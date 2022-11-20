H.S. Results 11/19: Football Regional Finals

Region 13

Jefferson Area 41, Beloit West Branch 37

Region 14

Cle. Glenville 42, Van Wert 33

Region 15

Steubenville 41, Indian Valley 7

Region 16

Wyoming 7, Taft 0

Division VI

Region 21

Kirtland 30, Mogadore 0

Region 22

Col. Grove 34, Columbia Station 0

Region 23

Fort Frye 35, Bellaire 28

Region 24

Marion Local 55, Allen East 0

Division VII

Region 25

Warren JFK 22, Danville 21

Region 26

Lima Central Catholic 43, Antwerp 7

Region 27

Newark Catholic 27, Hannibal River 12

Region 28

New Bremen 24, Fort Loramie 0

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 0

Region 2

Springfield 35, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Region 3

Gahanna Lincoln 25, New Albany 17

Region 4

Moeller 38, Lakota West 20

Division II

Region 5

Akron Hoban 41, Hudson 7

Region 6

Tol. Central Catholic 28, Avon 20

Region 7

Massillon Washington 24, Uniontown Lake 6

Region 8

Kings 45, Anderson 42

Division III

Region 9

Canfield 14, Chardon 7

Region 10

Parma Heights Holy Name 56, Parma Padua 21

Region 11

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 33, Bishop Watterson 28

Region 12

Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17

Division V

Region 17

Canfield South Range 49, Perry 21

Region 18

Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Region 19

Ironton 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Region 20

Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7

BOX SCORES

MOELLER 38, LAKOTA WEST 20

LW 0 13 7 0 – 20

M 7 17 14 0 – 38

First Quarter

M: Weeder 2 run (Mitchell kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Gilbert 13 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick).

M: Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick).

M: Mitchell 36 FG.

M: Marshall 7 run (Mitchell kick).

LW: Lloyd 10 pass from Bolden (kick fail).

Third Quarter

M: Jacon-Duffy 10 pass from Ponatoski (Mitchell kick).

LW: Bolden 49 run (Bohn kick).

M: Shade 8 run (Mitchell kick).

SPRINGFIELD 35, OLENTANGY LIBERTY 7

OL 0 0 0 7 – 7

S 7 7 7 14 – 35

First Quarter

S: Schondelmyer 1 run (Fralick kick).

Second Quarter

S: Norman 1 run (Fralick kick).

Third Quarter

S: Brown 16 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

Fourth Quarter

OL: Nelson 24 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick).

S: Martin 1 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).

S: Owens 2 run (Fralick kick).

TIPPECANOE 20, BADIN 17

T 3 7 7 3 – 20

B 10 0 7 0 – 17

First Quarter

T: Kleather 42 FG.

B: Warner 30 FG.

B: Russo 4 run (Warner kick).

Second Quarter

T: Merry 28 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

Third Quarter

B: Buckle 19 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick).

T: Liette 32 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Kleather 23 FG.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Arcanum 41, Fort Recovery 40

Badin 76, St. Ursula 40: B: Even 24, Pate 14.

Bethel 74, Rock Hill 66: B: Moore 24, Reittinger 16, Calhoun 14, Montgomery 10.

Butler 44, St. Marys 32: B: Bardonaro 21.

Chaminade Julienne 75, Ponitz 49

Cin. Christian 40, Shroder 38

Cin. Country Day 54, Tecumseh 40: T: Garber 14, Russell 12.

DePaul Cristo Rey, 49, Dunbar 38

Fairfield 51, Turpin 23

Fairmont 61, CHCA 23

Legacy Christian 51, Southeastern 46

Madison Plains 40, Grove City Christian 20

Miami East 54, Mechanicsburg 42

Miami Trace 70, Stivers 17

Miamisburg 50, Valley View 47

Monroe 48, Dixie 43

National Trail 43, Franklin Monroe 36: NT: Osborne 13, Harrison 10.

Northridge 48, Twin Valley South 30: N: Frazier 22.

Russia 43, Minster 37

Walnut Hills 71, Trotwood 33

Friday’s Results

Bethel 37, Jackson Center 27: B: Moore 13.

Eaton 54, Greenville 48

Fairfield 57, Seton 37

Fenwick 55, Arcanum 28

Lakota East 48, Springboro 47: S: Martin 17, Trent 14. LE: Fohl 10, Smith 10.

Madison Plains 58, Col. Westland 32

Mississinawa Valley 48, Lehman Catholic 13

National Trail 56, Belmont 40

Ross 31, Mariemont 19

Stivers 53, Miami Valley 40

Turpin 47, Edgewood 33

Urbana 56, Kenton Ridge 39

Boys Bowling

Saturday’s Results

Minster 2828, Newton 2333: N: Trucksis 472 series.

Girls Bowling

Saturday’s Results

Minster 1877, Newton 1690: N: McClish 263 series, Hampton 147 game.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.