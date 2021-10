H.S. Results 10/8-10/9

Alter 31, Fenwick 0

Anderson 35, Milford 7

Ansonia 28, Tri-County North 0

Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 28

Bellbrook 56, Oakwood 7

Ben Logan 41, Urbana 21

Bethel-Tate 41, Blanchester 14

Brookville 35, Middletown Madison 0

Butler 13, Greenville 0

Clinton-Massie 79, Batavia 0

Coldwater 42, Minster 0

Colerain 27, Hamilton 6

Dayton Christian 40, Hillcrest 14

Defiance 28, Celina 19

Eaton 37, Carlisle 0

Edgewood 49, Talawanda 14

Fairfield 27, Mason 22

Fort Loramie 24, Sidney 14

Fort Recovery 35, Parkway 0

Greeneview 42, Cedarville 10

Greenon 10, Catholic Central 6

Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 15

Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 7

Lakota East 49, Oak Hills 14

Lebanon 40, Little Miami 20

London 53, Kenton Ridge 7

Marion Local 41, New Bremen 33

Mechanicsburg 42, Fairbanks 14

Miamisburg 35, Beavercreek 0

Milton-Union 45, Bethel 0

Monroe 40, Waynesville 21

Mount Healthy 9, Northwest 6

National Trail 41, Mississinawa Valley 6

New Miami 22, MVCA 6

New Richmond 32, Wilmington 22

North Union 14, Graham 0

Northeastern 42, West Liberty-Salem 21

Norwood 39, North College Hill 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Lima Shawnee 7

Piqua 42, Tippecanoe 23

Preble Shawnee 27, Arcanum 18

Princeton 42, Sycamore 20

Riverside 41, Miami East 7

Roger Bacon 33, Purcell Marian 13

Roncalli (IN) 35, Elder 21

Ross 55, Harrison 17

Southeastern 30, Madison Plains 6

Springboro 26, Northmont 20, 2OT

Springfield 44, Centerville 7

Springfield Shawnee 27, Tecumseh 14

St. Henry 26, Anna 7

St. Marys 42, Elida 7

St. Xavier 49, La Salle 14

Stebbins 42, Xenia 7

Summit Country Day 35, CHCA 0

Taft 20, Aiken 0

Tri-Village 34, Dixie 2

Trotwood 28, Dunbar 6

Troy 35, West Carrollton 0

Twin Valley South 48, Bradford 6

Valley View 21, Franklin 7

Van Wert 63, Kenton 20

Versailles 45, Delphos St. John’s 14

Wapakoneta 28, Lima Bath 21, OT

Wayne 17, Fairmont 15

West Clermont 31, Walnut Hills 14

West Jefferson 51, Triad 7

Winton Woods 41, Turpin 19

Wyoming 40, Mariemont 9

Thursday’s Results

Col. Whetstone 27, Ponitz 21

Meadowdale 48, Belmont 13

Northridge 28, Troy Christian 14

BOX SCORES

BADIN 45, CHAMINADE JULIENNE 28

B 7 14 14 10 – 45

CJ 14 14 0 0 – 28

First Quarter

CJ: Owens 14 pass from Chandler (kick).

CJ: Peltier 15 pass from Chandler (kick).

B: Vidourek 1 run (Niesen kick).

Second Quarter

CJ: Johnson 10 pass from Chandler (kick).

B: Walsh 55 run (Niesen kick).

B: Walsh 10 run (Niesen kick).

CJ: Johnson 23 pass from Chandler (kick).

Third Quarter

B: Vidourek 11 run (Niesen kick).

B: Fiehrer 56 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Fiehrer 49 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

B: Niesen 26 FG.

BROOKVILLE 35, MIDDLETOWN MADISON 0

B 14 7 14 0 – 35

MM 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

B: Davis 2 run (Wissinger kick).

B: Hoover 18 pass from Mehr (Wissinger kick).

Second Quarter

B: Mehr 11 run (Wissinger kick).

Third Quarter

B: Davis 48 run (Wissinger kick).

B: Davis 3 run (Wissinger kick).

