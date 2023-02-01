H.S. Results 1/31

Bethel 53, Milton-Union 44: MU: Yates 13, Brown 10.

Botkins 61, Newton 46: N: Peters 19, Oburn 13.

Brookville 65, Tri-County North 38: B: Wood 32, Smart 11.

Carroll 67, Wilmington 39: C: McKitrick 21, Kaiser 10. W: Brown 11.

Cedarville 64, Greeneview 56

Chaminade Julienne 71, La Salle 65

Dayton Christian 56, Miami Valley 43

Fairbanks 52, Northeastern 39: F: Green 18, Crowe 14, Maine 12.

Fenwick 70, Monroe 61

Graham 71, Northwestern 62

Indian Lake 77, Ben Logan 35: BL: Neeley 11. IL: Morrison 13, Tucci 12, Tuttle 11, Murphy 10.

Jonathan Alder 63, Bellefontaine 38

Kenton Ridge 55, London 47

Lehman Catholic 61, Covington 52: LC: Chapman 24, Pride 19. C: Miller 17, Angle 16.

Madison Plains 63, Greenon 26: G: Pacura 12. MP: Long 15, Dennehy 14, Williams 11.

Mason 71, Lakota East 68: LE: Perry 20, Mitchell 16, Jackson 11, Smyers 10.

McNicholas 51, Purcell Marian 46

Miami East 69, Riverside 57

Middletown 52, Fairfield 48: F: Crim 19. M: Day 19, Landers 18.

Oak Hills 38, Colerain 29

Piqua 59, Stebbins 46

Princeton 65, Lakota West 60: LW: Dudukovich 30, Lavender 13.

Seven Hills 53, Norwood 26

Springboro 80, Belmont 55: S: Grevey 19, Yates 17, Butler 16, White 11, Gutmann 10.

Sycamore 51, Hamilton 42: H: Matthews 25.

Tecumseh 61, Springfield Shawnee 45

Tippecanoe 64, Fairborn 49

Trotwood 82, Springfield 54: T: Carpenter 22. S: Fletcher 12.

Troy 77, Sidney 58

Troy Christian 45, Northridge 35: TC: Penrod 12, Rupnik 11.

Urbana 55, North Union 39

Wayne 63, Meadowdale 36

West Carrollton 52, Butler 42

West Jefferson 53, Triad 50: WJ: Buescher 22.

Xenia 72, Greenville 29

Yellow Springs 61, Franklin Monroe 42

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Eaton 43, Bradford 21

Thurgood Marshall 75, Stivers 34

Tri-County North 49, Belmont 33

Monday’s Results

Alter 51, Beavercreek 44

Badin 79, Hamilton 29: B: Beeber 17, Grawe 16, Even 13, Hegemann 13.

Bethel 59, Riverside 20: B: Moore 23.

Cin. Christian 41, SBEP 39

Clark Montessori 27, Seven Hills 22

Dixie 45, Franklin Monroe 37

Mason 57, Bellbrook 37: B: Scohy 15, Frants 13.

Meadowdale 69, Belmont 53

Mississinawa Valley 46, Houston 45

Oakwood 61, Fairborn 8

Piqua 31, Northmont 23: N: Williams 15.

Preble Shawnee 48, Fenwick 33

Princeton 63, Lakota East 58: LE: French 16, Asher 13, Smith 12, Fohl 10.

Seton 41, Ross 30

Stivers 54, Lockland 43

Summit Country Day 40, Indian Hill 28

Talawanda 59, Taylor 38: Tal: Farris 25, Keene 17.

Waynesville 63, Greeneview 33: W: Berrey 26, Stephensen 13.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Middletown Christian 2214, Dayton Christian 1998: DC: Bartley 201 game, Wiggins 194 game.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1253, Yellow Springs 769: DC: Gardner 146 game, Keck 133 game.

Monday’s Results

Dayton 1420, Middletown Christian 1363: DC: Keck 154 game, Millar 139 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.