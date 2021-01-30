HS Results 1/29

Ben Logan 69, Indian Lake 63

Butler 51, Xenia 45

Carroll 51, Purcell Marian 49: Simmons (PM) 12, Davis (PM) 26, McKitrick (C) 11.

Fairborn 79, Piqua 71

Fenwick 50, Badin 44: Neu (B) 10, Larkin (B) 16, Braun (F) 23.

Franklin 63, Valley View 42

Greenon 63, Greeneview 48: Potter (Gn) 19, Minteer (Gn) 13, Ware (Gn) 10, Allen (Gv) 13, Burtch (Gv) 13, Erisman (Gv) 12.

Hamilton 68, Lakota East 65: Ishmail (H) 22, Swain (H) 17, Simms-Marshall (H) 10, Johnson (LE) 17, Peck (LE) 13, Coles (LE) 13.

Harrison 51, Northwest 39

Legacy Christian 43, Troy Christian 33: Luke (LC) 12, J. Riddle (LC) 10.

Mason 75, Lakota West 70: Killens (M) 33, Morton (M) 24, Turner (LW) 27, Weber (LW) 15, Dudukovich (LW) 14.

McNicholas 51, Chaminade Julienne 39: Schulte (M) 17.

Mechanicsburg 66, Triad 59: Smith (M) 20, Tom (M) 12, Lease (T) 18.

Middletown 60, Sycamore 59: Mumford (M) 22, Hall (M) 15, Williams (M) 11, Southerland (S) 14, Fehr (S) 12, Bolden (S) 11, Darbyshire (S) 11.

Monroe 57, Brookville 45: Eller (B) 18.

Mount Healthy 60, Talawanda 46: Adams (MH) 23, McCalley (MH) 18, James (T) 17.

Northridge 59, Carlisle 48: McCallop (N) 12, Crusoe (N) 13, Jacobs (N) 27, Newsome (C) 12, Rutherford (C) 10.

Perry 46, Lehman Catholic 32: Frantz (LC) 22, Knight (P) 16, Simpson (P) 12.

Preble Shawnee 54, Milton-Union 53: Brumbaugh (MU) 18, Ullery (MU) 11, Case (MU) 10, Shrout (PS) 25, Singleton (PS) 16.

Princeton 56, Oak Hills 38

Ross 45, Edgewood 41

Springfield 61, Springboro 58: Muhammed (Sf) 17, Tolliver (Sf) 10.

Stebbins 58, Troy 38

Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 53

Wayne 82, Beavercreek 54

Waynesville 59, Dixie 47

West Carrollton 50, Greenville 36

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 43, Graham 34

Piqua 44, Stebbins 37: Johns (P) 26.

Thursday’s Results

Badin 62, Hughes 51: Scott (H) 17, Allen (H) 13, Walton (H) 10, Pohlen (B) 15, Lindesmith (B) 14.

Bellbrook 64, Brookville 24: Trusty (Be) 14, Griffin (Be) 13, Pryce (Be) 12.

Carlisle 46, Franklin 31: McIntosh (C) 13, Lawson (C) 11, Rodgers (F) 12.

Centerville 66, Wayne 64

Eaton 53, Preble Shawnee 47

Edgewood 58, Valley View 46: Henson (VV) 16, Dickson (VV) 12, Butler (E) 19, Hunt (E) 14.

Fairfield 53, Hamilton 34

Jonathan Alder 58, London 40

Kenton Ridge 67, Shawnee 18

Legacy Christian 36, Troy Christian 20: Hess (LC) 21, Ahner (LC) 11.

Lehman Catholic 50, Perry 37: Toner (LC) 14, O’Leary (LC) 13, Cianciolo (LC) 11.

Newton 57, Twin Valley South 49

Purcell Marian 44, Roger Bacon 30

Russia 65, Covington 34: Harrington (C) 13, Besecker (C) 12, Hoehne (R) 22, Sherman (R) 12, Borchers (R) 11.

Urbana 45, Northwestern 33

Woodward 53, Middletown 28

Wrestling

Friday’s Results

Butler 42, Beavercreek 30

Butler 69, Chaminade Julienne 10

Versailles 50, Butler 18

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 2540, McNicholas 2158: Goubeaux (C) 428 series, Bui (C) 408 series, Righter (M) 358 series.

Chaminade Julienne 2510, Purcell Marian 2253: Dugger (PM) 377 series, Davis (PM) 374 series, Turner (CJ) 491 series, Baird (CJ) 395 series.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 2034, McNicholas 1699: Norman (C) 329 series, Granlund (M) 263 series.

Chaminade Julienne 1963, Purcell Marian 1527: Klusmeyer (PM) 355 series, Trimbach (CJ) 321 series.