COLERAIN 27, HAMILTON 6

C 0 10 10 7 – 27

H 0 6 0 0 – 6

Second Quarter

C: Jung 26 FG.

H: Johnson 63 run (run fail).

C: Flowers 4 run (Jung kick).

Third Quarter

C: Jung 34 FG.

C: Flowers 2 run (Jung kick).

Fourth Quarter

C: Shannon 9 run (Jung kick).

EDGEWOOD 49, TALAWANDA 14

T 0 0 7 7 – 14

E 14 21 7 7 – 49

First Quarter

E: Crosby 9 run (Rumpler kick).

E: Dailey 7 run (Rumpler kick).

Second Quarter

E: Sullivan 25 run (Rumpler kick).

E: Crosby 14 run (Rumpler kick).

E: Dailey 3 run (Rumpler kick).

Third Quarter

E: Crosby 3 run (Rumpler kick).

T: Marcum 79 pass from Morris-Williams (Young kick).

Fourth Quarter

E: Reid 11 run (Rumpler kick).

T: Marcum 35 pass from Leitch (Young kick).

FAIRFIELD 27, MASON 22

M 3 7 6 6 – 22

F 7 14 0 6 – 27

First Quarter

F: Fisher 5 run (McGuire kick).

M: Hernandez 36 FG.

Second Quarter

F: Fisher 5 run (McGuire kick).

M: Kaylor 15 pass from Brown (Ruminski kick).

F: Jackson 20 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).

Third Quarter

M: Violand 10 pass from Brown (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

M: Molnar 3 run (pass fail).

F: Fisher 1 run (pass fail).

LAKOTA EAST 49, OAK HILLS 14

LE 7 28 0 14 – 49

OH 0 7 7 0 – 14

First Quarter

LE: Kathman 2 run (Hoffmann kick).

Second Quarter

LE: Kathman 4 run (Hoffmann kick).

OH: Scherra 27 pass from Schreiber (Hebert kick).

LE: Vanhosser 60 run (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Kathman 19 run (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Kenrich 11 pass from Kathman (Hoffmann kick).

Third Quarter

OH: Schreiber 2 run (Hebert kick).

Fourth Quarter

LE: Kathman 1 run (Hoffmann kick).

LE: Troutman 2 run (Hoffmann kick).

MIAMISBURG 35, BEAVERCREEK 0

M 14 7 7 7 – 35

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

M: Perry 6 run (Monnig kick).

M: Davis 5 run (Monnig kick).

Second Quarter

M: McGohan 17 pass from Barry (Monnig kick).

Third Quarter

M: McGohan 18 pass from Barry (Monnig kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Vaughn 1 run (Hurt kick).

NORTHRIDGE 28, TROY CHRISTIAN 14

N 0 6 14 8 – 28

TC 0 7 7 0 – 14

Second Quarter

N: Kelly 45 pass from Holmes (kick fail).

TC: Rich 14 run (Williams kick).

Third Quarter

N: Terpin 47 run (run fail).

TC: Rich 5 run (Williams kick).

N: Terpin 19 run (Terpin run).

Fourth Quarter

N: Terpin 62 run (Kelly run).

PIQUA 42, TIPPECANOE 23

T 9 0 8 6 – 23

P 14 14 7 7 – 42

First Quarter

P: Medley 60 run (Trombley kick).

T: Kleather 35 FG.

T: Everhart 3 run (kick fail).

P: Medley 74 run (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Ouhl 1 run (Trombley kick).

P: Barron 6 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

Third Quarter

T: Poronsky 19 run (Rindler reception).

P: Medley 1 run (Trombley kick).

Fourth Quarter

P: Medley 40 run (Trombley kick).

T: Poronsky 2 run (pass fail).

SPRINGBORO 26, NORTHMONT 20, 2OT

S 7 0 6 7 6 – 26

N 7 3 0 10 0 – 20

First Quarter

N: Callahan 1 run (Vuong kick).

S: Ruzzo 3 run (Williams kick).

Second Quarter

N: Vuong 24 FG.

