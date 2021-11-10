H.S. Results 11/9

Cuy. Falls Walsh Jesuit 1, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0

Division II

Chagrin Falls 3, Rocky River 2

Wyoming 1, Bexley 0

Division III

Ottawa-Glandorf 1, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Waynesville 5, Winchester Eastern 0

