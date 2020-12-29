HS Results 12/28

Chaminade Julienne 51, Badin 45: Powell (CJ) 19, Nauseef (CJ) 10.

Fairfield 56, West Clermont 53: Woods (F) 23, Crim (F) 17, Gillespie (WC) 13, Clark (WC) 12.

Fairmont 56, Springboro 41

Graham 61, Newton 59: Montgomery (N) 24, Peters (N) 23.

Harrison 48, Goshen 42, OT

Hughes 71, Alter 70: Shane (A) 18, Chew (A) 17, Ruffolo (A) 14, Conner (A) 10, McKenzie (H) 37, Parks (H) 11, Martin (H) 10.

Miamisburg 52, Centerville 51

St. Xavier 61, Lakota West 44: Turner (LW) 14, Rodgers (SX) 21, Kirby (SX) 18.

Tol. St. John’s 40, Oak Hills 34

Troy Christian 62, Eaton 49

West Jefferson 62, Triad 54

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 63, Waynesville 52: Zerby (B) 17, Scohy (B) 13, Cassoni (W) 13, VanSchaik (W) 12, Greely (W) 10.

Covington 63, Milton-Union 37: Harrington (C) 25, Besecker (C) 25, Gentry (MU) 11, Grudich (MU) 10.

Edgewood 61, Milford 48: Homan (E) 24, Allen (E) 15, O’Toole (M) 21.

Fairbanks 55, North Union 28: Miller (F) 12, Lehman (F) 12.

Graham 43, Newton 31: Gleason (N) 17.

Kenton Ridge 44, Greenon 32

Mt. Healthy 73, Withrow 18

Northridge 45, Tri-County North 43: Story (N) 21, Mackey (N) 10.

Sycamore 39. Lakota East 34: Sheridan (S) 15, French (LE) 10.

Valley View 45, Carroll 28

Wayne 87, Northmont 39: Hall (W) 28, Malone (W) 16, Bronaugh (W) 15, Hargrove-Hall (W) 15.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Tecumseh 2526, Catholic Central 2069: C. Gansheimer (T) 441 series, Garber (T) 447 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.