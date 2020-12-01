HS Results 11/30

Version:0.9 StartHTML:-1 EndHTML:-1 StartFragment:0000000121 EndFragment:0000002309
Girls Basketball
Monday’s Results
Badin 59, Talawanda 42: Lindesmith (B) 24, Dixon (B) 13, Fears (T) 24.
Chaminade Julienne 56, Kenton Ridge 51: Clark (CJ) 26, Smith (CJ) 11.
Franklin 54, Ross 33: Rogers (F) 18, Black (F) 13.
Milton-Union 45, Twin Valley South 34: Jones (MU) 13, Jacobs (MU) 11.
Princeton 71, Oak Hills 46
Springboro 59, Lebanon 41: Folley (L) 18.
Valley View 63, Brookville 18: Dickson (VV) 13, Henson (VV) 22, Legate (VV) 10.
Wilmington 56, Waynesville 53: Huffman (Wi) 16, Murphy (Wi) 19, Butterbaugh (Wa) 21.
Boys Bowling
Monday’s Results
Valley View 1981, Newton 1749: Newhouse (N) 397 series.
Girls Bowling
Monday’s Results
Newton 1212, Valley View 1141: Hampton (N) 269 series.
