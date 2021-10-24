H.S. Results 10/22-10/23

Alter 55, Chaminade Julienne 28

Anderson 21, Turpin 14

Ansonia 49, Mississinawa Valley 12

Arcanum 47, Bradford 18

Badin 48, McNicholas 21

Bellbrook 35, Valley View 25

Ben Logan 41, Northwestern 0

Carlisle 37, Waynesville 0

Catholic Central 34, Southeastern 7

Cedarville 48, Madison-Plains 14

CHCA 18, Norwood 13

Cin. Country Day 41, MVCA 8

Clinton-Massie 35, Wilmington 0

Coldwater 55, Parkway 19

Edgewood 48, Harrison 13

Elder 28, La Salle 21

Fairborn 17, West Carrollton 14

Fairfield 23, Middletown 0

Fairmont 46, Beavercreek 19

Fenwick 41, Carroll 0

Fort Loramie 36, Lima Central Catholic 31

Graham 42, Indian Lake 41

Greeneview 28, Greenon 14

Jonathan Alder 36, Springfield Shawnee 28

Kings 28, Little Miami 10

Lakota West 34, Lakota East 7

Lebanon 28, Walnut Hills 27, 2OT

Lima Shawnee 23, Elida 17, 2OT

Lockland 46, New Miami 15

London 35, Bellefontaine 14

Marion Local 34, Anna 0

Martin Luther King (MI) 39, Moeller 29

Mason 28, Hamilton 21

Mechanicsburg 30, West Jefferosn 13

Miami East 30, Covington 9

Milford 28, West Clermont 7

Milton-Union 37, Riverside 14

Monroe 16, Eaton 14

New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 8

North Union 33, Urbana 0

Northeastern 14, Fairbanks 0

Oakwood 34, Madison 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Kenton 0

Piqua 49, Stebbins 6

Preble Shawnee 63, Dixie 13

Princeton 13, Colerain 12

Purcell Marian 34, Summit Country Day 21

Ross 21, Mount Healthy 14

Shroder 34, Dayton Christian 7

Sidney 38, Xenia 0

Spencerville 56, Delphos Jefferson 0

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7

Springfield 47, Northmont 0

St. Bernard 28, Clark Montessori 0

St. Henry 34, Delphos St. John’s 14

St. Marys 35, Celina 0

St. Xavier 44, Eagles Landing (GA) 14

Sycamore 42, Oak Hills 20

Talawanda 30, Northwest 6

Tecumseh 9, Kenton Ridge 7

Tippecanoe 27, Greenville 13

Tri-Village 43, National Trail 7

Trotwood 42, Thurgood Marshall 0

Troy 31, Butler 0

Troy Christian 38, Bethel 0

Twin Valley South 28, Tri-County North 20

Van Wert 51, Lima Bath 7

Versailles 41, Minster 0

Wapakoneta 27, Defiance 6

Wayne 42, Centerville 21

West Liberty-Salem 61, Triad 28

Winton Woods 19, Loveland 13, OT

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 21, Franklin 7

Ponitz 55, Meadowdale 30

BOX SCORES

BADIN 48, MCNICHOLAS 21

B 21 7 13 7 – 48

M 0 7 7 7 – 21

First Quarter

B: Walsh 21 run (Niesen kick).

B: Walsh 11 (Niesen kick).

B: Walsh 22 run (Niesen kick).

Second Quarter

M: Bobo 37 pass from Taylor (Gabriel kick).

B: Walsh 2 run (Niesen kick).

Third Quarter

M: Snyder 1 run (Gabriel kick).

B: Moore interception return (Niesen kick).

B: Walsh 1 run (Niesen kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Haynes 21 pass from Taylor (Gabriel kick).

B: Rawlings 26 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

BROOKVILLE 21, FRANKLIN 7

F 0 7 0 0 – 7

B 0 6 8 7 – 21

Second Quarter

F: Pricket 24 pass from Isaacs (Bales kick).

B: Lamb 2 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

B: Davis 3 run (Davis reception).

B: Davis 18 run (Wissinger kick).

CARLISLE 37, WAYNESVILLE 0

C 8 22 7 0 – 37

W 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

C: Naylor 2 run (Naylor run).

