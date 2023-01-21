journal-news logo
X

H.S. Results 1/20

High School Sports
25 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Alter 76, Badin 38: A: Ruffolo 26, Leen 19, Geisel 11. B: Goldberg 11, Wright 10.

Arcanum 52, Franklin Monroe 21

Belmont 70, Stivers 67

Bethel 50, Covington 45: C: Hite 10. B: Halleg 19, Brannan 16.

Butler 47, Greenville 36: B: Vandervort 22.

Carroll 58, Chaminade Julienne 57: Ca: McKitrick 22, Stefanek 12. CJ: Washington III 22.

Cedarville 83, Mechanicsburg 39

Centerville 80, Miamisburg 50

Cin. Christian 63, New Miami 42: CC: Rogers 23, Brown 20.

Fairbanks 50, Catholic Central 48: F: Crowe 15, Wiedmann 12.

Fairfield 58, Mason 53: F: Rogers 18, Crim 16.

Graham 40, Indian Lake 34

Greeneview 64, West Jefferson 42: WJ: Thompson 18, Fitzpatrick 10.

Hamilton 38, Oak Hills 35: H: Holden 12, Matthews 12.

Lakota West 37, Lakota East 36: LW: Dudukovich 12. LE: Perry 12.

McNicholas 64, Fenwick 43

Meadowdale 60, Dunbar 56

Miami East 46, Lehman Catholic 34

Middletown 57, Princeton 56: M: Day 23, Landers 13.

North Union 56, Ben Logan 33: NU: Parish 19, Hall 10.

Northridge 80, Riverside 39: N: White 17, Evans 11.

Oakwood 70, Franklin 52

Ponitz 58, Thurgood Marshall 45

Preble Shawnee 65, Newton 36: N: Oburn 15.

Ross 60, Mt. Healthy 59

St. Marys 78, Lima Shawnee 55: SM: Turner 25, Parks 22.

Stebbins 65, Sidney 56: Si: Reynolds 22, Vordemark 16.

Sycamore 48, Colerain 38

Talawanda 59, Harrison 47: T: Meade-Moss 23, Smith 16.

Tippecanoe 62, Piqua 41

Tri-Village 70, Bradford 29

Triad 55, Greenon 47: T: Bailey 26, Perry 11. G: Bowman 19, Pacura 19.

Trotwood 64, Gamble Montessori 24: T: Morton 15.

Troy 68, Xenia 64

Troy Christian 58, Milton-Union 23

Wayne 46, Northmont 38: N: Hitchcock 17.

West Carrollton 67, Fairborn 50

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Trotwood 59, Gamble Montessori 21: TM: Raye-Redmond 21, Thompson 19, Dixon 17.

Thursday’s Results

Alter 64, Thurgood Marshall 43: A: Shephard 18, Smith 12, Moody 11.

Bethel 55, Northridge 44: B: Calhoun 22, Moore 19.

Cin. Country Day 59, Summit Country Day 46

Dixie 74, Twin Valley South 42

Middletown Madison 31, Brookville 24: MM: Campbell 15.

Milton-Union 43, Covington 39: MU: Brumbaugh 14, Jacobs 11.

Mississinawa Valley 65, Tri-County North 37

Preble Shawnee 60, Newton 29

Tri-Village 74, Bradford 5: TV: Sagester 35, Richards 15.

Trotwood 60, Hughes 57, 2OT: T: Raye-Redmond 39.

Waynesville 64, Franklin 28: W: Berrey 18, Stephensen 14, Whitaker 14.

West Liberty-Salem 48, Triad 22

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2203, Northeastern 2129: DC: Wiggins 209 game, Rohrer 161 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1327, Northeastern 1234: DC: Howell 146, Keck 141.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 43, Fairmont 24

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 1/18
2
H.S. Results 1/17
3
H.S. Results 1/16
4
H.S. Results 1/14
5
H.S. Results 1/13
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top