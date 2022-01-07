H.S. Results 1/5-1/6

The top 10 teams in the Associated Press high school basketball state poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points.

Division I

1. Centerville (11) 6-0 127; 2. Gahanna Lincoln 8-1 105; 3. Westerville South 8-0 71; 4. Fairmont 9-1 51; 5. Upper Arlington (2) 9-0 48; 6. Pickerington Central 7-1 42; 7. Green 9-1 40; 8. Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 39; 9. Elder 10-2 37; 10. Sylvania Northview 8-1 32.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 27. Lyndhurst Brush 19. Pickerington N. 14. Sycamore 13. Perrysburg 12.

Division II

1. Akr. SVSM (10) 4-2 100; 2. Tol. Cent. Cath. 8-1 87; 3. Alter 7-2 82; 4. Bloom-Carroll (2) 8-1 79; 5. Cin. Woodward 8-1 60; 6. Lexington 8-1 43; 7. Dresden Tri-Valley 6-1 37; 8. Waverly 7-3 30; 9. Akr. Buchtel 6-3 27; 10. Cols. Beechcroft 5-1 26.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oakwood (1) 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 19. Cols. Eastmoor 18. Thornville Sheridan 17.

Division III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 8-0 98; 2. Versailles (1) 8-0 83; 3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8-0 68; (tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-2 68; 5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 6-2 46; 6. Springfield Shawnee (1) 7-2 41; 7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (1) 8-1 38; 8. S. Point 8-1 36; 9. Cols. Africentric 4-2 35; (tie) Cin. Taft (2) 5-2 35.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 29. Collins Western Reserve 27. Centerburg 24. Utica 20. North Union 14.

Division IV

1. Botkins (7) 8-1 106; 2. Antwerp (2) 9-0 75; 3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 72; 4. Malvern (2) 8-0 71; 5. Cols. Grandview Hts. 8-1 51; 6. Lucasville Valley 9-0 50; 7. Tri-Village 7-2 46; 8. Tol. Emmanuel Christian 8-1 45; 9. Richmond Hts. (2) 5-4 39; 10. Catholic Central 8-0 34.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Calvert 25. Dalton 19. Marion Local 18. Berlin Hiland 14. Monroeville 13,

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 45, Newton 43: Gleason (N) 22.

Bellbrook 58, Brookville 19

Botkins 48, Jackson Center 16: Heuker (B) 20.

Coldwater 46, St. Henry 32

East Clinton 58, Cedarville 56

Eaton 39, Carlisle 36

Fort Loramie 59, Russia 37: C. Brandewie (FL) 12, A. Brandewie (FL) 10, Sholtis (FL) 10, Goubeaux (R) 10.

Meadowdale 52, Belmont 28: Rolack (M) 29, Bennett (M) 11.

Miami East 55, Milton-Union 15

Mississinawa Valley 76, Twin Valley South 53

Monroe 52, Franklin 39: Shackelford (M) 14, Blevins (M) 10.

New Knoxville 54, Fort Recovery 12

Oakwood 45, Waynesville 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 50, St. Marys 40

Ponitz 75, Dunbar 17: Pettigrew (P) 32, Jordan (P) 13, Garrison (P) 10.

Preble Shawnee 56, Bradford 54: Thompson (PS) 26, Jewell (PS) 17, Howard (PS) 11.

Riverside 43, Triad 20

Tri-County North 49, Franklin Monroe 41

Tri-Village 82, Dixie 38

West Liberty-Salem 56, Madison Plains 28: Davis (MP) 11, Poppe (WLS) 13, Wade (WLS) 12.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 51, Carroll 27

Badin 63, Fenwick 58

Butler 53, Tippecanoe 35: Bardonaro (B) 26, Neely (B) 12.

Colerain 51, Lakota East 48: McNally (C) 27, Woody (LE) 14.

Fairfield 58, Oak Hills 46: Henderson (F) 16, Booker (F) 14, Kidd (F) 14, McMullen (OH) 24.

Fairmont 61, Northmont 33: Roark (F) 17, Wells (F) 15, Hullinger (F) 13, Baker (F) 10.

Greenon 72, Yellow Springs 37: West (G) 23, Henry (G) 19.

Lakota West 51, Middletown 43: Johnson (LW) 18, Flores (LW) 13, Stueve (M) 11, Bellard (M) 10.

