H.S. Results 1/14-1/15

Game Two

Huntington Prep 69, Flyght Academy 58: Muordar (HP) 21, Davis (HP) 16, Hubbard (HP) 12, Lattimore (FA) 18, McComb (FA) 10.

Saturday’s Results

Game Three

Tri-Village 67, Bellbrook 37: Sagester (TV) 18, Downing (TV) 15, Richards (TV) 13, Hunt (TV) 12.

Game Four

Col. Africentric 52, Oakwood 49: Swain (CA) 16, Steele (CA) 12, Wagner (CA) 10, Maxwell (O) 19, Wright (O) 13, Epley (A) 11.

Game Five

ISA Prep 74, Shaker Heights 71: Sharavjamts (ISA) 19, Brcic (ISA) 16, Frey (ISA) 11, Entenmann (ISA) 10, Young (SH) 26, Smith (SH) 14, Burge (SH) 12, Brown (SH) 12.

Game Six

Wheeler 62, St. Ignatius 54: Collier (W) 23, Amir (W) 10, Yarian (SI) 16, Effertz (SI) 13, Jackson (SI) 13.

Game Seven

Pickerington North 52, Wayne 49: Hudson (PN) 16, Rice (W) 16.

Game Eight

Link Academy 78, Huntington Prep 45: Walsh (LA) 18, Greene (LA) 11, Okpara (LA) 10, Phillips (LA) 10, Johnson (HP) 17, Hubbard (HP) 11.

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Badin 51, Northwest 40

Beavercreek 66, Springfield 44

Covington 58, Houston 48: Miller (C) 23, Alexander (C) 11, Boehringer (C) 10.

Fairbanks 57, Ben Logan 56: Rodenberger (BL) 14, Martin (BL) 12, Crowe (F) 21, Ziegler (F) 15.

Lakota West 57, Colerain 31: Dudukovich (LW) 22, Layfield (LW) 11.

Milton-Union 69, Franklin Monroe 41

Northmont 55, Butler 38: Wilkens (N) 18, Bozeman (N) 12.

Talawanda 67, Cin. Christian 60: Reynolds (T) 15, Olenick (T) 14, Norris (T) 10, Bembry (CC) 21, Rogers (CC) 14, Parnell (CC) 13.

Troy Christian 70, Bradford 68

Twin Valley South 57, Brookville 45

Wyoming 53, Mt. Healthy 32

Friday’s Results

Alter 80, Badin 40: Wright (B) 12, Conner (A) 20, Leen (A) 17, Ruffolo (A) 11, Chew (A) 11, Geisel (A) 10.

Arcanum 35, Twin Valley South 13

Beavercreek 45, Springboro 39

Bellbrook 64, Brookville 53

Bethel 57, Riverside 46

Botkins 52, Anna 38: Pleiman (B) 23, Meyer (B) 10.

Catholic Central 53, West Liberty-Salem 44

Cedarville 62, Fairbanks 55: Koning (C) 19, Hanson (C) 13, Cross (C) 11, Ziegler (F) 16, Crowe (F) 14.

Bradford 89, Mississinawa Valley 80

Centerville 79, Springfield 40: House (C) 16, Hafner (C) 12, Keifer (C) 10.

Cin. Christian 59, St. Bernard 29: Bembry (CC) 27, Parnell (CC) 13, Rogers (CC) 10.

Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 58: Bates (DC) 43, Bletzinger (DC) 11.

Dixie 63, National Trail 32

Eaton 54, Carlisle 43

Fairfield 44, Lakota West 42, OT: Layfield (LW) 20, Dudukovich (LW) 11, Woods (F) 12, Crim (F) 10.

Fairmont 57, Northmont 55: Pooler (N) 13, Bozeman (N) 13, Landers (N) 11.

Fort Loramie 45, Jackson Center 21: Maurer (FL) 16.

Franklin 79, Monroe 33

Greeneview 63, Northeastern 52: Erisman (G) 28, Williams (G) 19, Allen (N) 14, Bobst (N) 13, Tolle (N) 11.

Indian Lake 54, Graham 49

Jonathan Alder 60, Kenton Ridge 32

London 54, Tecumseh 52

Marion Local 43, Fort Recovery 35

Miami East 54, Northridge 46

Milton-Union 55, Lehman Catholic 41: McFarland (LC) 15, Chapman (LC) 13, Brumbaugh (MU) 22, Brown (MU) 19.

Minster 42, New Knoxville 39

Mount Healthy 48, Northwest 46

New Bremen 71, Coldwater 45: Thieman (NB) 12, Bergman (NB) 12, Schwieterman (C) 12, Blasingame (C) 10.

Newton 77, Tri-County North 40: Peters (N) 20, Oburn (N) 15, Montgomery (N) 10.

North Union 55, Ben Logan 30: Vernon (NU) 16, Krebehenne (NU) 13.

Parkway 46, Delphos SJ’s 42: Schaaf (P) 15, Rollins (P) 12.

Preble Shawnee 47, Ansonia 36: Shrout (PS) 17, Adams (PS) 14.

Ross 60, Talawanda 48: Reid (R) 14, Perez (R) 13, Jackson (R) 12, Reynolds (T) 22, Smith (T) 13.

Russia 74, Houston 34

Sidney 58, Piqua 44

Springfield Shawnee 69, Bellefontaine 28: Crowe (SS) 26.

Sycamore 58 Oak Hills 34

Triad 57, Madison-Plains 55

Tri-Village 55, Franklin Monroe 28

Troy Christian 63, Covington 19: Major (TC) 15, Day (TC) 14.

Urbana 70, Northwestern 21: Hildebrand (U) 14, Keely (U) 10, Dixon (U) 10.

Versailles 55, St. Henry 48: Stonebraker (V) 16, Ruhenkamp (V) 15, Litten (V) 10, McEldowney (V) 10, Gels (SH) 12, Koesters (SH) 10.

Wayne 51, Miamisburg 44

West Carrollton 71, Troy 59, OT: Davis (T) 22, Walker (T) 12.

Western Hills 75, Fenwick 66

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Alter 46, Worthington Christian 35

Arcanum 54, Versailles 16

Badin 43, Beavercreek 39

Bradford 39, St. Henry 26

Covington 51, Northridge 11: Anderson (C) 13, Harrington (C) 12, Besecker (C) 10, Fraley (C) 10.

Greenon 52, Fairbanks 45: Miller (F) 10, Lahmers (F) 10, Henry (G) 18, West (G) 13.

Lakota East 61, Oak Hills 23: Smith (LE) 12, Woody (LE) 10, Asher (LE) 10.

Lakota West 38, Medina 35

Mechanicsburg 66, Madison Plains 31: DeLong (M) 18, Conley (M) 12, Schipfer (M) 11, Davis (MP) 13.

Miami East 44, Milton-Union 28: Brumbaugh (MU) 10.

Newton 42, Legacy Christian 29: Craig (N) 14, Gleason (N) 10.

North Union 43, Ben Logan 39

Northwestern 22, Indian Lake 21

Ross 62, Middletown 49

Troy 56, Xenia 23

Troy Christian 43, Riverside 35: Johnson (TC) 26.

Urbana 59, Graham 22

Wrestling

Saturday’s Results

Graham 42, Massillon Perry 23

Graham 66, Mechanicsburg 9

Massillon Perry 58, Mechanicsburg 20

