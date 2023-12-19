H.S. Results 12/18: Urbana’s Mounce scores 1000th career point

Sunday’s Results

Dunbar 64, Maple Heights 56

Lima Senior 67, Bellbrook 61: B: Solomon 28, Webb 14.

Thurgood Marshall 58, Allen East 44

Girls Basketball

Monday’s Results

Arcanum 39, Bethel 18

Bellbrook 57, Trotwood 14: B: Scohy 22, Frantz 10.

CHCA 54, Fenwick 39

Delphos St. John’s 54, Lima Shawnee 46

Dixie 58, Stivers 39

Goshen 57, Mt. Healthy 45

Indian Lake 59, Graham 49

Lakota West 63, Hamilton 30

Lebanon 47, Little Miami 45

Legacy Christian 65, Emmanuel Christian 16

Middletown Madison 40, Talawanda 32: MM: Wells 14. T: Weekley 13.

Milton-Union 59, Houston 53: MU: Brumbaugh 29, Berberich 13.

Mississinawa Valley 53, Northmont 34

Monroe 41, Fairborn 22

Ottoville 55, Coldwater 32

Ross 56, Taylor 23

Springfield Shawnee 45, Northeastern 36: SS: Wilson 21, Reese 16.

West Liberty-Salem 49, Madison Plains 29: MP: Mason 12. WLS: Poppe 14, Astorino 13, Wade 12.

Xenia 54, Ben Logan 51: X: Elliotts 19.

Boys Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2771, West Liberty-Salem 2386: M: Brumfield 519 series, Adams 455 series.

Girls Bowling

Monday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 2803, West Liberty-Salem 2132: M: Westfall 435 series, Waller 423 series.

Piqua 1448, Tippecanoe 1383: P: Hall 278 series, Eleyet 239 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.