Mason 59, Sycamore 33

Mechanicsburg 62, Greeneview 28: Skillings (M) 17, DeLong (M) 15, Snyder (G) 16.

Princeton 74, Hamilton 34: Williams (P) 31, Hill (P) 19, Fortson (P) 11, Isaacs (H) 13, Moore (H) 10.

Springboro 39, Beavercreek 34: Martin (S) 14.

Tri-County North 54, Northridge 17

Troy 65, Piqua 27

STATE POLL

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

Division I

1. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 9-0 103; 2. Reynoldsburg 9-2 100; 3. Princeton (5) 9-1 93; 4. Dublin Coffman (1) 8-1 74; 5. Bellbrook (1) 10-0 66; 6. Can. Glenoak 8-1 44; 7. Pickerington Cent. 7-2 41; 8. Newark 7-3 38; 9. Akr. Hoban 8-0 36; 10. Holland Spring. 9-1 35,

Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 28. Mason 26. Powell Olentangy Liberty 21. Green 13.

Division II

1. Granville (3) 11-0 102; 2. Napoleon (5) 10-1 85; 3. Cols. Hartley (3) 7-0 82; 4. Alliance Marlington 9-0 76; 5. Dresden Tri-Valley 10-1 66; 6. Alter (3) 9-0 54; 7. Shelby 11-0 46; 8. Tol. Cent. Cath. 9-0 40; 9. Canal Fulton NW 10-1 36; 10. Thornville Sheridan 7-2 35.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 28. Fairfield Union 21. 13. Salem 16. Akr. SVSM 16. Lima Shawnee 15.

Division III

1. Wheelersburg (2) 10-0 104; 2. Worthington Christian (3) 10-1 82; 3. Cardington-Lincoln 10-0 75; 4. Wauseon 8-1 57; 5. Arcanum (1) 10-1 46; 6. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 7-2 42; 7. Apple Creek Waynedale (3) 9-0 39; 8. Sardinia Eastern (1) 11-2 37; 9. Cols. Africentric 5-1 32; 10. Purcell Marian (1) 4-0 29.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 27. New Lexington 25. Greenon 22. Berlin Hiland (1) 22. Delphos Jefferson 21. North Union (1) 21. Seven Hills 15. Youngs. Liberty 12.

Division IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13) 10-0 139; 2. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 10-0 97; 3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 88; 4. Russia 10-2 69; 5. Tri-Village 8-2 63; 6. Waterford 7-1 61; 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 53; 8. Tree of Life (1) 11-0 40; 9. New Riegel 8-0 27; 10. Convoy Crestview 10-1 26.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Christian 22. 12. Miller City 14. 13 New Knoxville 13. Cin. Country Day 12.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Lebanon 66, Oak Hills 5

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 2452, Fenwick 1161: Whyle (F) 366 series, Brust (C) 372 series, Griffith (C) 361 series.

Coldwater 3185, Sidney 2639

Dayton Christian 1943, Legacy Christian 1485: Wiggens (DC) 233 game, Bartley (DC) 193 game.

Graham 2500, Jonathan Alder 2433

McNicholas 2228, Badin 2184: VanDeHatert (B) 343 series.

Northmont 2102, Springfield 1981

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Badin 1667, McNicholas 1371: Hodapp (B) 316 series.

Carroll 1892, Fenwick 1384: Giglio (F) 316 series, Beam (C) 355 series, Norman (C) 330 series.

Northmont 1893, Springfield 1716

Hockey

Wednesday’s Results

Talawanda 13, Elder 0

STATE POLL

1. Cle. St. Ignatius 70 (7); 2. Tol. St. Francis 63; 3. Lakewood St. Edward 50; 4. Upper Arlington 47; 5. Olentangy Berlin 38; 6. Hunting Valley 37; 7. Gates Mills Gilmour 31; 8. Col. St. Charles 19; 9. Bowling Green, Olentangy Liberty 13.

Other teams receiving votes: Findlay, Parma Padua.

AREA POLL

1. Olentangy Berlin (9), Upper Arlington (5) 139; 3. Olentangy Liberty, Col. St. Charles (1) 118; 5. Moeller 82; 6. Dublin Coffman 71; 7. Thomas Worthington 36; 8. St. Xavier, Olentangy Orange 33; 10. New Albany 10.

Other teams receiving votes: Dublin Jerome, Alter, Olentangy, Talawanda.

