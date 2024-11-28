H.S. Results 11/27: Brumbaugh reaches milestone in Milton-Union win

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Carlisle 53, Franklin 52

Dixie 62, Greenon 36: G: Sayler 23. D: Huffman 18, Miller 16, Phillips 11.

Miamisburg 64, Xenia 55: M: Hoerner 20, Ngoh 13.

Monroe 59, Talawanda 32

Oakwood 63, Tecumseh 48

Springboro 52, Fairborn 32: S: Gutmann 14, Wilhite 11, Rambo 10.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Carlisle 40, Franklin 34

Clark Montessori 63, New Miami 26

Fairmont 60, Hamilton 20: F: Thornton 21, Hargrave 18, Adams 12.

Milton-Union 50, Lehman Catholic 17

Monroe 36, Talawanda 30, OT: T: Cary 17. M : McComas 12.

Mt. Notre Dame 68, Beavercreek 38

Oakwood 54, Tecumseh 43

Piqua 29, Troy 24: P: Cooper 13, Bean 12.

Russia 65, St. Henry 49

Sidney 56, Greenville 32: S: Scully 17, Foy 10, McNeal 10.

Stebbins 54, West Carrollton 42

Winton Woods 59, Lakota East 43: LE: Sturgill 19, Asher 13.

Tuesday’s Results

Arcanum 39, Newton 34: N: Harbour 10.

Bellbrook 70, Edgewood 18

Butler 44, Tippecanoe 37

Cedarville 49, Catholic Central 24

Centerville 66, Graham 33

Chaminade Julienne 59, Trotwood 16

Covington 53, Northridge 35: C: 16, Murphy 11. N: McClemore 15.

Fenwick 53, Anderson 46

Mason 77, Little Miami 47

McNicholas 60, Roger Bacon 21

Mechanicsburg 51, Jonathan Alder 46: M: Forrest 16, Heizer 12, Rodgers 10, DeLong 10.

National Trail 35, Franklin Monroe 24: NT: Henderson 11, Stiner 11.

Riverside 41, Triad 36

Springboro 71, Lebanon 27

Stebbins 36, Miamisburg 32

Tri-Village 49, Preble Shawnee 6

Wayne 61, Gahanna Lincoln 27

Waynesfield-Goshen 45, Indian Lake 41

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 2368, Carroll 2296: DC: Wiggins 214 game, Meholick 190 game.

Newton 1912, Mississinawa Valley 1674: N: Bess 295 series, Euton 290 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 1832, Dayton Christian 1441

Mississinawa Valley 1946, Newton 1509: N: Clark 268 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.