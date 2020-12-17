HS Results 12/16

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Franklin 64, Brookville 44: Dominique (B) 14, Eller (B) 11, Lightcap (B) 10.
Troy 42, Butler 38: Montague (B) 11, Hall (B) 11.
Western Brown 69, Little Miami 60
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 68, Wilmington 64: Leen (A) 21, Conner (A) 14, Ruffolo (A) 10, Butcher (W) 20, Glass (W) 19, Blessing (W) 17.
Ansonia 55, Newton 47: Peters (N) 17, Oburn (N) 13.
Bellbrook 40, Kenton Ridge 39
Bethel 51, Mississinawa Valley 33: Keesee (B) 16, Rimkus (B) 11.
Emmanuel Christian 66, Yellow Springs 40: Ja. Channels (EC) 20, Ju. Channels (EC) 19.
Kings 45, Edgewood 39
Legacy Christian 58, Dayton Christian 54, OT: Riddle (LC) 17, Carson (LC) 17, Dreier (DC) 23.
Madison Plains 49, Greenon 41: Gammell (MP) 16, Bryant (MP) 12, Journell (G) 11, Potter (G) 10.
Miami East 73, Bradford 46
Miamisburg 56, Beavercreek 46
Milford 72, Loveland 53
Northwest 70, Oyler 42
Riverside 44, Troy Christian 41
Tecumseh 56, Springboro 48: O’Connor (T) 15, Parker (T) 10.
Turpin 52, West Clermont 40
Twin Valley South 65, Tri-County North 50: Marker (TVS) 17, Sievering (TVS) 12, Crews (TVS) 10.
Walnut Hills 70, Little Miami 30
Worthington Christian 70, Greeneview 39: Burtch (G) 14.
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 55, Cin. Trailblazers 23: DeVore (CT) 11, Lindesmith (B) 16, Grawe (B) 11.
Bellbrook 62, Wyoming 12: Pryce (B) 14, Trusty (B) 14.
Butler 47, Troy 36
Colerain 72, Hamilton 23: Aldridge (H) 13.
Edgewood 58, Ross 37
Fairbanks 58, Greeneview 33: Lehman (F) 18, Miller (F) 15.
Jonathan Alder 67, Bellefontaine 27
Lakota East 85, Middletown 12
Lakota West 84, Fairfield 32: Leesemann (F) 11, Gray (LW) 24, Doerman (LW) 17, Flores (LW) 15.
Little Miami 57, Winton Woods 55
Loveland 59, Mercy McAuley 32
Mechanicsburg 55, Madison Plains 23: DeLong (M) 13.
Miamisburg 43, Beavercreek 30: Long (M) 12, Haas (M) 11.
Springboro 67, Northmont 15: Crozier (S) 21, Nation (S) 17.
Talawanda 31, Mount Healthy 28: Fears (T) 13.
Tecumseh 70, Kenton Ridge 38: Mastin (T) 18, Chinn (T) 13, Harness (T) 10.
Turpin 51, Milford 46
Wayne 95, Springfield 14
Tuesday’s Results
Carlisle 65, Tri-County North 23: Morris (C) 22, Lawson (C) 11, Goodpastor (C) 11.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Urbana 1971, Tecumseh 1409: Wurts (T) 283 series, Caldwell (T) 224 series.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s Results
Graham 58, London 18
Graham 66, Greenon 8
Tuesday’s Results
Butler 60, Coldwater 20
Butler 37, Mechanicsburg 33
