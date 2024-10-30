H.S. Results 10/29: Girls Soccer Regional Tournament begins

PREP RESULTS
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Mason 2, Lebanon 1
Springboro 2, Pickerington North 1: S: DeMoss 2 goals, Johnson assist, Blain assist.
Division III
Badin 4, CHCA 0
Butler 2, Ross 1: B: Washburn goal assist, Gyan goal, Chambers assist. R: McFarland goal, Gillum assist.
Division IV
Summit Country Day 5, Oakwood 0
Waynesville 3, Mariemont 2: W: Dunford goal, Hart goal, Kuhns goal.
Division V
Legacy Christian 4, Greeneview 3: LC: Graves 2 goals, Solomon goal assist, Combs goal. G: Simpson 2 goals, Queary goal.
Madeira 8, Delphos St. John’s 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.