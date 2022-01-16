H.S. Results 1/14-1/15

PREP RESULTS
Flyin’ To The Hoop
Friday’s Results
Game One
Link Academy 80, ISA Prep 54: Walsh (LA) 19, Ross (LA) 17, Reed (LA) 12, Phillips (LA) 10, Frey (ISA) 18, Sharavjamts (ISA) 16.
Game Two
Huntington Prep 69, Flyght Academy 58: Muordar (HP) 21, Davis (HP) 16, Hubbard (HP) 12, Lattimore (FA) 18, McComb (FA) 10.
Saturday’s Results
Game Three
Tri-Village 67, Bellbrook 37: Sagester (TV) 18, Downing (TV) 15, Richards (TV) 13, Hunt (TV) 12.
Game Four
Col. Africentric 52, Oakwood 49: Swain (CA) 16, Steele (CA) 12, Wagner (CA) 10, Maxwell (O) 19, Wright (O) 13, Epley (A) 11.
Game Five
ISA Prep 74, Shaker Heights 71: Sharavjamts (ISA) 19, Brcic (ISA) 16, Frey (ISA) 11, Entenmann (ISA) 10, Young (SH) 26, Smith (SH) 14, Burge (SH) 12, Brown (SH) 12.
Game Six
Wheeler 62, St. Ignatius 54: Collier (W) 23, Amir (W) 10, Yarian (SI) 16, Effertz (SI) 13, Jackson (SI) 13.
Game Seven
Pickerington North 52, Wayne 49: Hudson (PN) 16, Rice (W) 16.
Game Eight
Link Academy 78, Huntington Prep 45: Walsh (LA) 18, Greene (LA) 11, Okpara (LA) 10, Phillips (LA) 10, Johnson (HP) 17, Hubbard (HP) 11.
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 51, Northwest 40
Beavercreek 66, Springfield 44
Covington 58, Houston 48: Miller (C) 23, Alexander (C) 11, Boehringer (C) 10.
Fairbanks 57, Ben Logan 56: Rodenberger (BL) 14, Martin (BL) 12, Crowe (F) 21, Ziegler (F) 15.
Lakota West 57, Colerain 31: Dudukovich (LW) 22, Layfield (LW) 11.
Milton-Union 69, Franklin Monroe 41
Northmont 55, Butler 38: Wilkens (N) 18, Bozeman (N) 12.
Talawanda 67, Cin. Christian 60: Reynolds (T) 15, Olenick (T) 14, Norris (T) 10, Bembry (CC) 21, Rogers (CC) 14, Parnell (CC) 13.
Troy Christian 70, Bradford 68
Twin Valley South 57, Brookville 45
Wyoming 53, Mt. Healthy 32
Friday’s Results
Alter 80, Badin 40: Wright (B) 12, Conner (A) 20, Leen (A) 17, Ruffolo (A) 11, Chew (A) 11, Geisel (A) 10.
Arcanum 35, Twin Valley South 13
Beavercreek 45, Springboro 39
Bellbrook 64, Brookville 53
Bethel 57, Riverside 46
Botkins 52, Anna 38: Pleiman (B) 23, Meyer (B) 10.
Catholic Central 53, West Liberty-Salem 44
Cedarville 62, Fairbanks 55: Koning (C) 19, Hanson (C) 13, Cross (C) 11, Ziegler (F) 16, Crowe (F) 14.
Bradford 89, Mississinawa Valley 80
Centerville 79, Springfield 40: House (C) 16, Hafner (C) 12, Keifer (C) 10.
Cin. Christian 59, St. Bernard 29: Bembry (CC) 27, Parnell (CC) 13, Rogers (CC) 10.
Dayton Christian 62, Yellow Springs 58: Bates (DC) 43, Bletzinger (DC) 11.
Dixie 63, National Trail 32
Eaton 54, Carlisle 43
Fairfield 44, Lakota West 42, OT: Layfield (LW) 20, Dudukovich (LW) 11, Woods (F) 12, Crim (F) 10.
