HS Results 11/4

St. Xavier 1, Sycamore 0

Division II

Summit Country Day 2, Wyoming 1, OT

Tippecanoe 3, Col. St. Francis DeSales 0: Heeley (T) goal, Kleather (T) goal, Stonerock (T) goal, Vaughn (T) shutout.

Division III

Mariemont 2, Troy Christian 1

Botkins 2, Gahanna Col. Academy 1, OT

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 2, Mason 1, OT: Jeng (C) goal, Firsdon (C) goal.

Lakota West 3, Mt. Notre Dame 2

Division II

Monroe 1, Badin 0: Allen (M) 3 saves, Gallagher (M) goal.

Oakwood 2, Col. Bishop Hartley 0: Almoney (O) goal, Conrath (O) goal.

Division III

Cin. Country Day 3, Waynesville 1

Mariemont 4, Madeira 0

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Ursuline Academy 3, Seton 0