Second Quarter

C: Borders 10 run (Naylor run).

C: Naylor 11 run (run fail).

C: Borders 1 run (Borders run).

Third Quarter

C: Borders 7 pass from Larison (Lawson kick).

FAIRFIELD 23, MIDDLETOWN 0

M 0 0 0 0 – 0

F 7 10 0 6 – 23

First Quarter

F: Bivins 15 run (McGuire kick).

Second Quarter

F: Fisher 4 run (McGuire kick).

F: McGuire 30 FG.

Fourth Quarter

F: Jackson 57 run (kick fail).

FAIRMONT 46, BEAVERCREEK 19

F 22 0 17 7 – 46

B 0 8 3 8 – 19

First Quarter

F: Baker 5 run (Holt kick).

F: Hillon 24 run (Holt kick).

F: Baker 4 run (Baker run).

Second Quarter

B: Hardaman 50 punt return (Crawford run).

Third Quarter

F: Porter 37 run (Holt kick).

B: Morse 34 FG.

F: Holt 40 FG.

F: Baker 23 run (Holt kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Johnson 1 run (Darrah reception).

F: Porter 22 run (Holt kick).

GRAHAM 42, INDIAN LAKE 41

IL 14 14 6 7 – 41

G 14 14 6 8 – 42

First Quarter

IL: Wurster 35 run (Kimmel kick).

IL: Slagle 67 run (Kimmel kick).

G: Vanscoy 60 run (Hollingsworth kick).

G: Sells 19 pass from Hollingsworth (Hollingsworth kick).

Second Quarter

G: Sells 3 pass from Hollingsworth (Hollingsworth kick).

IL: Slagle 1 run (Kimmel kick).

G: Sells 24 pass from Hollingsworth (Hollingsworth kick).

IL: Slagle 1 pass from Wurster (Hollingsworth kick).

Third Quarter

IL: Morrison 10 pass from Wurster (kick fail).

G: Sells 21 pass from Hollingsworth (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

IL: Slagle 3 run (Kimmel kick).

G: Hollingsworth 8 run (Hollingsworth run).

GREENEVIEW 28, GREENON 14

Gn 7 7 0 0 – 14

Gv 7 14 0 7 – 28

First Quarter

Gv: Reichley interception return (Leonard kick).

Gn: Stewart 1 run (Gossett kick).

Second Quarter

Gn: Wooten 10 run (Gossett kick).

Gv: Hendricks 5 pass from DeHaven (Leonard kick).

Gv: DeHaven 4 run (Leoonard kick).

Fourth Quarter

Gv: Hurst 10 run (Leonard kick).

LAKOTA WEST 34, LAKOTA EAST 7

LE 0 0 7 0 – 7

LW 3 7 14 10 – 34

First Quarter

LW: Bohn 33 FG.

Second Quarter

LW: Lloyd 45 pass from Bolden (Duncan kick).

Third Quarter

LW: Afari 30 punt return (Bohn kick).

LW: Lloyd 12 pass from Bolden (Duncan kick).

LE: Kathman 6 run (Hoffmann kick).

Fourth Quarter

LW: Bohn 35 FG.

LW: Goode 67 run (Duncan kick).

MASON 28, HAMILTON 21

M 0 7 14 7 – 28

H 0 7 6 8 – 21

Second Quarter

M: Molnar 10 run (Hernandez kick).

H: Givens 11 run (Taylor kick).

Third Quarter

M: Garnett 27 pass from Brown (Hernandez kick).

H: Johnson 19 run (kick fail).

M: Lewis 16 pass from Brown (Hernandez kick).

Fourth Quarter

H: Johnson 2 run (Johnson run).

M: Sailers 19 run (Hernandez kick).

PIQUA 49, STEBBINS 6

P 14 21 7 7 – 49

S 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

P: Miller 38 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 34 run (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

S: Norton 48 pass from Keller (kick fail).

P: Medley 26 run (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 9 run (Trombley kick).

Third Quarter

P: Ouhl 13 run (Trombley kick).

Fourth Quarter

P: Warner 7 run (Trombley kick).

