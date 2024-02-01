H.S. Results 1/31: Conley sets ‘Burg record

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Trotwood 73, Hughes 43: T: Blanton 16.

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 70, Bradford 67

Beavercreek 56, St. Xavier 52

Bellbrook 48, Chaminade Julienne 44: CJ: Weatherspoon 13, Johnson 12.

Brookville 82, Franklin 58

Butler 62, Xenia 59

Carlisle 63, Dayton Christian 60

Carroll 55, Kenton Ridge 27: KR: Fyffe 10. C: Seymour 14, Perkins 12.

Cedarville 66, Greenon 36: C: Johnson 20, Criswell 16.

Celina 58, Bellefontaine 47

Covington 61, Milton-Union 52

Fairbanks 56, West Jefferson 11

Fairfield 44, Lakota East 39

Lakota West 50, Oak Hills 47

LaSalle 51, Badin 42: B: Ollis 13.

Madison Plains 39, Catholic Central 28

Mason 68, Colerain 25

Middletown 47, Hamilton 38

Newton 47, Dixie 36: N: Peters 20.

Northridge 76, Bethel 38

Oakwood 73, Fenwick 60

Princeton 58, Sycamore 31

Seven Hills 59, New Miami 23

Sidney 55, Piqua 41

Southeastern 58, Greeneview 44

Taft 83, Stivers 60

Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 45

Troy 53, Stebbins 52: T: Miller 15, Furlong 10.

Troy Christian 56, Miami East 41

Twin Valley South 61, Yellow Springs 50

Wayne 71, Meadowdale 55

Waynesville 60, Wilmington 51

West Carrollton 69, Greenville 43

West Liberty-Salem 50, Triad 22

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 55, Carroll 49

Badin 61, McNicholas 51

Beavercreek 58, Miamisburg 42

Butler 58, Xenia 24

Chaminade Julienne 53, Fenwick 31

Cin. Christian 57, Clark Montessori 52

Fairbanks 47, Northeastern 6

Fairmont 48, Centerville 42

Harrison 52, Talawanda 16

Lakota East 56, Sycamore 19

Lakota West 69, Hamilton 41

London 61, Graham 58

Mason 35, Oak Hills 28

Mechanicsburg 52, North Union 35: NU: Lindsey 10, Harrah 10. M: DeLong 19, Skillings 11, Forrest 10.

Middletown 57, Colerain 31

Princeton 56, Fairfield 32

Springboro 75, Northmont 40

Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 25

Triad 38, Greeneview 36

Trotwood-Madison 58, Ponitz 49

Tuesday’s Results

Greenon 66, Triad 47

Lehman Catholic 34, Newton 20

Middletown Madison 59, Twin Valley South 33

North College Hill 42, New Miami 40

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Parkway 1903, Newton 1862

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Parkway 1924, Newton 1594

