H.S. Results 11/22-11/23

Badin 55, McAuley 20: Lindesmith (B) 14, Pohlen (B) 10.

Beavercreek 58, Little Miami 50

Ben Logan 66, Kenton 47

Bradford 36, Newton 23: Miller (B) 21.

Covington 71, Riverside 31: Harrington (C) 28, Besecker (C) 14, Stewart (R) 15.

Dixie 70, Northridge 14

Eaton 50, Franklin 34

Edgewood 59, Trotwood 46

Greenon 67, Kenton Ridge 32

Lakota East 50, Loveland 44

Legacy Christian 44, Stebbins 33

Miamisburg 68, Fairborn 12

Mount Healthy 69, Withrow 38

National Trail 64, Tri-County North 41

Southeastern 49, Graham 35

Tri-Village 61, Mississinawa Valley 28

Urbana 59, Northeastern 15

Ursuline Academy 69, Fairfield 35

Waynesville 57, Brookville 31

Monday’s Results

Carroll 57, Northmont 38: Jones (N) 11.

Centerville 69, Ponitz 33

Fairmont 55, Hamilton 13: Hullinger (F) 18, Baker (F) 15, Wells (F) 10.

Mariemont 58, McNicholas 50

Meadowdale 63, Riverview East 30: Rolack (M) 41.

Milford 76, Oak Hills 60

Talawanda 57, Franklin County 34: Farris (T) 21, Fears (T) 14, Keene (T) 10.

West Carrollton 68, Cin. Christian 42: Milerton (WC) 17, Moddickes (WC) 12, Frost (WC) 11, Dewberry (WC) 10.

Yellow Springs 48, Cedarville 43

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Norwood 1725, Dayton Christian 1474: Withers (DC) 302 series.

Monday’s Results

Carroll 2488, Monroe 2387: Bui (C) 397 series, Lambert (M) 459 series.

Newton 1689, Dayton Christian 1454: Wiggens (DC) 289 series, Withers (DC) 258 series.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Norwood 1165, Dayton Christian 1090: White (DC) 204 series, Keck (DC) 201 series.

Monday’s Results

Carroll 1848, Monroe 1703: Sharp (C) 375 series, Riley (M) 303 series.

Newton 1224, Dayton Christian 1077: McLaughlin (DC) 228 series, Dulski (DC) 213 series.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.