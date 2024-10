H.S. Results 10/22

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 6, Wayne 0: B: Pedro 2 goals, Kolaczkowski, Macek shutout.

Centerville 2, Fairmont 0

Lakota East 2, Middletown 1

Lakota West 2, Hamilton 0: LW: Hagaman 2 goals, Boyd assist, Marquardt shutout.

Lebanon 3, Elder 0

Little Miami 7, Fairfield 6, PK

Springboro 6, Springfield 0

Division II

Miamisburg 6, Sidney 0

Northmont 8, Fairborn 0: N: Bazile 3 goals, Smith 2 goals 2 assists, Powell 2 goals 1 assist.

Troy 8, Stebbins 0: T: Dillow 6 goals 1 assist, Furrow goal assist, Hermann goal assist.

Division III

Carroll 8, Piqua 0: C: Seymour 2 goals 2 assists, Schumann 2 goals, Haggerty 2 goals.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Bellbrook 0

McNicholas 3, Badin 2

Tippecanoe 8, Kenton Ridge 0: T: Smith 3 goals 1 assist, Robinson 1 goal 2 assists, Haas 1 goal 2 assists.

Division IV

Alter 8, Ben Logan 0: A: Wierzbanowski 3 goals, Hess 2 goals, Sweeney 2 assists.

Bethel 5, Northwestern 0: B: Falkenstein 2 goals, Kasimov 3 assists.

Oakwood 2, Brookville 0

Waynesville 3, Fenwick 1

Division V

Botkins 8, Tri-County North 0

Dayton Christian 5, Newton 0

Deer Park 2, Cin. Christian 0

Legacy Christian 3, Milton-Union 1

Troy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 0: TC: Hochwalt 2 goals, Bollinger 1 goal 2 assists, Denson shutout.

Yellow Springs 5, Dixie 1

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 2, Fairmont 0: B: Brown goal, Reeves goal, Miller shutout.

Centerville 8, Springfield 0

Fairfield 7, Walnut Hills 2: F: Mangeot 2 goals, Townsend 1 goal 3 assists.

Lebanon 2, Lakota West 1

Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0

Seton 2, Lakota East 0

Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Blain 3 goals 2 assists, Wakefield 2 goals 1 assist, Ulrich 2 goals 1 assist.

West Clermont 8, Hamilton 0

Division II

Miamisburg 1, Xenia 0: M: Adams goal, Baranyi assist, Prince shutout.

Mt. Notre Dame 8, Edgewood 0

Northmont 8, Stebbins 0

Troy 2, Fairborn 1: T: Buschur goal, Noll goal.

Division III

Badin 4, Talawanda 0: B: Nieman 2 goals, McFarland goal, Mathews goal.

Bellbrook 8, Piqua 0

Butler 2, Tippecanoe 0: B: Washburn goal assist, Decker goal, Hanks shutout.

Carroll 2, Sidney 1: C: Snyder goal, Oliver goal.

Chaminade Julienne 7, Tecumseh 0

Ross 1, Taylor 0: R: Chernock goal, Gillum assist, Ward shutout.

Division IV

Alter 1, Bethel 0

Eaton 3, Kenton Ridge 0: E: Roberts 1 goal 2 assists, Gillenwater goal assist, Redick shutout.

Miami East 4, Milton-Union 2, PK

Oakwood 8, Carlisle 0: O: Bowden 3 goals, Meador 1 goal 4 assists, Camacho shutout.

Waynesville 4, Springfield Shawnee 0: W: Dunford 3 goals, Erbach goal assist, Hart shutout.

Division V

Fayetteville 4, Covington 0

Greeneview 2, Anna 0

Legacy Christian 8, Twin Valley South 0: LC: Graves 3 goals, Solomon 2 goals 2 assists, Allport shutout.

Lehman Catholic 1, Botkins 0: LC: Walker goal, Giguere shutout.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

Northmont 3, Stebbins 1

Troy 3, Miamisburg 1

Division III

Badin 3, Mt. Healthy 0

Butler 3, Sidney 1

New Richmond 3, Ross 0

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Clawson 11 kills 4 blocks, Morris 20 assists 5 aces, Siefring 15 digs.

Turpin 3, Talawanda 0

Division IV

Bellefontaine 3, Urbana 0

Eaton 3, Waynesville 2

Monday’s Results

Division I

Lebanon 3, Middletown 0

