H.S. Results 11/26: Marion Local, New Bremen headed to state finals

PREP RESULTS
Football
STATE TOURNAMENT
Saturday’s Semifinals
Division IV
Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7
Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20
Division VI
Kirtland 41, Beverly Fort Frye 6
Marion Local 27, Columbus Grove 0
Division VII
New Bremen 42, Lima Central Catholic 34
Warren JFK 21, Newark Catholic 7
Friday’s Semifinals
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Springfield 28, Moeller 24
Division II
Akron Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20
Tol. Central Catholic 52, Kings 49
Division III
Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21
Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12
Division V
Ironton 35, Valley View 21
South Range 35, Liberty Center 0
BOX SCORES
SPRINGFIELD 28, MOELLER 24
S 0 7 7 14 – 28
M 7 7 0 10 – 24
First Quarter
M: Marshall 1 run (Orr kick).
Second Quarter
S: Thigpen 22 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).
Third Quarter
S: Brown 32 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Marshall 7 run (Orr kick).
S: Thigpen 9 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).
M: Orr 42 FG.
S: Brown 48 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 59, Olentangy Liberty 52: A: Ruffolo 22.
Anna 58, New Knoxville 22
Arcanum 56, Greenville 38
CHCA 62, Harrison 56
Chaminade Julienne 94, Trotwood 58
Fairfield 66, Fairmont 61: Ff: Crim 26, Coney 16, Sanders 11. Fm: Marrero 16, Rountree 15.
Hamilton 51, Badin 41: H: Matthews 20. B: Goldberg 17.
Indian Lake 83, Bethel 66: B: Friend 24, Halleg 14, Brannan 12.
Licking Heights 59, Beavercreek 56
Miami East 58, West Liberty-Salem 33: ME: Enis 22, Roeth 22.
Middletown Madison 63, Dayton Christian 38
Preble Shawnee 45, Heritage Christian (IN) 41
Reading 50, Cin. Country Day 49
Russia 66, St. Henry 47: R: Francis 19, Cordonnier 16, Zane 11, Shappie 11. SH: Bowers 19.
Twin Valley South 59, Yellow Springs 44
Wayne Trace 68, Parkway 48
Friday’s Results
Bethel 66, Legacy Christian 64
Butler 44, Springfield Shawnee 32
Cedarville 68, Emmanuel Christian 27
Eaton 45, Twin Valley South 23
Greenon 50, Graham 42: Gre: Pacura 21, Turner 11. Gra: Hollingsworn 10.
Kenton Ridge 63, Catholic Central 54
Mason 72, Dunbar 69: D: Allen 22. M: Ullum 17.
National Trail 47, Tri-County North 30
Riverside 71, Ben Logan 52: BL: Martin 20, Anspach 12. R: Platfoot 21.
Spencerville 72, St. Henry 66: SH: Bowers 24, Beyke 23.
Springboro 76, Goshen 46
St. Marys 81, New Knoxville 42: SM: Turner 21, Angstmann 19, Payne 14. NK: Leffel 20.
Wilmington 54, Hillsboro 50
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Africentric 50, Summit Country Day 36
Covington 41, Troy Christian 37
Lakota East 58, Ursuline Academy 31
Lebanon 68, Carroll 52: L: Mueller 24, Horst 11, Nisonger 10.
Lockland 30, North College Hill 7
Mason 54, Roger Bacon 17
Miami East 46, Northridge 22
Milford 61, Colerain 40
Newton 47, Franklin Monroe 43: N: Craig 12, VanCulin 12.
Oak Hills 70, Northwest 9
Pickerington Central 46, Alter 34: A: Shepard 13.
Princeton 74, Dublin Coffman 49
Tecumseh 63, Troy 51: Te: G. Russell 15, S. Russell 13, Garber 10, Moore 10. Tr: Baker 27, Bolden 10.
Tri-Village 74, Trotwood 32
Friday’s Results
Anna 46, Versailles 33: A: Pettus 11, Cobb 10.
Coldwater 52, Lima Central Catholic 26: C: Rismiller 20, Wenning 12.
Boys Hockey
Friday’s Results
Troy 10, Mason 0: T: Lombard 2 goals 1 assist, Sexton 2 goals 2 assists, Smith 2 goals 2 assists.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.