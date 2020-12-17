HS Results 12/16

Western Brown 69, Little Miami 60

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 68, Wilmington 64: Leen (A) 21, Conner (A) 14, Ruffolo (A) 10, Butcher (W) 20, Glass (W) 19, Blessing (W) 17.

Ansonia 55, Newton 47: Peters (N) 17, Oburn (N) 13.

Bellbrook 40, Kenton Ridge 39

Bethel 51, Mississinawa Valley 33: Keesee (B) 16, Rimkus (B) 11.

Emmanuel Christian 66, Yellow Springs 40: Ja. Channels (EC) 20, Ju. Channels (EC) 19.

Kings 45, Edgewood 39

Legacy Christian 58, Dayton Christian 54, OT: Riddle (LC) 17, Carson (LC) 17, Dreier (DC) 23.

Madison Plains 49, Greenon 41: Gammell (MP) 16, Bryant (MP) 12, Journell (G) 11, Potter (G) 10.

Miami East 73, Bradford 46

Miamisburg 56, Beavercreek 46

Milford 72, Loveland 53

Northwest 70, Oyler 42

Riverside 44, Troy Christian 41

Tecumseh 56, Springboro 48: O’Connor (T) 15, Parker (T) 10.

Turpin 52, West Clermont 40

Twin Valley South 65, Tri-County North 50: Marker (TVS) 17, Sievering (TVS) 12, Crews (TVS) 10.

Walnut Hills 70, Little Miami 30

Worthington Christian 70, Greeneview 39: Burtch (G) 14.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 55, Cin. Trailblazers 23: DeVore (CT) 11, Lindesmith (B) 16, Grawe (B) 11.

Bellbrook 62, Wyoming 12: Pryce (B) 14, Trusty (B) 14.

Butler 47, Troy 36

Colerain 72, Hamilton 23: Aldridge (H) 13.

Edgewood 58, Ross 37

Fairbanks 58, Greeneview 33: Lehman (F) 18, Miller (F) 15.

Jonathan Alder 67, Bellefontaine 27

Lakota East 85, Middletown 12

Lakota West 84, Fairfield 32: Leesemann (F) 11, Gray (LW) 24, Doerman (LW) 17, Flores (LW) 15.

Little Miami 57, Winton Woods 55

Loveland 59, Mercy McAuley 32

Mechanicsburg 55, Madison Plains 23: DeLong (M) 13.

Miamisburg 43, Beavercreek 30: Long (M) 12, Haas (M) 11.

Springboro 67, Northmont 15: Crozier (S) 21, Nation (S) 17.

Talawanda 31, Mount Healthy 28: Fears (T) 13.

Tecumseh 70, Kenton Ridge 38: Mastin (T) 18, Chinn (T) 13, Harness (T) 10.

Turpin 51, Milford 46

Wayne 95, Springfield 14

Tuesday’s Results

Carlisle 65, Tri-County North 23: Morris (C) 22, Lawson (C) 11, Goodpastor (C) 11.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Urbana 1971, Tecumseh 1409: Wurts (T) 283 series, Caldwell (T) 224 series.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s Results

Graham 58, London 18

Graham 66, Greenon 8

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 60, Coldwater 20

Butler 37, Mechanicsburg 33