Third Quarter

S: Ruzzo 3 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

N: Gregory 31 pass from Cortner (Vuong kick).

S: Ruzzo 37 run (Williams kick).

N: Vuong 27 FG.

Overtime

S: Ruzzo 20 run (kick fail).

SPRINGFIELD 44, CENTERVILLE 7

C 7 0 0 0 – 7

S 7 17 7 13 – 44

First Quarter

C: Wakilongo 16 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

S: Smoot 7 run (Yost kick).

Second Quarter

S: Smoot 4 run (Yost kick).

S: Brown 50 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

S: Yost 43 FG.

Third Quarter

S: Smoot 5 run (Yost kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Bradley 20 interception return (kick fail).

S: Norman 1 run (Yost kick).

STEBBINS 42, XENIA 7

X 0 0 7 0 – 7

S 7 14 14 7 – 42

First Quarter

S: Harris-Belle 89 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Second Quarter

S: Holloway 1 run (Dozier kick).

S: Norton 23 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Third Quarter

S: King 3 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

X: Wright 42 pass from McManus (Miller kick).

S: Norton 61 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Keller 4 run (Dozier kick).

WAYNE 17, FAIRMONT 15

W 7 3 0 7 – 17

F 0 3 6 6 – 15

First Quarter

W: Dorsey 12 run (Daulton kick).

Second Quarter

F: Holt 42 FG.

W: Daulton 25 FG.

Third Quarter

F: Baker 5 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

W: Ward 26 run (Daulton kick).

F: Porter 18 pass from Hillon (pass fail).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Butler 1: Araujo (Be) 2 goals, Cosler (Be) assist, Jackson (Be) assist, Schuh (Bu) goal.

Bellefontaine 3, Elida 3

Belmont 13, Stivers 0

Centerville 2, Lakota East 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Wayne 0

Dayton Christian 2, Botkins 1: Woodall (DC) goal, Thompson (DC) goal assist, Orme (DC) assist.

Eaton 2, Greenville 1

Fairbanks 7, Northeastern 0

Fairborn 12, Trotwood 0: Shakhmamedov (F) 3 goals, DIerker (F) 3 goals, Benetez (F) 2 goals.

Graham 3, London 2

Indian Hill 2, Monroe 1

Lebanon 3, Carroll 0

Lehman Catholic 5, Lima Central Catholic 1: George (LC) goal, Minneci (LC) goal, Gilardi (LC) goal, Portabella (LC) 2 goals.

Madison Plains 3, Western-Latham 0

Newton 5, Preble Shawnee 1

Northwestern 5, Emmanuel Christian 1

St. Xavier 5, Sycamore 0

Summit Country Day 2, McNicholas 1

Talawanda 2, Hamilton 1

Tecumseh 1, Stebbins 0: Spencer (T) goal.

Twin Valley South 3, Middletown Madison 0

West Carrollton 1, Troy 0

West Liberty-Salem 3, Urbana 2

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Anderson 1, Hamilton 0

Carroll 2, Fairmont 0

Centerville 1, St. Ursula 0

Eaton 5, Greenville 0

Fairbanks 4, Northeastern 1

Graham 3, London 2

Lehman Catholic 4, Troy Christian 0

Loveland 3, Lakota West 1

Mariemont 2, McNicholas 1

Middletown Madison 4, Twin Valley South 0

Northwestern 1, Wayne 1

Oakwood 2, West Liberty-Salem 0

Preble Shawnee 5, Newton 2

Springboro 0, Ursuline Academy 0

Springfield 4, Stivers 0

Tecumseh 5, Stebbins 1: Lapois (T) 2 goals 2 assists, Mastin (T) goal assist.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Fairlawn 3, Newton 0: Walters (N) 7 kills, Rapp (N) 11 assists, Deeter (N) 4 kills.

Fort Loramie 3, Fort Recovery 1: Brandewie (FL) 23 assists, Sholtis (FL) 12 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 17 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Chaminade Julienne 1: Aselage (T) 13 kills, Voisard (T) 15 digs, Hoskins (T) 48 assists.

