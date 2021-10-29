H.S. Results 10/27-10-28

PREP RESULTS
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 1, Loveland 0: Moore (B) goal.
Centerville 1, Milford 0, OT: Jeng (C) goal.
Mason 3, Seton 2, OT
Division II
Alter 2, Carroll 0: Darkwa (A) goal, Hansley (A) goal.
Badin 1, Monroe 0: Berger (B) goal.
Wyoming 3, Tippecanoe 2, OT: Wall (T) 2 goals.
Division III
Cin. Country Day 7, Greenon 0
Lehman Catholic 1, Madeira 0: Dexter (LC) goal.
Mariemont 4, Greeneview 0
Waynesville 5, Anna 0: Erbach (W) goal, Greely (W) goal, Kuhns (W) goal, Whitaker (W) goal, Woody (W) goal.
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
McAuley 3, Turpin 1
Seton 3, Milford 1
St. Ursula 3, Harrison 0
Division II
Badin 3, Alter 1
Chaminade Julienne 3, Eaton 2
Fenwick 3, Valley View 0
Roger Bacon 3, Goshen 0
Summit Country Day 3, Indian Hill 0
Wyoming 3, Batavia 0
Division III
Dayton Christian 3, West Liberty-Salem 1
Division IV
Cin. Christian 3, Middletown Christian 0
MVCA 3, Cedarville 2
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.