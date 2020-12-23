HS Results 12/22

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 48, Edgewood 43
Brookville 53, Dixie 48
Carlisle 66, Bethel 56
Cedarville 60, Madison Plains 41
Centerville 59, Fairmont 37
Covington 60, Franklin Monroe 40: Besecker (C) 14, Hedges (C)13, Anderson (C) 11, Metz (C) 10, Koffer (FM) 13, Nichols (FM) 12.
Dayton Christian 64, Indian Lake 55
Elder 82, Roger Bacon 48
Fairfield 65, Princeton 58
Fenwick 57, Monroe 56
Greeneview 67, Waynesville 57: Allen (G) 25, Burtch (G) 15, Todd (W) 15, Dotson (W) 12, Mitchell (W) 10.
Greenon 63, Kenton Ridge 57: Younts (KR) 22, McKay (KR) 14, Severt (KR) 10, Journell (G) 17, Potter (G) 15, Minteer (G) 10.
Jonathan Alder 54, Graham 45
La Salle 42, Oak Hills 39
Mason 94, Kings 61
McNicholas 46, Turpin 42
Miamisburg 63, Valley View 44
Middletown 62, Colerain 32
Milford 50, Harrison 42
Moeller 72, Bellbrook 32
Piqua 57, Xenia 51
Wayne 97, Springfield 82
Monday’s Results
Lakota West 74, Western Hills 70: Dudukovich (LW) 34, Turner (LW) 27.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 54, Carlisle 31: Griffin (B) 12.
Edgewood 61, Badin 51
Harrison 44, Seton 37
Legacy Christian 49, Mechanicsburg 36: Forrest (M) 20, Hess (LC) 16, Ahner (LC) 15.
London 67, Fairbanks 63
Newton 36, Ansonia 32: Gleason (N) 13, Craig (N) 10.
Southeastern 33, Urbana 27
West Liberty-Salem 40, Jonathan Alder 34
Monday’s Results
Alter 58, Franklin 44: Romer (A) 17, Kernan (A) 10.
Batavia 55, Cedarville 53: Christian (C) 19, Horney (C) 12.
Butler 52, Xenia 43
Dayton Christian 36, Troy Christian 30: Ogburn (DC) 10.
Graham 40, Calvary Christian 34: King (G) 10, Cupps (G) 10.
Houston 45, New Bremen 41: Cordonnier (NB) 12, Freund (NB) 11, Voisard (H) 13, Maier (H) 12.
Jonathan Alder 53, London 47
Mason 81, Middletown 8
Milford 62, Fairfield 35
Northmont 40, Fairmont 39: Turner (N) 13, Roark (F) 14, Boles (F) 10.
Roger Bacon 57, Fenwick 50
Ross 42, Taylor 31
Springboro 54, Lakota East 40: Hobbs (S) 19, Crozier (S) 13.
Sycamore 51, Little Miami 41
Tri-Village 62, Russia 45: Downing (TV) 14, Gray (TV) 18, Hunt (TV) 15, Sagester (TV) 10.
Turpin 74, Oak Hills 44
Wayne 71, Miamisburg 47: Haas (M) 12.
Wrestling
Monday’s Results
Huntington Holiday Classic
Team Results: 1. Dayton Christian, 228; 2. Waverly, 226; 3. West Union, 211; 4. Circleville, 199; 5. Huntington Ross, 196; 6. Chesapeake, 186; 7. Unioto, 131; 8. Adena, 127; 9. South Point, 119; 10. South Gallia, 64; 11. Fairland, 37; 12. Wellston, 12.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Newton 1914, Wayne 1879: Hampton (N) 365 series, Trucksis (N) 344 series.
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Wayne 1562, Newton 1442: Hartman (N) 305 series, Bucholtz (N) 252 series.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.