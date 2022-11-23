H.S. Results 11/21-11/22

Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 55, Chaminade Julienne 42
Arcanum 43, Ansonia 32
Badin 67, Mercy McAuley 39
Bethel 46, Middletown Madison 40: B: Calhoun 22, Moore 10.
Butler 62, Piqua 13
Catholic Central 54, Northwestern 45
Colerain 66, Northwest 7
Fairfield 56, Ursuline Academy 45: F: Hayes 16, Richardson 16.
Lebanon 68, Hamilton 30: H: Moore 10. L: Mueller 13, Mattox 11, Nisonger 10.
Preble Shawnee 62, Dixie 35
Seton 52, Fenwick 22
Southeastern 55, Graham 44
Tri-County North 38, National Trail 18
Tri-Village 73, Mississinawa Valley 40
Troy 48, Greenville 44
Turpin 41, Oak Hills 36
West Clermont 55, Lakota East 46
Monday’s Results
Bellbrook 63, Miamisburg 43: B: Meyer 13, Frantz 10.
Carroll 62, Northmont 39
McNicholas 50, Mariemont 40
Mount Healthy 48, Middletown 40
Purcell Marian 50, Miami Valley 29: MV: Coffey 17.
Talawanda 61, Valley View 29: T: Fears 29. VV: Hodson 10.
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Newton 2098, Northeastern 1989: Ne: Trucksis 347 series, Reish 335 series.
Monday’s Results
Reading 2887, Lebanon 2569: L: Sparks 393 series.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2639, Greenon 2299: M: Waller 430 series, Ford 408 series.
Newton 1835, Northeastern 1634: Ne: Hampton 306 series, Michaels 289 series.
Monday’s Results
Mechanicsburg 2519, Riverside 1474: M: Waller 470 series, T. Rausch 374 series.
Reading 2014, Lebanon 1808
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.