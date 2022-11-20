H.S. Results 11/19: Football Regional Finals

PREP RESULTS
Football
PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s Results
Division IV
Region 13
Jefferson Area 41, Beloit West Branch 37
Region 14
Cle. Glenville 42, Van Wert 33
Region 15
Steubenville 41, Indian Valley 7
Region 16
Wyoming 7, Taft 0
Division VI
Region 21
Kirtland 30, Mogadore 0
Region 22
Col. Grove 34, Columbia Station 0
Region 23
Fort Frye 35, Bellaire 28
Region 24
Marion Local 55, Allen East 0
Division VII
Region 25
Warren JFK 22, Danville 21
Region 26
Lima Central Catholic 43, Antwerp 7
Region 27
Newark Catholic 27, Hannibal River 12
Region 28
New Bremen 24, Fort Loramie 0
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 0
Region 2
Springfield 35, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 25, New Albany 17
Region 4
Moeller 38, Lakota West 20
Division II
Region 5
Akron Hoban 41, Hudson 7
Region 6
Tol. Central Catholic 28, Avon 20
Region 7
Massillon Washington 24, Uniontown Lake 6
Region 8
Kings 45, Anderson 42
Division III
Region 9
Canfield 14, Chardon 7
Region 10
Parma Heights Holy Name 56, Parma Padua 21
Region 11
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 33, Bishop Watterson 28
Region 12
Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17
Division V
Region 17
Canfield South Range 49, Perry 21
Region 18
Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Region 19
Ironton 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
Region 20
Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7
BOX SCORES
MOELLER 38, LAKOTA WEST 20
LW 0 13 7 0 – 20
M 7 17 14 0 – 38
First Quarter
M: Weeder 2 run (Mitchell kick).
Second Quarter
LW: Gilbert 13 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick).
M: Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick).
M: Mitchell 36 FG.
M: Marshall 7 run (Mitchell kick).
LW: Lloyd 10 pass from Bolden (kick fail).
Third Quarter
M: Jacon-Duffy 10 pass from Ponatoski (Mitchell kick).
LW: Bolden 49 run (Bohn kick).
M: Shade 8 run (Mitchell kick).
SPRINGFIELD 35, OLENTANGY LIBERTY 7
OL 0 0 0 7 – 7
S 7 7 7 14 – 35
First Quarter
S: Schondelmyer 1 run (Fralick kick).
Second Quarter
S: Norman 1 run (Fralick kick).
Third Quarter
S: Brown 16 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).
Fourth Quarter
OL: Nelson 24 pass from Leonard (Archibald kick).
S: Martin 1 pass from Schondelmyer (Fralick kick).
S: Owens 2 run (Fralick kick).
TIPPECANOE 20, BADIN 17
T 3 7 7 3 – 20
B 10 0 7 0 – 17
First Quarter
T: Kleather 42 FG.
B: Warner 30 FG.
B: Russo 4 run (Warner kick).
Second Quarter
T: Merry 28 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).
Third Quarter
B: Buckle 19 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick).
T: Liette 32 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).
Fourth Quarter
T: Kleather 23 FG.
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Arcanum 41, Fort Recovery 40
Badin 76, St. Ursula 40: B: Even 24, Pate 14.
Bethel 74, Rock Hill 66: B: Moore 24, Reittinger 16, Calhoun 14, Montgomery 10.
Butler 44, St. Marys 32: B: Bardonaro 21.
Chaminade Julienne 75, Ponitz 49
Cin. Christian 40, Shroder 38
Cin. Country Day 54, Tecumseh 40: T: Garber 14, Russell 12.
DePaul Cristo Rey, 49, Dunbar 38
Fairfield 51, Turpin 23
Fairmont 61, CHCA 23
Legacy Christian 51, Southeastern 46
Madison Plains 40, Grove City Christian 20
Miami East 54, Mechanicsburg 42
Miami Trace 70, Stivers 17
Miamisburg 50, Valley View 47
Monroe 48, Dixie 43
National Trail 43, Franklin Monroe 36: NT: Osborne 13, Harrison 10.
Northridge 48, Twin Valley South 30: N: Frazier 22.
Russia 43, Minster 37
Walnut Hills 71, Trotwood 33
Friday’s Results
Bethel 37, Jackson Center 27: B: Moore 13.
Eaton 54, Greenville 48
Fairfield 57, Seton 37
Fenwick 55, Arcanum 28
Lakota East 48, Springboro 47: S: Martin 17, Trent 14. LE: Fohl 10, Smith 10.
Madison Plains 58, Col. Westland 32
Mississinawa Valley 48, Lehman Catholic 13
National Trail 56, Belmont 40
Ross 31, Mariemont 19
Stivers 53, Miami Valley 40
Turpin 47, Edgewood 33
Urbana 56, Kenton Ridge 39
Boys Bowling
Saturday’s Results
Minster 2828, Newton 2333: N: Trucksis 472 series.
Girls Bowling
Saturday’s Results
Minster 1877, Newton 1690: N: McClish 263 series, Hampton 147 game.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.