ROSS 21, MOUNT HEALTHY 14

R 0 7 7 7 – 21

MH 0 7 0 7 – 14

Second Quarter

MH: Cornist 51 run (kick fail).

R: Fraasman 2 run (Neumaier kick).

Third Quarter

R: Iams 81 pass from Fraasman (Neumaier kick).

Fourth Quarter

MH: Cornist 4 run (Cornist run).

R: Fraasman 4 run (Neumaier kick).

SPRINGFIELD 47, NORTHMONT 0

N 0 0 0 0 – 0

S 6 21 13 7 – 47

First Quarter

S: Browder 3 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

S: Smoot 14 run (Yost kick).

S: Smoot 15 run (Yost kick).

S: Thigpen 13 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

Third Quarter

S: Smoot 8 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

S: Norman 49 run (Yost kick).

TROY 31, BUTLER 0

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

T 0 10 14 7 – 31

Second Quarter

T: Ward 2 run (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Stoltz 21 FG.

Third Quarter

T: Ward 3 run (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Jones 45 pass from Stanley (Kleinhenz kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Ward 5 run (Kleinhenz kick).

WAYNE 42, CENTERVILLE 21

C 7 7 0 7 – 21

W 14 14 14 0 – 42

First Quarter

W: Kinley 6 run (Daulton kick).

C: Smith 15 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

W: Kinley 80 run (Daulton kick).

Second Quarter

C: Smith 5 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

W: Ward 1 run (Daulton kick).

W: Kinley 2 run (Daulton kick).

Third Quarter

W: Ward 58 run (Daulton kick).

W: Ward 48 run (Daulton kick).

Fourth Quarter

C: Wakilongo 1 run (Courville kick).

Boys Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 1, Colerain 0

Beavercreek 5, Belmont 0

Carroll 3, Lebanon 0

Centerville 6, Wayne 0

Fairmont 7, Tecumseh 0

Kings 1, Walnut Hills 0, PK

Lakota East 5, Elder 0

Lakota West 3, Loveland 0

La Salle 4, Little Miami 1

Mason 3, Talawanda 0

Milford 2, Oak Hills 0

Moeller 10, Withrow 1

Northmont 2, Butler 1, PK

Springboro 3, Stebbins 0

St. Xavier 4, Turpin 0

Sycamore 4, Edgewood 0

Division II

Alter 2, Monroe 1: Martinez (M) goal, Gannon (M) assist, O’Brien (A) goal, Battaglia (A) goal.

Bellbrook 1, Waynesville 0

Ben Logan 4, Urbana 2

Chaminade Julienne 1, Badin 0

Indian Hill 6, Taylor 0

McNicholas 4, CHCA 2

Northwestern 4, Milton-Union 3

Oakwood 6, Eaton 0

Summit Country Day 3, Ross 0

Tippecanoe 8, Greenville 0

Wyoming 5, Roger Bacon 0

Division III

Bethel 10, Preble Shawnee 0: Keesee (B) 4 goals 1 assist, Hogge (B) 2 goals 2 assists, Houck (B) 1 goal 2 assists.

Botkins 5, Jackson Center 0

Cin. Christian 5, Finneytown 0

Cin. Country Day 3, Georgetown 2

Dayton Christian 5, Greenon 0

Greeneview 4, Twin Valley South 1

Legacy Christian 4, Fairlawn 0

Madeira 9, Ripley 0

Mariemont 3, Seven Hills 1

Miami East 4, Brookville 1

Troy Christian 5, Dixie 0

Yellow Springs 10, Northeastern 0

Boys Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

At Ohio State Scarlet

Team Results: Cle. St. Ignatius 591; Archbishop Hoban 597; Dublin Coffman 607; Dublin Jerome 609; Lakota East 618; Mason 627; Elder 642; Ashland 649; Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 649; Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 657; Green 665; New Philadelphia 682.

Top Five (plus area): 1. Wilson (Lakota East), Reed (Cle. St. Ignatius) 143; 3. Caliguri (Elder) 144; 4. Vojtko (Archbishop Hoban), Sabo (Ashland) 146; 18. Sylla (Lakota East) 153; 26. Curry (Lakota East) 156; 47. Horseman (Lakota East) 166; 50. Uhl (Lakota East), Magill (Bellbrook) 167.

