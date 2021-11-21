H.S. Results 11/19-11/20

PREP RESULTS
Football
REGIONAL FINALS
Saturday’s Results
Division V
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 20, Wheelersburg 17
Kirtland 38, Canfield South Range 15
Ottawa-Glandorf 31, Elyria Catholic 6
Versailles 28, Preble Shawnee 0
Division VI
Carey 31, Liberty Center 7
Coldwater 49, Allen East 7
New Middletown Springfield 43, Mogadore 27
West Jefferson 16, Fort Frye 14
Division VII
Hopewell-Loudon 54, Lima Central Catholic 26
Marion Local 27, St. Henry 8
Newark Catholic 35, Shadyside 20
Warren JFK 20, Dalton 13, OT
Friday’s Results
Division I
Springfield 27, Marysville 0
Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6
Moeller 21, Lakota West 17
Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Central 14, 3OT
Division II
Akron Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24
Avon 43, Tol. Central Catholic 42, OT
Uniontown Green 26, Massillon Washington 25
Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17
Division III
Badin 21, Bellbrook 9
Chardon 31, Dover 3
Granville 57, Mount Orab Western Brown 49
West Holmes 31, Parma Heights Holy Name 21
Division IV
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3
Clinton-Massie 28, McNicholas 27
Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21
Youngstown Ursuline 64, Beloit West Branch 35
BOX SCORES
BADIN 21, BELLBROOK 9
Be 3 0 0 6 – 9
Ba 0 0 0 21 – 21
First Quarter
Be: Peh 42 FG.
Fourth Quarter
Be: Borondy 20 run (kick fail).
Ba: Moore 9 pass from Ritzie (Niesen kick).
Ba: Walsh 13 run (Niesen kick).
Ba: Cheek interception return (Niesen kick).
SPRINGFIELD 27, MARYSVILLE 0
S 0 7 7 13 – 27
M 0 0 0 0 – 0
Second Quarter
S: Smoot 8 run (Yost kick).
Third Quarter
S: Smoot 2 run (Yost kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Turner 6 pass from Smoot (kick fail).
S: Bradley 38 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
WINTON WOODS 38, PIQUA 17
WW 14 10 7 7 – 38
P 7 3 7 0 – 17
First Quarter
WW: Spikes 62 run (Domobele kick).
P: Schmiesing 2 run (Trombley kick).
Second Quarter
WW: Spikes 29 run (Domobele kick).
WW: Domobele 29 FG.
P: Trombley 37 FG.
Third Quarter
WW: Spikes 4 run (Domobele kick).
P: Beougher 6 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
Fourth Quarter
WW: Minor III 5 run (Domobele kick).
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Alter 61, Ponitz 22: Smith (A) 22, Strauser (A) 10.
Badin 64, St. Ursula 51: O’Toole (SU) 14, Boeing (SU) 14, Lindesmith (B) 24, Pohlen (B) 18.
Bellbrook 45, Beavercreek 32: Scohy (Bel) 13, Frantz (Bel) 10.
Bradford 58, Milton-Union 30: Berberich (MU) 15.
Butler 53, Northmont 34: Gunn (N) 10.
Centerville 47, New Albany 46
Cin. Country Day 56, Tri-Village 54
Covington 53, Fairlawn 34: Besecker (C) 24, Anderson (C) 10, Harrington (C) 10, Heath (F) 14.
Fairfield 63, Seton 31
Fairmont 64, Troy 42
Fenwick 44, Versailles 35
Harrison 51, Norwood 39
Mechanicsburg 42, Miami East 37
Miamisburg 68, Valley View 40: Long (M) 21, Frymoyer (M) 18, Haas (M) 10.
Mount Healthy 45, Bethel-Tate 21
Newton 45, Yellow Springs 37
Oakwood 65, Fairborn 24: Neff (O) 15, Hemm (O) 14, Dan (O) 13.
Preble Shawnee 52, Brookville 39
Ross 41, Mariemont 39
Springboro 58, Lakota East 47
Springfield 51, Springfield Shawnee 15: Nelson (S) 16.
Urbana 46, Legacy Christian 37
West Clermont 63, Edgewood 57: Holman (E) 18, Moore (E) 12.
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 58, Fenwick 36: Mahoney (F) 14, Unger (A) 18, Fearon (A) 16, Gray (A) 16.
Ben Logan 62, Upper Scioto Valley 32
Bethel 40, Jackson Center 33: Moore (B) 23.
Botkins 45, Coldwater 43: Heuker (B) 20, Paul (B) 12.
Chaminade Julienne 70, Ponitz 32
Covington 50, Houston 34: Besecker (C) 14, Harrington (C) 12, M. Anderson (C) 12, Birkmeier (H) 12.
Fayetteville Perry 45, Clinton-Massie 36: Pence (CM) 10, Bowman (CM) 10, Phipps (CM) 10.
Fort Loramie 50, Miami East 24: Turner (FL) 14, Brandewie (FL) 11.
Lebanon 59, Hamilton 37: Stone (L) 10, Isaacs (H) 12, Davis (H) 11, Harrison (H) 10.
Marion Local 43, Bryan 33: Hoelscher (ML) 14, Koenig (ML) 10, Huelsman (ML) 10.
Middletown 47, Middletown Madison 31: Stueve (Mi) 19, Bellard (Mi) 10, Wells (MM) 13.
Mississinawa Valley 55, Lehman Catholic 32
South Adams 56, Parkway 40
Southeastern 51, Franklin Monroe 46
St. Marys 75, Fairview 52: Ruane (SM) 26.
Talawanda 46, Monroe 23: Fears (T) 18, McDade (T) 11, Creekbaum (M) 14.
Tecumseh 59, Tippecanoe 46: Russell (Te) 13, Garber (Te) 13.
Tri-County North 49, Northridge 4
Turpin 53, Oak Hills 30
Urbana 47, Catholic Central 32
West Clermont 50, Fairfield 45: Richardson (F) 14, Booker (F) 10, Swisshelm (WC) 20.
West Jefferson 58, Central Crossing 17
Boys Bowling
Friday’s Results
Tecumseh 2279, Ben Logan 2248