Girls Tennis

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

At Lindner

Singles: 1. Clark (Turpin) d. Lint (Oak Hills), 6-0 6-0; 3. Covington (Walnut Hills) d. Kadakia (Oak Hills), 6-1 6-3. Doubles: 1. Malone/Kaas (Turpin) d. Grace/Schleibaum (Lakota West), 6-1 6-3; 3. Benintendi/Fermann (Turpin) d. Rile/McPhillips (Anderson), 6-1 7-5.

At Mason

Singles: 1. Aggarwal (Mason) d. Jennewein (St. Ursula), 6-0 6-3; 3. Uppuganti (Mason) d. Estes (Ursuline), 6-2 6-2. Doubles: 1. Tonka/Chada (Mason) d. Frischer/Miller (Sycamore), 7-6 (7-2) 6-3. Reid/Lebedev (Mason) d. Zappin/Arcot (Ursuline) 6-7 6-2 6-2.

At Centerville

Singles: 1. Brink (Bellbrook) d. Burns (Wilmington), 6-0 6-0; 3. Chappars (Bellbrook) d. Hulbert (Springboro) wbd. Doubles: 1. Owens/Hinshaw (Centerville) d. Caldwell/Aliaga (Centerville), 6-1 6-2; 3. Sullivan/Hulbert (Springboro) d. Bussert/Bussert (Miamisburg), 6-0 7-5.

At Troy

Singles: 1. Schoenherr (Butler) d. Walrath (Tecumseh), 6-0 6-2; 3. Kelly (Tecumseh) d. Kelsey (Northmont), 6-2 6-4. Doubles: 1. Rajab/Logan (Troy) d. Niemi/Patel (Troy), 3-6 7-5 6-2; 3. Mitchell/Ibe (Northmont) vs. Bergjord/Haley (Northmont).

Division II

At Lindner

Singles: 1. Grooms (Summit Country Day) d. Thompson (Seven Hills), 6-4 6-0; 3. Morris (CHCA) d. Evans (Wyoming), 6-3 6-1. Doubles: 1. Puryear/Kader (CHCA) d. Joseph/Hajjar (Summit Country Day), 6-0 7-5; 3. Woffington/Sekar (Seven Hills) d. Schneider/Scharfenberger (Seven Hills), 6-2 7-5.

At Mason

Singles: 1. Arrington (Indian Hill) d. Brown (Indian Hill), 6-0 6-1; 3. Boyle (Badin) d. Pollack (Indian Hill), 6-0 6-2. Doubles: 1. Larsen/Larsen (Indian Hill) d. Singh/Zhou (Indian Hill), 6-4 4-6 6-1; 3. Malafa/Taylor (Mariemont) d. Neville/Soller (Mariemont), 6-1 6-1.

At Centerville

Singles: 1. Hitchcock (Eaton) d. Lampman (Alter), 6-2 6-1; 3. Hall (Oakwood) d. Shopel (Alter), 6-0 6-2. Doubles: 1. Murphy/Hitchcock (Eaton) d. Riggs/Rich (Oakwood), 6-1 6-0; 3. Dean/Ely (Chaminade Julienne) d. Baker/Schaefer (Alter), 6-4 7-6.

At Troy

Singles: 1. Patel (Tippecanoe) d. Tobias (Tippecanoe), 6-3 7-5; 3. Yeager (Northwestern) d. Weibel (Tippecanoe), 4-6 6-3 6-1. Doubles: Schumbaugh/Falb (Milton-Union) d. Fraker/Errett (Northwestern), 6-3 6-3; 3. Zweizig/Bauer (Tippecanoe) d. McDowell/Patel (Tippecanoe), 6-2 6-2.

REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s Results

Alter 5, Oakwood 0: Lampman (A) def. Hall (O) 6-1, 6-3; Shope (A) def. Riggs (O) 6-4, 6-2; Gayonski (A) def. Rich (O) 6-4, 6-1; Baker/Schaefer (A) def. Bauer/Schnell (O) 6-0, 7-5; Collins/Hoskins (A) def. Meehan/KrummelAdkins (O) 6-1, 6-1.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.