Fairmont 57, Northmont 55: Pooler (N) 13, Bozeman (N) 13, Landers (N) 11.
Fort Loramie 45, Jackson Center 21: Maurer (FL) 16.
Franklin 79, Monroe 33
Greeneview 63, Northeastern 52: Erisman (G) 28, Williams (G) 19, Allen (N) 14, Bobst (N) 13, Tolle (N) 11.
Indian Lake 54, Graham 49
Jonathan Alder 60, Kenton Ridge 32
London 54, Tecumseh 52
Marion Local 43, Fort Recovery 35
Miami East 54, Northridge 46
Milton-Union 55, Lehman Catholic 41: McFarland (LC) 15, Chapman (LC) 13, Brumbaugh (MU) 22, Brown (MU) 19.
Minster 42, New Knoxville 39
Mount Healthy 48, Northwest 46
New Bremen 71, Coldwater 45: Thieman (NB) 12, Bergman (NB) 12, Schwieterman (C) 12, Blasingame (C) 10.
Newton 77, Tri-County North 40: Peters (N) 20, Oburn (N) 15, Montgomery (N) 10.
North Union 55, Ben Logan 30: Vernon (NU) 16, Krebehenne (NU) 13.
Parkway 46, Delphos SJ’s 42: Schaaf (P) 15, Rollins (P) 12.
Preble Shawnee 47, Ansonia 36: Shrout (PS) 17, Adams (PS) 14.
Ross 60, Talawanda 48: Reid (R) 14, Perez (R) 13, Jackson (R) 12, Reynolds (T) 22, Smith (T) 13.
Russia 74, Houston 34
Sidney 58, Piqua 44
Springfield Shawnee 69, Bellefontaine 28: Crowe (SS) 26.
Sycamore 58 Oak Hills 34
Triad 57, Madison-Plains 55
Tri-Village 55, Franklin Monroe 28
Troy Christian 63, Covington 19: Major (TC) 15, Day (TC) 14.
Urbana 70, Northwestern 21: Hildebrand (U) 14, Keely (U) 10, Dixon (U) 10.
Versailles 55, St. Henry 48: Stonebraker (V) 16, Ruhenkamp (V) 15, Litten (V) 10, McEldowney (V) 10, Gels (SH) 12, Koesters (SH) 10.
Wayne 51, Miamisburg 44
West Carrollton 71, Troy 59, OT: Davis (T) 22, Walker (T) 12.
Western Hills 75, Fenwick 66
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 46, Worthington Christian 35
Arcanum 54, Versailles 16
Badin 43, Beavercreek 39
Bradford 39, St. Henry 26
Covington 51, Northridge 11: Anderson (C) 13, Harrington (C) 12, Besecker (C) 10, Fraley (C) 10.
Greenon 52, Fairbanks 45: Miller (F) 10, Lahmers (F) 10, Henry (G) 18, West (G) 13.
Lakota East 61, Oak Hills 23: Smith (LE) 12, Woody (LE) 10, Asher (LE) 10.
Lakota West 38, Medina 35
Mechanicsburg 66, Madison Plains 31: DeLong (M) 18, Conley (M) 12, Schipfer (M) 11, Davis (MP) 13.
Miami East 44, Milton-Union 28: Brumbaugh (MU) 10.
Newton 42, Legacy Christian 29: Craig (N) 14, Gleason (N) 10.
North Union 43, Ben Logan 39
Northwestern 22, Indian Lake 21
Ross 62, Middletown 49
Troy 56, Xenia 23
Troy Christian 43, Riverside 35: Johnson (TC) 26.
Urbana 59, Graham 22
Wrestling
Saturday’s Results
Graham 42, Massillon Perry 23
Graham 66, Mechanicsburg 9
Massillon Perry 58, Mechanicsburg 20
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.