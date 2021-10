H.S. Results 10/20-10/21

BOX SCORES

BROOKVILLE 21, FRANKLIN 7

F 0 7 0 0 – 7

B 0 6 8 7 – 21

Second Quarter

F: Pricket 24 pass from Isaacs (Bales kick).

B: Lamb 2 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

B: Davis 3 run (Davis reception).

B: Davis 18 run (Wissinger kick).

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 5, Harrison 0

Beavercreek 10, West Carrollton 0

Bellbrook 9, Tecumseh 0

Centerville 8, Butler 0

Little Miami 2, Lebanon 1

Loveland 2, Kings 0

Mason 6, Talawanda 0

Miamisburg 9, Stebbins 0

Milford 6, Western Brown 0

Monroe 9, Fenwick 1

Mt. Notre Dame 11, Princeton 0

Oak Hills 1, McAuley 0

Seton 4, West Clermont 1

Springboro 2, Fairmont 1

St. Ursula 3, Hamilton 1

Troy 3, Wayne 0

Turpin 2, Walnut Hills 0

Division II

Alter 3, Eaton 0

Badin 3, Norwood 0

Batavia 2, Ross 1, 2OT

Carroll 9, Greenville 1

Chaminade Julienne 3, Clinton-Massie 1

Indian Hill 1, Summit Country Day 0

Monroe 9, Fenwick 1

Northwestern 3, Urbana 1

Oakwood 8, Trotwood 0

Springfield Shawnee 8, Ben Logan 0

Tippecanoe 6, Kenton Ridge 0

Wyoming 3, Taylor 0

Division III

Anna 3, Twin Valley South 1

Bethel 4, Newton 1

Botkins 3, Northeastern 0

CHCA 1, Williamsburg 0

Cin. Country Day 10, Clark Montessori 0

Dayton Christian 2, Preble Shawnee 1

Greeneview 12, Southeastern 0

Greenon 15, Yellow Springs 0

Lehman Catholic 1, Troy Christian 0

Reading 8, Felicity Franklin 0

Seven Hills 9, Purcell Marian 0

Madeira 7, Clermont Northeastern 0

Mariemont 7, Georgetown 0

West Liberty-Salem 6, Indian Lake 2

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Bellbrook 3, Beavercreek 1

Centerville 3, Tecumseh 0

Fairmont 3, Troy 1

Harrison 3, Lakota West 2

Lebanon 3, Miamisburg 1

Oak Hills 3, Talawanda 0

St. Ursula 3, West Clermont 0

Division II

Batavia 3, Mariemont 0

Ben Logan 3, Northwestern 0

Graham 3, Kenton Ridge 1

Indian Hill 3, New Richmond 2

Taylor 3, Summit Country Day 0

Division III

Cin. Country Day 3, Blanchester 1

McNicholas 3, Norwood 0

Division IV

Cin. Christian 3, Ripley Union-Lewis 0

Fort Loramie 3, Tri-County North 0

Middletown Christian 3, Felicity Franklin 2

Yellow Springs 3, Ansonia 1

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Hamilton 3, Middletown 0

Little Miami 3, Winton Woods 0

Loveland 3, Wilmington 0

Milford 3, Monroe 0

Piqua 3, Springfield 2

Springboro 3, Stebbins 0

Sycamore 3, Fairfield 0

Turpin 3, Northwest 0

Division II

Carroll 3, Oakwood 0

Eaton 3, Belmont 0

Fenwick 3, Dunbar 0

Goshen 3, Purcell Marian 0

Roger Bacon 3, Bethel Tate 0

Tippecanoe 3, Trotwood 0: Aselage (Ti) 8 kills, Gingerich (Ti) 7 aces, Krimm (Ti) 11 assists.

Urbana 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Wyoming 3, Woodward 0

Division III

Clermont Northeastern 3, Seven Hills 2

Dayton Christian 3, National Trail 0

East Clinton 3, Williamsburg 0

Finneytown 3, Gamble Montessori 0

Waynesville 3, St. Bernard 0

West Liberty-Salem 3, Northridge 0

Division IV

Cedarville 3, Legacy Christian 0

Fairlawn 3, Lehman Catholic 0

MVCA 3, Cin. College Prep 0

Riverside 3, Houston 0

Russia 3, Mechanicsburg 0: Lawhorn (M) 19 digs, Mascadri (M) 8 digs, Vanhoose (M) 7 assists.

Southeastern 3, Bradford 0

Tri-Village 3, Mississinawa Valley 0

Girls Field Hockey

Wednesday’s Results

Oakwood 2, Ursuline Academy 1

REPORTING RESULTS