Girls Golf

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

At Ohio State Gray

Team Results: New Albany 304; Mason 298; Dublin Jerome 301; Centerville 302; Medina Highland 311; Rocky River Magnificat 313; Cin. St. Ursula 317; Massillon Jackson 328; Tol. St. Ursula 322; Kent Roosevelt 349; Tol. Notre Dame 352; John Glenn 374.

Top Five (plus area): 1. Ryu (Dublin Jerome) 138; 2. Millard (Aurora) 139; 3. Heisterkamp (Rocky River Magnificat) 140; 4. Purcell (New Albany) 141; 5. Reemsnyder (Canton GlenOak) 143; 7. Rodgers (Centerville) 146; 11. Middleton (Wilmington) 148; 18. Hayes (Centerville) 151; 20. Harker (Centerville), Jenkinson (Greenville) 152; 32. Nickell (Centerville) 158; 39. Reddy (Centerville) 161.

Girls Tennis

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Singles: 1. Aggarwal (Mason) d. Black (Whitehouse Anthony Wayne) 6-7 6-3 6-2; 3. Franz (Olentangy Berlin) d. Bucher (North Canton Hoover), 6-3 3-6 6-0. Doubles: 1. Owen/Hinshaw (Centerville) d. Koprulo.Moritz (Rocky River Magnificat) 6-3 6-0; 3. Smitek/Smitek (Rocky River Magnificat) d. Tonkai/Chada (Mason), 6-2 2-6 6-2.

Division II

Singles: 1. Hitchcock (Eaton) d. Nyborg (Pepper Pike Orange), 6-1 6-2; 3. Lampman (Alter) d. Fleming (Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin), 6-4 6-2. Doubles: 1. Murphy/Hitchcock (Eaton) d. Mills/Mills (Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown), 6-2 6-1; 3. Burkhalter/Zerbi (Col. Wellington) d. Kavenagh/Dobos (Richfield Revere), 6-0 6-3.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Colerain 3, Edgewood 2

Kings 3, Little Miami 1

McAuley 3, Turpin 2

Mt. Notre Dame 3, Hamilton 0

Oak Hills 3, Sycamore 2

Ursuline Academy 3, Walnut Hills 0

Division II

Alter 3, Ponitz 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Clinton-Massie 0

Eaton 3, Ross 0

Fenwick 3, Thurgood Marshall 0

Valley View 3, Stivers 0

Division III

CHCA 3, Finneytown 0

Miami East 3, Twin Valley South 0

Northeastern 3, Meadowdale 0

Preble Shawnee 3, Indian Lake 0

Versailles 3, Bethel 0

Waynesville 3, Madeira 2

Division IV

Fairlawn 3, Riverside 1

Jackson Center 3, Jefferson 0

Newton 3, Covington 1

Russia 3, Emmanuel Christian 0

Southeastern 3, Botkins 0

Tri-Village 3, Catholic Central 0

Cross Country

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Boys

Division I

At Cedarville

Team Results: Centerville 64; Miamisburg 100; Springboro 113; Troy 144; Beavercreek 157; Talawanda 160; Fairmont 225; Tippecanoe 232; Lebanon 241; Wayne 279; Piqua 316; Bellefontaine 342; Northmont 359; Bellbrook 373; Middletown 409; Tecumseh 439; Franklin 476; Greenville 481; Butler 484; Sidney 546; Wilmington 581; Fairborn 654, West Carrollton 709; Springfield 749; Xenia 792.

A At West Chester

Team Results: Mason 29; Lakota East 122; Lakota West 133; Turpin 134; Sycamore 136; Walnut Hills 146; Kings 167; Moeller 182; Western Brown 235; West Clermont 300; Fairfield 303; Monroe 320; Harrison 375; Colerain 411; Ross 416; Hamilton 514.

B At West Chester

Team Results: St. Xavier 28; Loveland 58; Elder 101; Oak Hills 106; Little Miami 116; Milford 176; Anderson 178; La Salle 260; Princeton 261; Goshen 264; Edgewood 331; Northwest 350.

