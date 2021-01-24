HS Results 1/23

Franklin 71, Versailles 36

Lakota East 66, Fenwick 35

Lakota West 60, Springboro 44: Dudukovich (LW) 25, Turner (LW) 14, Weber (LW) 10, Feldman (S) 25.

Lehman Catholic 39, Catholic Central 32: Frantz (LC) 21, I. Galluch (CC) 10.

Moeller 85, Springfield 50: Tolliver (S) 14, Johnson (S) 11, Muhammed (S) 10.

Mount Healthy 44, Wyoming 43

Oakwood 60, Carlisle 44: Smith (C) 13.

Ross 50, Badin 32

Tri-Village 64, Northridge 34: Jacobs (N) 15.

Trotwood 82, Cin. Taft 77

Upper Arlington 63, Monroe 39

West Liberty-Salem 56, Anna 53

Friday’s Results

Alter 54, Fenwick 41: Braun (F) 14, Richards (F) 13, Leen (A) 22, Ruffolo (A) 13, Shane (A) 11.

Benjamin Logan 73, Urbana 54

Catholic Central 56, West Liberty-Salem 46

Cedarville 59, Fairbanks 49

Centerville 71, Miamisburg 49

Dayton Christian 61, Franklin-Monroe 56

East Dayton Chrisitan 65, Temple Academy 51: J. Faulkner (EDC) 40.

Franklin 79, Waynesville 57

Greenon 58, West Jefferson 45: Potter (G) 19, Journell (G) 15, Minteer (G) 13, Hough (G) 11, Book (WJ) 14, Oberle (WJ) 10.

Lakota East 66, Sycamore 39

Lakota West 76, Hamilton 63: Dudukovich (LW) 28, Turner (LW) 20, Weber (LW) 18, Lewis (H) 17, Ishmail (H) 25.

Legacy Christian 57, Emmanuel Christian 43: J. Riddle (LC) 24, A. Riddle (LC) 13.

Mason 53, Oak Hills 48

McNicholas 55, Purcell Marian 31

Mechanicsburg 61, Southeastern 34: DeLong (M) 18, Hall (M) 15.

Milton-Union 58, Middletown Madison 52

North Union 49, Graham 45

Northridge 67, Dixie 57

Northwest 54, Edgewood 43

Oakwood 62, Brookville 59

Preble Shawnee 59, Carlisle 50

Ross 68, Mount Healthy 50

Springfield 74, Beavercreek 71

Stebbins 61, Piqua 59

Talawanda 54, Harrison 45

Tippecanoe 74, Fairborn 43

Walnut Hills 58, Middletown 47

West Carrollton 54, Butler 49

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 42, Purcell Marian 37

Bellbrook 69, Brookville 32: Zerby (Be) 18, Meyer (Be) 14, Pryce (Be) 11, Trusty (Be) 11.

Carlisle 58, Waynesville 56, OT: Dingee (C) 17, Morris (C) 15, Lawson (C) 14, Butterbaugh (W) 16, Cassoni (W) 16, VanSchaik (W) 12.

Carroll 45, Badin 33: Ochs (C) 16, Leraas (C) 13, Lickliter (C) 10, Pohlen (B) 13, Lindesmith (B) 12.

Centerville 59, Northmont 26

Covington 42, Jackson Center 36: Besecker (C) 17, Harrington (C) 16.

Edgewood 52, Ross 21

Fenwick 48, McNicholas 28

Franklin 58, Eaton 49: Rogers (F) 19, Black (F) 11, Lloyd (F) 10.

Houston 47, Riverside 45: Schumbohm (R) 20, Sanford (R) 19, M. Maier (H) 12, Voisard (H) 14, Stangel (H) 12.

Legacy Christian 54, Bradford 37: Ahner (LC) 19, Hess (LC) 16.

Mason 59, Lakota West 50: Mattes (M) 23, Oldacre (M) 17, Gray (LW) 26, Flores (LW) 11.

Miamisburg 52, Fairmont 35: Carter (M) 18, Long (M) 13, Roark (F) 11.

Middletown Madison 47, Preble Shawnee 44

Mount Healthy 45, Talawanda 30

Princeton 36, Oak Hills 22

Roger Bacon 78, Chaminade Julienne 42: Smith (CJ) 16, Zwierzchowski (CJ) 12.

Sycamore 82, Middletown 5

Tippecanoe 65, Fairborn 20

Urbana 55, Northwestern 26: Murphy (U) 17, Stoops (U) 14, Donahoe (U) 12.

Wayne 73, Beavercreek 34: Hargrove-Hall (W) 26, Hall (W) 21, Bronaugh (W) 10.

Xenia 67, Piqua 48

Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Upper Arlington 43, Butler 26

Swimming

Saturday’s Results

Bellbrook Invitational

Boys Team Results: 1, Bellbrook, 431. 2, Carroll, 329. 3, Bellefontaine, 196. 4, Troy Christian, 192. 5, Edgewood, 68. 6, Hamilton, 51. 7, Lehman Catholic, 43. 8, Centerville, 20. 9, Fairmont, 17.

Girls Team Results: 1, Bellbrook, 494. 2, Bellefontaine, 381. 3, Carroll, 282. 4, Lehman Catholic, 215. 5, Hamilton, 176. 6, Troy Christian, 78. 7, Edgewood, 56. 8, Centerville, 32. 9, Piqua, 31. 10, Fairmont, 28. 11, Newton, 27.

