H.S. Results 1/20

Belmont 70, Stivers 67

Bethel 50, Covington 45: C: Hite 10. B: Halleg 19, Brannan 16.

Butler 47, Greenville 36: B: Vandervort 22.

Carroll 58, Chaminade Julienne 57: Ca: McKitrick 22, Stefanek 12. CJ: Washington III 22.

Cedarville 83, Mechanicsburg 39

Centerville 80, Miamisburg 50

Cin. Christian 63, New Miami 42: CC: Rogers 23, Brown 20.

Fairbanks 50, Catholic Central 48: F: Crowe 15, Wiedmann 12.

Fairfield 58, Mason 53: F: Rogers 18, Crim 16.

Graham 40, Indian Lake 34

Greeneview 64, West Jefferson 42: WJ: Thompson 18, Fitzpatrick 10.

Hamilton 38, Oak Hills 35: H: Holden 12, Matthews 12.

Lakota West 37, Lakota East 36: LW: Dudukovich 12. LE: Perry 12.

McNicholas 64, Fenwick 43

Meadowdale 60, Dunbar 56

Miami East 46, Lehman Catholic 34

Middletown 57, Princeton 56: M: Day 23, Landers 13.

North Union 56, Ben Logan 33: NU: Parish 19, Hall 10.

Northridge 80, Riverside 39: N: White 17, Evans 11.

Oakwood 70, Franklin 52

Ponitz 58, Thurgood Marshall 45

Preble Shawnee 65, Newton 36: N: Oburn 15.

Ross 60, Mt. Healthy 59

St. Marys 78, Lima Shawnee 55: SM: Turner 25, Parks 22.

Stebbins 65, Sidney 56: Si: Reynolds 22, Vordemark 16.

Sycamore 48, Colerain 38

Talawanda 59, Harrison 47: T: Meade-Moss 23, Smith 16.

Tippecanoe 62, Piqua 41

Tri-Village 70, Bradford 29

Triad 55, Greenon 47: T: Bailey 26, Perry 11. G: Bowman 19, Pacura 19.

Trotwood 64, Gamble Montessori 24: T: Morton 15.

Troy 68, Xenia 64

Troy Christian 58, Milton-Union 23

Wayne 46, Northmont 38: N: Hitchcock 17.

West Carrollton 67, Fairborn 50

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Trotwood 59, Gamble Montessori 21: TM: Raye-Redmond 21, Thompson 19, Dixon 17.

Thursday’s Results

Alter 64, Thurgood Marshall 43: A: Shephard 18, Smith 12, Moody 11.

Bethel 55, Northridge 44: B: Calhoun 22, Moore 19.

Cin. Country Day 59, Summit Country Day 46

Dixie 74, Twin Valley South 42

Middletown Madison 31, Brookville 24: MM: Campbell 15.

Milton-Union 43, Covington 39: MU: Brumbaugh 14, Jacobs 11.

Mississinawa Valley 65, Tri-County North 37

Preble Shawnee 60, Newton 29

Tri-Village 74, Bradford 5: TV: Sagester 35, Richards 15.

Trotwood 60, Hughes 57, 2OT: T: Raye-Redmond 39.

Waynesville 64, Franklin 28: W: Berrey 18, Stephensen 14, Whitaker 14.

West Liberty-Salem 48, Triad 22

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2203, Northeastern 2129: DC: Wiggins 209 game, Rohrer 161 game.

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1327, Northeastern 1234: DC: Howell 146, Keck 141.

Wrestling

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 43, Fairmont 24

