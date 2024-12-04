H.S. Results 12/3: Elwer, Coffey, Williamson post big nights

Cameron Elwer poured in 39 points and Delphos St. John’s needed all of them in a 74-73 win versus Van Wert.
In other area highlights freshman Jashawn Coffey tallied 29 points to lead Lebanon past Miamisburg 51-50 and Travis Williamson also dropped in 29 points for Tri-County North in a 60-55 win versus Yellow Springs.
PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 72, Northmont 49: A: Greer 17, Conner 13, Uhl 11. N: Drummond 13.
Arcanum 44, Cedarville 33
Beavercreek 69, Hamilton 54: H: Davis 12, Johnson 10. B: Williams 23, Ellerbe 13, Roether 12, Bryant 10.
Bellbrook 40, Badin 37: Be: Webb 10. Ba: Lowe 16, Ollis 14.
Carroll 56, Fairborn 42: C: Tipps 13, Dent 13. F: Patterson 23.
Chaminade Julienne 66, Trotwood 59
Clinton-Massie 45, Williamsburg 44
Dayton Christian 45, Carlisle 43
Delphos St. John’s 74, Van Wert 73: DSJ: Elwer 39.
Fairbanks 65, Greenon 27: G: Bowman 14.
Fairfield 65, La Salle 46: F: Lewis 22, Crim 18, Clemmons 16.
Fenwick 55, Waynesville 48: F: Costello 15.
Franklin 60, Dixie 39
Franklin Monroe 52, Randolph Southern 27
Graham 54, Milton Union 51
Lakota West 64, Withrow 30: LW: Tyson 15, Green 10, Davis 10.
Lebanon 51, Miamisburg 50: M: Hoerner 23, Osmanski 14. L: Coffey 29.
Legacy Christian 55, Twin Valley South 44
Miami East 55, Piqua 39: ME: Rohrer 18, Wolfe 12, Haak 10.
Mississinawa Valley 48, Ansonia 40
Moeller 49, Stivers 38
Monroe 61, Brookville 40
Northwest 74, Wilmington 62
Oakwood 56, Edgewood 50
Springboro 70, Stebbins 25
St. Henry 50, Fort Loramie 45: SH: Huelsman 15, Zimmerman 11. FL: Maurer 11.
St. Xavier 64, Mason 29
Tri-County North 60, Yellow Springs 55: TCN: Williamson 29, Flory 11.
West Carrollton 51, Urbana 46
West Clermont 80, Talawanda 28
West Jefferson 62, Dayton Jefferson 23
Western Hills 74, Ponitz 38
Monday’s Results
Delaware Christian 35, Madison Plains 32
Hilliard Davidson 65, Northridge 55: N: Martin 18, Conners 10.
Lehman Catholic 65, Miami Valley 45: MV: Cook 12. LC: Frantz 21, Olding 16, Turner 10.
Sidney 53, Troy 46: T: Burns 15, Haught 14.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 37, Russia 34
Carlisle 50, Preble Shawnee 47, OT: C: Gill 20.
Houston 55, Fairlawn 38
Jackson Center 42, Covington 29
Kalida 49, Coldwater 36
Marion Local 31, Versailles 20
Middletown Christian 53, Emmanuel Christian 21
National Trail 45, New Miami 13: NT: Stiner 14, House 11.
New Knoxville 49, Wapakoneta 43
Parkway 35, St. Marys 23
Riverside 49, Upper Scioto Valley 24
Spring Valley 60, Belmont 21
Monday’s Results
Bethel 64, Spg. Shawnee 49
Bishop Brassart (KY) 55, Badin 51: Ba: Even 19, Cosgrove 13, Pate 11.
Butler 52, Northmont 36
Carlisle 47, Northeastern 22
Cin. Christian 66, Mt. Healthy 38
Clinton-Massie 44, Franklin 43
Dunbar 61, Belmont 14
Emmanuel Christian 32, Franklin Monroe 31: EC: Lawrence 10.
Fairborn 49, Xenia 40
Fairmont 77, Trotwood 10
Graham 43, Piqua 36
Lakota West 59, Fairfield 40
Legacy Christian 56, Stebbins 26
Meadowdale 55, Thurgood Marshall 34
Mechanicsburg 43, Triad 20
Miamisburg 47, Valley View 43
Middletown 50, Anderson 48: M: Riep 13, Benson 12, Jones 10.
National Trail 45, Dayton Christian 22: NT: Henderson 13, House 10, Stiner 10.
Ponitz 44, Stivers 40
River Valley 44, Jonathan Alder 40
Sidney 50, Lima Bath 31
Talawanda 58, Eaton 21
Tippecanoe 67, Tecumseh 45
Walnut Hills 57, Lebanon 37
West Liberty-Salem 43, Bellefontaine 35
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2144, Middletown Christian 1778: DC: Wiggins 299 game, Hicks 234 game.
Lebanon 2292, Winton Woods 1440
Mechanicsburg 2693, Fairbanks 2347: M: Brumfield 482 series, Wittman 398 series.
Miamisburg 2261, Wayne 2090: M: Drusen 466 series, Chapman 386 series.
Xenia 2349, Tippecanoe 2026: T: Herzog 414 series.
Monday’s Results
Newton 1677, Bethel 1621: N: Bess 392 series, Euton 299 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Lebanon 1762, Winton Woods 1398
Miamisburg 1980, Wayne 1815: M: Gore 400 series, Chapman 389 series.
Middletown Christian 1631, Dayton Christian 1500: DC: Schoenig 168 game, Millhouse 136 game.
Tippecanoe 1819, Xenia 1089: T: Hollon 303 series.
Monday’s Results
Newton 1429, Bethel 1176: N: Clark 283 series.
Northmont 2175, Beavercreek 2003: N: Hoff 234 game, Yingst 214 game.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.