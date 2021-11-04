H.S. Results 11/3

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Avon 2, Hudson 1
Centerville 3, Anderson 2
Cle. St. Ignatius 6, Sylvania Southview 0
Dublin Jerome 1, Westerville Central 0
Massillon Jackson 1, Hunting Valley 0
Medina 4, Tol. St. Francis DeSales 1
New Albany 6, Canal Winchester 0
St. Xavier 2, Mason 1
Division II
Bay Village Bay 2, Warren Howland 0
Chillicothe Unioto 3, St. Clairsville 2
Lima Shawnee 8, Sandusky Perkins 0
Lexington 1, Bishop Watterson 0
Oakwood 3, Bellbrook 0
Plains Athens 5, Dover 3
Richfield Revere 3, Canfield 0
Wyoming 5, Bishop Hartley 0
Division III
Berlin Hiland 1, Minford 0
Columbiana Crestview 6, Youngstown Ursuline 2
Grandview Heights 1, Wheelersburg 0
Kirtland 5, Willoughby Andrews Osborne 0
Madeira 2, Bethel 0
Ottoville 1, Kidron Central Christian 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 4, Bluffton 0
Worthington Christian 3, Mariemont 2
Girls Soccer
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Semifinals
Division I
Avon Lake 4, Massillon Jakcson 3
Centerville 1, Mason 0, PK
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Twinsburg 2
Mt. Notre Dame 2, Beavercreek 0
New Albany 1, Dublin Coffman 0
Olentangy Liberty 3, Bishop-Watterson 1
Strongsville 2, Avon 1
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Tol. Notre Dame 0
Division II
Badin 1, Alter 0
Chagrin Falls 2, Kenston 1
Col. Bexley 3, Steubenville 0
Fairfield Union 3, Tri-Valley 0
Lima Shawnee 3, Mansfield Madison 0
Rocky River 6, Oak Harbor 0
West Geauga 2, Copley 1
Wyoming 1, Bishop Hartley 0
Division III
Doylestown Chippewa 2, Canfield South Range 0
Fairbanks 1, Lynchburg-Clay 0
Kirtland 3, Burton Berkshire 0
Mariemont 1, Lehman Catholic 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Coldwater 0
Pemberville Eastwood 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0
Winchester Eastern 2, Berlin Hiland 0
