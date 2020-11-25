HS Results 11/24

PREP RESULTS
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 58, Ross 17
Bradford 51, Newton 29: Mead (B) 20, Miller (B) 12.
Catholic Central 65, Southeastern 43: Vollrath (S) 16.
Cedarville 53, East Clinton 33
Colerain 49, Alter 40: McNally (C) 20.
Dixie 45, Dayton Christian 40
Loveland 40, Lakota East 38: Batsch (Lo) 14.
Mason 75, Wilmington 22
Miamisburg 53, Valley View 42: Long (M) 13, Hammerele (M) 11, Haas (M) 10, Dickson (VV) 16, Legate (VV) 11, Henson (VV) 10.
Milford 60, Kings 53, OT
Oak Hills 49, West Clermont 44
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 53, Little Miami 44
North College Hill 36, Taylor 33
Princeton 76, St. Ursula 48
Troy 55, Stebbins 35: Taylor (T) 25, Kaiser (T) 12.
West Jefferson 53, Cedarville 31
Yellow Springs 45, Graham 34: Smith (YS) 31, Cupps (G) 11.
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Ben Logan 3008, Tecumseh 2514: Gansheimer (T) 471 series, Garber (T) 363 series.
Norwood 2059, Dayton Christian 1621: Renzo (DC) 259 series, Rohrer (DC) 228 series, Ishmael (DC) 205 series.
Monday’s Results
Newton 1665, Dayton Christian 1291: Newhouse (N) 319 series, Bailey (DC) 238 series, Bartley (DC) 234 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Norwood 1656, Dayton Christian 1347: McLaughlin (DC) 229 series, Dulski (DC) 219 series.
Monday’s Results
Newton 1519, Dayton Christian 1010: Hartman (N) 324 series, Wright (DC) 227 series, Bowman-Johnson (DC) 176 series.
REPORTING RESULTS
