest (M) 27.

MVCA 42, Cin. College Prep 27

Russia 61, Riverside 17

REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Results

Carlisle 48, Covington 41: Besecker (Co) 20, Harrington (Co) 14, Lawson (Ca) 14, Morris (Ca) 11.

Houston 56, Mississinawa Valley 48: Stangel (H) 14, Maier (H) 11, Hiestand (MV) 16, Stachler (MV) 12.

Jonathan Alder 69, Graham 41

Tippecanoe 52, Bellbrook 44: Pryce (B) 15, Zerby (B) 12.

Wednesday’s Results

Greenon 53, Greeneview 44: Snyder (G) 18, Eakins (G) 12, Strickle (G) 10.

Southeastern 31, Cedarville 23

Boys Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Poelking Marian

Qualifying Teams: Versailles 4095, Mechanicsburg 3977, Alter 3819, Kenton Ridge 3813, Ben Logan 3787, Emmanuel Christian 3786, Fort Loramie 3754, West Liberty-Salem 3686, Springfield Shawnee 3676, Riverside 3673, Valley View 3602, Newton 3600.

At Cherry Grove

Qualifying Teams: Clinton-Massie 3829, Williamsburg 3764, Clermont Northeastern 3758, Batavia 3731, Georgetown 3578, Seven Hills 3559, East Clinton 3373.

Girls Bowling

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Colerain

Qualifying Teams: Taylor 3015, Roger Bacon 2975, Cin. Christian 2974, Reading 2888, Fenwick 2771.

