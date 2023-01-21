H.S. Results 1/20

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 76, Badin 38: A: Ruffolo 26, Leen 19, Geisel 11. B: Goldberg 11, Wright 10.
Arcanum 52, Franklin Monroe 21
Belmont 70, Stivers 67
Bethel 50, Covington 45: C: Hite 10. B: Halleg 19, Brannan 16.
Butler 47, Greenville 36: B: Vandervort 22.
Carroll 58, Chaminade Julienne 57: Ca: McKitrick 22, Stefanek 12. CJ: Washington III 22.
Cedarville 83, Mechanicsburg 39
Centerville 80, Miamisburg 50
Cin. Christian 63, New Miami 42: CC: Rogers 23, Brown 20.
Fairbanks 50, Catholic Central 48: F: Crowe 15, Wiedmann 12.
Fairfield 58, Mason 53: F: Rogers 18, Crim 16.
Graham 40, Indian Lake 34
Greeneview 64, West Jefferson 42: WJ: Thompson 18, Fitzpatrick 10.
Hamilton 38, Oak Hills 35: H: Holden 12, Matthews 12.
Lakota West 37, Lakota East 36: LW: Dudukovich 12. LE: Perry 12.
McNicholas 64, Fenwick 43
Meadowdale 60, Dunbar 56
Miami East 46, Lehman Catholic 34
Middletown 57, Princeton 56: M: Day 23, Landers 13.
North Union 56, Ben Logan 33: NU: Parish 19, Hall 10.
Northridge 80, Riverside 39: N: White 17, Evans 11.
Oakwood 70, Franklin 52
Ponitz 58, Thurgood Marshall 45
Preble Shawnee 65, Newton 36: N: Oburn 15.
Ross 60, Mt. Healthy 59
St. Marys 78, Lima Shawnee 55: SM: Turner 25, Parks 22.
Stebbins 65, Sidney 56: Si: Reynolds 22, Vordemark 16.
Sycamore 48, Colerain 38
Talawanda 59, Harrison 47: T: Meade-Moss 23, Smith 16.
Tippecanoe 62, Piqua 41
Tri-Village 70, Bradford 29
Triad 55, Greenon 47: T: Bailey 26, Perry 11. G: Bowman 19, Pacura 19.
Trotwood 64, Gamble Montessori 24: T: Morton 15.
Troy 68, Xenia 64
Troy Christian 58, Milton-Union 23
Wayne 46, Northmont 38: N: Hitchcock 17.
West Carrollton 67, Fairborn 50
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Trotwood 59, Gamble Montessori 21: TM: Raye-Redmond 21, Thompson 19, Dixon 17.
Thursday’s Results
Alter 64, Thurgood Marshall 43: A: Shephard 18, Smith 12, Moody 11.
Bethel 55, Northridge 44: B: Calhoun 22, Moore 19.
Cin. Country Day 59, Summit Country Day 46
Dixie 74, Twin Valley South 42
Middletown Madison 31, Brookville 24: MM: Campbell 15.
Milton-Union 43, Covington 39: MU: Brumbaugh 14, Jacobs 11.
Mississinawa Valley 65, Tri-County North 37
Preble Shawnee 60, Newton 29
Tri-Village 74, Bradford 5: TV: Sagester 35, Richards 15.
Trotwood 60, Hughes 57, 2OT: T: Raye-Redmond 39.
Waynesville 64, Franklin 28: W: Berrey 18, Stephensen 14, Whitaker 14.
West Liberty-Salem 48, Triad 22
Boys Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 2203, Northeastern 2129: DC: Wiggins 209 game, Rohrer 161 game.
Girls Bowling
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1327, Northeastern 1234: DC: Howell 146, Keck 141.
Wrestling
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 43, Fairmont 24
