H.S. Results 12/27-12/28

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 49, Oceanside 46: Conner (A) 19, Rivers (O) 16, Stickney (O) 10.
Arcanum 50, Legacy Christian 33
Badin 69, Springboro 65
Beavercreek 77, Clarksville 44
Carlisle 62, Dixie 49: Smith (C) 25, Burney (C) 16.
Carroll 62, Mt. Pleasant 26: McKitrick (C) 28.
Col. Academy 50, Stivers 43: Hawes (S) 12, Crump (S) 12.
Dayton Christian 55, Eaton 42: Dreier (DC) 20, Woodall (DC) 17, Bates (DC) 12.
Franklin Monroe 30, Mechanicsburg 20
Greeneview 56, Miami Trace 47: Caudill (G) 16, Erisman (G) 11, Guthrie (MT) 25.
Greenon 57, National Trail 56: Minteer (G) 20, Ware (G) 11, Smith (NT) 21, House (NT) 18.
Harrison 60, Monroe 52
Lakota West 69, Metrolina Christian 59: Dudukovich (LW) 29, Barber (LW) 17, Lavender (LW) 12.
Marion Local 59, Coldwater 26
Mars 74, McNicholas 43
Mason 57, Loveland 37
Meadowdale 46, Toledo Rogers 39
Middletown 73, Purcell Marian 61: Hall (M) 22, Parker (M) 15, Day (M) 12, Simmons (PM) 15, Kelley (PM) 14, Reynolds (PM) 12, Small (PM) 11.
Newton 64, Covington 42: Peters (N) 29, Oburn (N) 13, Kirker (C) 11.
Northwest 49, Colerain 41
Oakwood 72, Milton-Union 50: Maxwell (O) 24, Brumbaugh (MU) 18, Brown (MU) 13, Yates (MU) 10.
Ponitz 79, Bellbrook 47: Anderson (P) 31, Brown (P) 19, Hathcock (P) 10.
Preble Shawnee 62, Union County 47: Shrout (PS) 18, Roell (PS) 10.
Princeton 68, Woodmont 46
Sidney 64, Bellefontaine 41: Reynolds (S) 23, Swiger (S) 12, Spradling (S) 10.
St. Henry 58, Celina 54
Sycamore 73, Sarasota 30
Taylor 61, Ross 54
Tri-Village 67, Ansonia 39
Twin Valley South 47, Tri-County North 39: Ankrom (TVS) 15, Flory (TCN) 17.
Versailles 69, Miami East 60: Roeth (ME) 25, Apple (ME) 18.
Monday’s Results
Central Catholic 75, Chaminade Julienne 72, OT
Fairmont 87, Springfield 36: Johnson (F) 19, Doucet (F) 16.
Fort Recovery 48, Delphos Jefferson 45
Gulf Breeze 49, McNicholas 46
Lakota West 90, North Raleigh 68: Dudukovich (LW) 51, Layfield (LW) 12, Barber (LW) 10.
Ridgemont 61, New Knoxville 30
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 30, Jackson Center 23
Beavercreek 74, Tecumseh 46
Botkins 35, Versailles 25
Covington 59, Newton 30: Harrington (C) 21, Anderson (C) 15, Szakal (N) 14.
Dixie 61, Bradford 45
Fort Loramie 65, Fairlawn 19
Harrison 50, Oak Hills 49
Mason 58, MTCS 49
Mt. Notre Dame 66, Centerville 58: George (C) 21, Taylor (C) 14.
New Knoxville 49, Ben Logan 14
Oakwood 49, Milton-Union 33
Ross 46, Hamilton 32: Allen (R) 12, Lipps (R) 11, Harrison (H) 14.
Russia 61, Bradford 45
Springboro 65, Gibson Southern 63
Summit Country Day 64, Meadowdale 25
Monday’s Results
Carroll 67, Trotwood 49: Ochs (C) 16, Ruble (C) 13, Parlette (C) 13, Meyer (C) 13.
Catholic Central 46, Greenon 37: Hundley (G) 14.
Celina 34, St. Henry 23
Fairmont 51, Xenia 20: Roark (F) 17, Wells (F) 11, Hullinger (F) 10.
Lima Shawnee 61, Bellefontaine 27
London 39, Madison-Plains 19
Marion Local 46, Coldwater 27: Hoelscher (ML) 16.
Mason 46, Columbia Central 20
Miami Trace 50, Greeneview 37