Division II

At Cedarville

Team Results: Carroll 48; Oakwood 52; West Liberty-Salem 70; Waynesville 111; Springfield Shawnee 155; Eaton 170; Alter 269; Graham 282; Valley View 286; Brookville 298; Versailles 301; Milton-Union 335; Ben Logan 367; Indian Lake 371; Greenon 400; Urbana 416; Bethel 427; Kenton Ridge 479; Northwestern 581; Chaminade Julienne 621.

A At West Chester

Team Results: Mariemont 23; Indian Hill 56; Wyoming 95; Batavia 152; Bethel-Tate 155; Aiken 192; Roger Bacon 194; East Clinton 202; Reading 202; Taylor 219.

B At West Chester

Team Results: McNicholas 47; Madeira 53; Badin 61; Clermont Northeastern 78; Fenwick 139; New Richmond 174; Norwood 182; Blanchester 220.

Division III

At Cedarville

Team Results: Fort Loramie 49; Botkins 65; Anna 130; Mechanicsburg 148; Russia 177; Cedarville 177; Legacy Christian 198; Houston 206; Covington 227; Miami East 296; Newton 308; Greeneview 335; Ansonia 346; Franklin Monroe 360; Arcanum 390; Lehman Catholic 423; Triad 471; Jackson Center 481; Emmanuel Christian 491; Tri-County North 510; East Dayton Christian 621; Tri-Village 641; Yellow Springs 665.

At West Chester

Team Results: Dayton Christian 47; Summit Country Day 68; MVCA 111; Seven Hills 119; Cin. Country Day 153; Georgetown 183; CHCA 208; Miami Valley 241; Cin. Christian 245; Clark Montessori 264; Ripley-Union Lewis 267; Williamsburg 276; Middletown Christian 292; St. Bernard 332; Felicity-Franklin 446.

Girls

Division I

At Cedarville

Team Results: Beavercreek 63; Centerville 66; Lebanon 102; Springboro 108; Northmont 153; Talawanda 193; Fairmont 225; Troy 237; Miamisburg 249; Bellbrook 251; Butler 274; Sidney 341; Franklin 361; Piqua 417; Tecumseh 432; Wayne 441; Fairborn 500; Xenia 546; Springfield 588.

A At West Chester

Team Results: Loveland 19; St. Ursula 72; Milford 102; Turpin 151; McAuley 161; Ursuline Academy 167; Mt. Notre Dame 175; Kings 176; Seton 237; Fairfield 266; West Clermont 295; Colerain 336; Hamilton 428.

B At West Chester

Team Results: Mason 50; Walnut Hills 72; Oak Hills 104; Lakota West 147; Sycamore 158; Little Miami 159; Anderson 173; Lakota East 178; Western Brown 202; Ross 238; Monroe 323; Harrison 362.

Division II

At Cedarville

Team Results: Waynesville 66; Oakwood 74; Tippecanoe 82; Eaton 132; Carroll 135; Northwestern 193; Springfield Shawnee 221; Brookville 233; Ben Logan 245; Chaminade Julienne 289; Greenville 293; Indian Lake 299; Graham 365; Milton-Union 383; Valley View 418; Bellefontaine 423; Kenton Ridge 443; Alter 476; Urbana 563; Preble Shawnee 623; Bethel 655; Belmont 671; Carlisle 679.

A At West Chester

Team Results: Mariemont 37; Taylor 53; Indian Hill 70; New Richmond 116; Clermont Northeastern 141; Aiken 158; Roger Bacon 160.

B At West Chester

Team Results: Wyoming 27; Badin 50; Fenwick 90; McNicholas 109; Bethel-Tate 110; Batavia 151.

Division III

At Cedarville

Team Results: Fort Loramie 53; West Liberty-Salem 53; Anna 106; Versailles 112; Arcanum 130; Botkins 142; Cedarville 206; Russia 225; Miami East 240; Covington 283; Mechanicsburg 336; Ansonia 352; Houston 359; Emmanuel Christian 365; Franklin Monroe 402; Bradford 444; East Dayton Christian 466; Dixie 532.

At West Chester

Team Results: Madeira 25; Summit Country Day 68; Georgetown 100; Seven Hills 106; Dayton Christian 115; Miami Valley 136; Cin. Country Day 197.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.