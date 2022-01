H.S. Results 1/19-1/20

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 28, Middletown Madison 26

Covington 62, Milton-Union 46: Besecker (C) 25, Harrington (C) 17, Anderson (C) 12, Brumbaugh (MU) 29.

Dixie 60, Twin Valley South 32

Legacy Christian 56, Dayton Christian 35

Mississinawa Valley 63, Tri-County North 37

Preble Shawnee 59, Newton 45: Thompson (PS) 15, Jewell (PS) 12, Howard (PS) 11, Lovely (PS) 10, VanCulin (N) 15, Hess (N) 10.

Talawanda 50, Ross 31: Farris (T) 15, Fears (T) 13.

Taylor 55, Northwest 18

Waynesville 46, Franklin 30

West Liberty-Salem 52, Triad 12

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 76, Thurgood Marshall 21

Badin 57, Carroll 39: Pohlen (B) 18, Grawe (B) 10.

Ben Logan 36, Urbana 35

Butler 41, Sidney 39

Fairmont 60, Springfield 36: Hullinger (F) 17, Baker (F) 13.

Greenon 58, Madison Plains 23: West (G) 23.

Lakota East 56, Lakota West 41: Doerman (LW) 18, Flores (LW) 11, Smith (LE) 23, French (LE) 12.

Mason 52, Fairfield 27: Oldacre (M) 16, Parrish (M) 10.

McNicholas 51, Roger Bacon 33

Mechanicsburg 85, West Jefferson 66: DeLong (M) 37, Forrest (M) 16, Conley (M) 13, Skillings (M) 12.

Mount Healthy 43, Harrison 39

North Union 56, Indian Lake 44

Piqua 54, Xenia 51

Princeton 71, Middletown 29: Williams (P) 18, Carter-Hartley (P) 16, Hill (P) 14.

Springboro 46, Wayne 30

Sycamore 47, Colerain 35

Talawanda 56, Edgewood 32: Homan (E) 10, Fears (T) 22, Farris (T) 13.

Tecumseh 52, London 43

Tippecanoe 54, West Carrollton 43

Troy 60, Fairborn 9

Boys Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Badin 1950, Fenwick 1906: Whyle (F) 388 series, Koetter (F) 349 series, VanDeHatert (B) 374 series.

Beavercreek 2575, Centerville 2574: Arnold (B) 469 series, Lippincott (C) 443 series.

Chaminade Julienne 2245, McNicholas 2109: Turner (CJ) 411 series, Robey (M) 312 series.

Dayton Christian 1882, Yellow Springs 1842: Wiggins (DC) 383 series, Fuller (DC) 353 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 2387, Turpin 2329

Girls Bowling

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 1692, McNicholas 1199: Fridley (M) 261 series, Schneider (CJ) 267 series, Trimbach (CJ) 254 series.

Fenwick 1671, Badin 1602: Hodapp (B) 278 series, Kurtz (F) 274 series, Giglio (F) 268 series.

Wednesday’s Results

Lebanon 2217, Turpin 1893: Ingram (L) 356 series, Stewart (L) 369 series.

