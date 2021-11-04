journal-news logo
H.S. Results 11/3

High School Sports
13 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Avon 2, Hudson 1

Centerville 3, Anderson 2

Cle. St. Ignatius 6, Sylvania Southview 0

Dublin Jerome 1, Westerville Central 0

Massillon Jackson 1, Hunting Valley 0

Medina 4, Tol. St. Francis DeSales 1

New Albany 6, Canal Winchester 0

St. Xavier 2, Mason 1

Division II

Bay Village Bay 2, Warren Howland 0

Chillicothe Unioto 3, St. Clairsville 2

Lima Shawnee 8, Sandusky Perkins 0

Lexington 1, Bishop Watterson 0

Oakwood 3, Bellbrook 0

Plains Athens 5, Dover 3

Richfield Revere 3, Canfield 0

Wyoming 5, Bishop Hartley 0

Division III

Berlin Hiland 1, Minford 0

Columbiana Crestview 6, Youngstown Ursuline 2

Grandview Heights 1, Wheelersburg 0

Kirtland 5, Willoughby Andrews Osborne 0

Madeira 2, Bethel 0

Ottoville 1, Kidron Central Christian 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 4, Bluffton 0

Worthington Christian 3, Mariemont 2

Girls Soccer

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Avon Lake 4, Massillon Jakcson 3

Centerville 1, Mason 0, PK

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Twinsburg 2

Mt. Notre Dame 2, Beavercreek 0

New Albany 1, Dublin Coffman 0

Olentangy Liberty 3, Bishop-Watterson 1

Strongsville 2, Avon 1

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3, Tol. Notre Dame 0

Division II

Badin 1, Alter 0

Chagrin Falls 2, Kenston 1

Col. Bexley 3, Steubenville 0

Fairfield Union 3, Tri-Valley 0

Lima Shawnee 3, Mansfield Madison 0

Rocky River 6, Oak Harbor 0

West Geauga 2, Copley 1

Wyoming 1, Bishop Hartley 0

Division III

Doylestown Chippewa 2, Canfield South Range 0

Fairbanks 1, Lynchburg-Clay 0

Kirtland 3, Burton Berkshire 0

Mariemont 1, Lehman Catholic 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Coldwater 0

Pemberville Eastwood 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton 0

Winchester Eastern 2, Berlin Hiland 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

