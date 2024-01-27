H.S. Results 1/26: Northmont stuns Centerville

Carter Black’s game-winner at the buzzer gave Franklin a double-overtime win and clinched the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern title. It will be the 18th league title in school history.

Trey Perry poured in 30 points to lead Lakota East past Middletown. Derek Jackson tacked on 17.

Dunbar defeated Thurgood 58-48 and Ponitz defeated Belmont 56-45, setting up a three-way tie at the top of the City League standings between Dunbar, Belmont and Ponitz.

Carroll prevailed in a 59-53 overtime win versus McNicholas. Zach Perkins led the way with a 21-point performance.

Piqua, led by Tate Kuhlman with 24 points, knocked off Butler 59-48. Mickey Anderson added 15.

Greeneview defeated Cedarville 55-52 in the Battle of 72 to put each team in a tie for first place at the top of the Ohio Heritage Conference South.

Luke Cornett chipped in 20 points and Quinn Peters 14 for Newton in a road win at Tri-County North on Military Appreciation Night.

Cameron Elwer tallied 25 points including the game-winning basket at the buzzer to help Delphos St. John’s stay unbeaten in the Midwestern Athletic Conference.

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 64, Twin Valley South 48

Anna 63, Fairlawn 27

Badin 47, Fenwick 41: F: Temming 19. B: Wissman 14, Ollis 13.

Bradford 71, Mississinawa Valley 39: B: Hill 20, Canan 14, Wills 13, Branson 11.

Bellbrook 62, Monroe 48

Bellefontaine 71, Tecumseh 49

Botkins 63, Fairlawn 27: B: Doseck 16, Meyer 11, Herzog 10.

Brookville 67, Middletown Madison 48: B: Wood 23, Fisher 12, Smart 10.

Carroll 59, McNicholas 53, OT: C: Perkins 21, Kaiser 14, Perkins 13.

Clinton-Massie 46, Wilmington 39

Coldwater 58, Parkway 42: C: Schwieterman 25, Blockberger 17.

Dixie 64, National Trail 35

Delphos St John’s 49, Versailles 47: DSJ: Elwer 25.

Dunbar 58, Thurgood Marshall 48

Emmanuel Christian 48, Yellow Springs 35: EC: Ferryman 18, Hudson 10.

Fairbanks 42, Northeastern 28: F: Maine 14.

Franklin 49, Ross 48, 2OT: R: Schaefer 14, Hendricks 12. F: Cook 23, Clark 11.

Greeneview 55, Cedarville 52: G: Allen 14. C: Criswell 15, Johnson 15.

Greenon 56, Madison Plains 35: Bowman 13, Spangler 13, Turner 12. MP: Evans 15.

Hamilton 62, Colerain 27: H: Berry 15, Holden 10.

Harrison 65, Mt. Healthy 51

Indian Lake 69, Northwestern 48

Jackson Center 48, Fort Loramie 20

Kenton Ridge 67, Urbana 53

Lakota East 61, Middletown 50: LE: Perry 30, Jackson 17. M: Landers 18, Araujo 14.

Lakota West 71, Fairfield 54: LW: Meade-Moss 25, Tyson 15. F: Sanders 22, Lewis 12.

Legacy Christian 51, Dayton Christian 39

Lehman Catholic 45, Bethel 32: LC: O’Leary 16. B: Ahrens 10.

Lima Shawnee 69, St. Marys 57

Marion Local 63, Fort Recovery 37

Miami East 56, Milton-Union 29: ME: Roeth 27, Pratt 12.

Miamisburg 73, Fairmont 57

Minster 74, New Knoxville 45

MVCA 70, Cin. Christian 67

Newton 63, Tri-County North 58: N: Cornett 20, Peters 14, Schauer 11.

North Union 68, Graham 31

Northmont 59, Centerville 54: N: Hatcher 20, Vaughn 16.

Northridge 73, Covington 51: N: Davis 21, Smith 20, Evans 10. C: Miller 19.

Oak Hills 35, Sycamore 32

Oakwood 72, Waynesville 64

Piqua 59, Butler 48: P: Kuhlman 24, Anderson 15.

Ponitz 56, Belmont 45

Preble Shawnee 79, Ansonia 54

Princeton 59, Mason 50

Sidney 54, Fairborn 46: S: Steele 24, Spradling 16.

Springboro 58, Springfield 49: Sb: Yates 26, Butler 14.

St. Henry 67, New Bremen 64, OT

Stivers 68, Meadowdale 60

Tippecanoe 60, West Carrollton 35

Tri-Village 41, Franklin Monroe 33

Troy 56, Xenia 45: T: Furlong 14, Miller 14, Kaiser 12.

Troy Christian 81, Riverside 48

West Liberty-Salem 62, Mechanicsburg 43: WLS: Logwood 18, Louden 16, Hostetler 12.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Covington 45, Milton-Union 43: MU: Brumbaugh 18, Brumbaugh 12, Berberich 11. C: Anderson 15, Besecker 11.

Dixie 33, National Trail 27: D: Brinson 22.

Harrison 61, CHCA 30

Legacy Christian 57, Dayton Christian 25

Lehman Catholic 38, Riverside 36

Meadowdale 65, Stivers 28

Miami East 68, Troy Christian 40

Mississinawa Valley 75, Bradford 7

Newton 57, Tri-County North 36: N: Hines 15, Hess 14, Harbour 12. TCN: Webster 14.

Oakwood 46, Middletown Madison 37

Preble Shawnee 40, Ansonia 31: PS: Sergent-Eckert 13, Smith 10.

Ross 61, Franklin 25

Thurgood Marshall 56, Dunbar 31

Tri-Village 72, Franklin Monroe 22: TV: Mize 25, Wilcox 14, Hager 10, DeLong 10.

Wayne 54, Beavercreek 46

Waynesville 66, Valley View 35: W: Berrey 20.

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2113, Franklin 1241: DC: Withers 210 game, Hicks 209 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Franklin 1043, Dayton Christian 1005: DC: Fei 126 game, Liu 121 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.