H.S. Results 1/18

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 64, Covington 59: A: Reichert 18, Stammen 14, Meyer 13, Moody 10. C: Miller 19, Hite 14, Angle 14.

Bellefontaine 44, Graham 38

Belmont 57, Thurgood Marshall 55

Cedarville 60, Fairbanks 37

Chaminade Julienne 77, Beavercreek 66: CJ: Washington III 31, Washington 15.

Cin. Christian 71, North College Hill 20: CC: Brown 17, Rogers 16.

Colerain 55, Edgewood 45: E: Ballantyne 11, Smith 11.

Dixie 59, Valley View 46

Dunbar 64, Stivers 46

Elder 56, Oak Hills 24

Fayetteville 71, Dayton Christian 66, OT

Fenwick 74, Franklin 34

Greeneview 71, Northeastern 57

Greenon 55, West Jefferson 44: G: Bowman 20, Pacura 17. WJ: Fitzpatrick 10, Buescher 10.

Indian Lake 53, Tecumseh 46

Jonathan Alder 51, Northwestern 31: JA: Harrington 14, Heiss 11.

La Salle 49, Hamilton 40: H: Matthews 19, Avery 18.

Lehman Catholic 56, Mississinawa Valley 35: LC: Carlisle 11, Chapman 11, O’Leary 10. MV: Woodbury 10.

London 48, Urbana 46: U: Donahoe 15.

Madison Plains 64, Triad 40

Mason 73, Springfield 52: S: Washington 27, Barnes 11.

Meadowdale 65, Ponitz 60, OT

Miamisburg 59, Troy 53

Middletown 75, Fairborn 46: M: Day 21, Shields 11, Blanton 10. F: Davis 15, Kennehan 11.

Northmont 59, Sidney 47: N: Hitchcock 15, Williams 12.

Northridge 47, Vandalia 45: N: Davis 17, White 12. V: Ables 12, Vandervort 11.

Piqua 55, Milton-Union 40

Springboro 67, Badin 66, OT: S: Butler 21, White 17, Yates 12. B: Goldberg 15, Ritzie 13, Wissman 13, Ollis 11, Lindesmith 10.

Springfield Shawnee 70, Ben Logan 23: SS: Crowe 26. BL: Martin 12.

Sycamore 59, St. Xavier 50

Tippecanoe 76, Stebbins 42

Waynesville 78, Talawanda 76

West Carrollton 87, Greenville 61

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 55, Carroll 49: B: Evens 16, Hegemann 12, Grawe 10. C: Healy 10, Davis 10.

Clark Montessori 67, Dunbar 45

Fairbanks 60, Northeastern 16: F: Lehman 17, Miller 16, Lahmers 10.

Fairmont 54, Springfield 26: F: Roark 19.

Greeneview 52, Catholic Central 22

Harrison 60, Northwest 37

Lakota East 52, Fairfield 23: LE: Pham 11.

Lakota West 62, Oak Hills 52: LW: Fox 31, Johnson 11, Bayliff 11.

Mason 74, Colerain 39

McNicholas 50, Fenwick 49

Mechanicsburg 39, West Jefferson 34: M: Skillings 11, Conley 10. WJ: Brown 10.

Miamisburg 66, Northmont 43: M: Brightwell 18.

Middletown 40, Hamilton 29: M: Edwards 14, Aldridge 11.

North Union 49, Ben Logan 35

Princeton 38, Sycamore 36

Sidney 49, Butler 35

Springboro 49, Wayne 27

Talawanda 53, Mt. Healthy 30: T: Fears 19, Farris 14.

Tri-Village 60, Blackford (IN) 42

Troy 58, Fairborn 9

Urbana 60, Graham 27: U: Mounce 25, Cotner 14.

Tuesday’s Results

Brookville 45, Tri-County North 42

Chaminade Julienne 75, Belmont 21

Eaton 61, Arcanum 52

Fenwick 61, Oakwood 56

Franklin Monroe 39, Legacy Christian 34: FM: Nichols 13, Hines 12, Shellabarger 11.

National Trail 41, Carlisle 20

Troy Christian 57, Newton 56: N: VanCulin 14, Hess 13, Harbour 12.

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1953, Yellow Springs 1863: DC: Fuller 223 game, Withers 177 game.

Mechanicsburg 2187, Triad 1606: M: Adams 347 series, Brewer 265 series.

Newton 1761, Legacy Christian 1402

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1340, Yellow Springs 970: DC: Millar 163 game, White 136 game.

Northmont 2112, Fairmont 2048: N: Fritz 194 game, Yingst 196 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

